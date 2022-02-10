MAAA Tournament: Rivalry pairings round out semifinal brackets

The Farmington and North County boys basketball teams withstood stiff challenges from Small-School division leaders Valle Catholic and Kingston to set up a semifinal rivalry clash on Wednesday night.

Central and North County also secured their places among the last four teams on the girls’ side of the MAAA Tournament championship brackets.

BOYS QUARTERS

North County 73, Kingston 64

PARK HILLS – North County must have seen many of its own positive qualities on the opposite bench while weathering a stern battle with Kingston in a rare meeting.

Both teams entered their rare MAAA Tournament encounter featuring deep benches, a physical presence in the post, dynamic shooting guards and a propensity for high-energy defense.

The second-seeded Raiders thrived in the fourth quarter behind a stellar double-double from senior Nolan Reed, and denied the Cougars of what could have been a landmark victory.

Reed compiled 31 points and 18 rebounds, hitting 9-of-12 free throws along the way, and dived several times to create or pursue loose balls as North County triumphed 73-64.

Layne Wigger was also steady in the victory, netting 24 points while going 10-of-11 from the line, and North County (11-9) cemented a semifinal battle with rival Farmington on Friday night.

Kingston (16-5) ultimately faltered as fouls accumulated down the stretch, but proved its ability to hang tough against the upper echelon of the Large-School division in entertaining fashion.

Sophomore guard Cody Yates finished with 20 points, and senior forward Matt Nelson added 18 points with eight rebounds for the Cougars.

Wigger nailed a 3-pointer in the third quarter to hand North County a 45-36 advantage, but Kingston continued forge energetic runs in response.

Giuseppe Ghirlanda instantly whipped a long pass ahead to Yates, who followed his layup with a triple before Nelson finished two entry passes at the rim to make it 47-46.

Reed scrambled wildly to win a rebound and find Wigger open despite the Kingston push, and forced his way down the baseline for another basket late in the third quarter.

Ghirlanda compiled 10 points, six assists and four steals, and absorbed a heavy collision on his tying 3-point play at 49-49 before Reed beat the buzzer with an uncontested putback.

The Cougars again pulled even at 51-51 on an outlet pass from Dylan Morrison to Collin Sumpter behind the North County defense with 6:25 remaining.

Reed would not be denied. He converted a pivotal 3-point play after Nelson rattled a dunk attempt, then muscled in a putback while hacked by multiple defenders at 60-53.

Two free throws by Kooper Kekec bumped the lead to 67-54, punctuating a 16-3 North County outburst, before a Nelson 3-pointer and Sumpter runner off a steal brought the Cougars to within seven late.

Kingston calmly executed its quick offense, and forced early miscues by the Raiders to grab a 13-7 lead after two straight baskets by Nelson.

That six-point margin matched an earlier 9-3 tally as Wyatt Jessen struck from the perimeter, but North County would eventually settle in.

Wigger sank a pull-up jumper and drained all three shots from the stripe for a 20-20 deadlock after drawing a foul on his heave at the buzzer.

Although the scoring pace slowed before halftime, the tempo did not. Reed had a basket and three free throws to bolster 30-29 lead despite a closing jumper from Yates.

Andrew Civey added eight points plus a couple of key steals to help the Raiders pull away.

Farmington 70, Valle Catholic 59

PARK HILLS – Hunter Cole enjoyed a fast offensive start by posting 12 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter, and Farmington edged Valle Catholic 70-59 in the last MAAA Tournament quarterfinal.

The third-seeded Knights received 14 points and five assists from senior guard Bracey Blanton, and stayed focused during his late stint on the bench to treat a bloody nose.

Farmington (10-9) abandoned its usual perimeter preference to drive and pass through the paint while burning time away through solid ball handling in the fourth quarter.

A fragile 52-49 advantage increased with an 8-1 spurt, as J.P. Ruble hit a slashing layup before finding Justus Boyer at the edge of the lane for a 60-50 margin with 6:23 remaining.

Valle Catholic (13-8) hoped to respond after Carson Tucker swiped an inbounds pass and converted a 3-point play as the Knights fouled with a late reaction.

Blanton caught an inadvertent elbow to the face with no foul called, but Cole picked Farmington up by tipping in a congested offensive rebound through contact once the possession resumed.

Jake Bishop provided 11 points, giving the Knights three players in double figures, and Boyer knocked down 5-of-6 free throws in the closing minutes to finish with nine.

Small-School division champion Valle Catholic hoped to take down the traditional largest school in the conference, and was bolstered by tough rebounding during its quest.

Senior forward Aiden Heberlie finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, and sandwiched two putback shots around a 3-pointer by Knights freshman Cannon Roth to keep the Warriors within 52-48.

Farmington capped the first half in strong fashion as both defenses suffered multiple leaks. Ruble found Blanton wide open for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to create a 42-32 lead.

Valle Catholic answered by making its first four shots out of the break. After earlier diving on the floor to generate excitement earlier on, Sam Drury started the third quarter with two attacking layups.

Cole buried two early triples, and exploded along the baseline to put Farmington ahead 19-14 after Bishop connected on a putback near the conclusion of the first quarter.

The Knights threatened to break it open when Ruble splashed a 3-pointer and Blanton beat the Warriors down the lane for a layup at 27-16.

Valle Catholic offered timely resistance as Clayton Drury contributed three field goals in the second stanza and Chase Fallert swished a third triple on his way to 15 total points.

Tucker provided 11 points for the Warriors, who saw their six-game win streak snapped and landed in an intriguing fifth-place bracket contest on Thursday against Kingston.

GIRLS QUARTERS

North County 51, Potosi 36

PARK HILLS – Kamryn Winch overcame the frustration of two early fouls and limited action in the first quarter to give North County a decisive post presence on Thursday.

The senior center scored 14 of her 20 points during the second half, and grabbed 13 rebounds for another double-double as the third-seeded Lady Raiders held off Potosi for a 51-36 MAAA quarterfinal win.

Paris Larkin added 12 points, and senior Addy Layton provided seven with key minutes in the first half. North County (15-4) advanced to face Central, which it defeated by three in the regular season.

Potosi (12-9) employed tough full-court pressure to unofficially force 10 turnovers before halftime, but the Lady Raiders committed only three for the remainder of the evening.

Junior guard Kaydence Gibson again paced the Lady Trojans with 14 points. Twin sister Kya Gibson had 11, including the only six points of the final period for her team on two perimeter shots.

North County was clinging to a narrow 32-30 lead after three quarters, but gained control with 10-0 surge as Winch finished two shots from the paint while Emma Gaugel and Larkin scored through contact.

Winch added a pull-up jumper for her final basket as nine straight points by the Lady Raiders created the largest separation of the game. They made 11-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Kya and Kaydence Gibson attacked the rim with Winch on the bench in the opening stanza for a 10-9 Potosi edge, but North County answered with a 3-point play by Layton as sisters Hanna and Lauren Politte connected on sharp passes to break pressure.

Emily Hochstatter put Potosi ahead 20-16 on a 3-pointer, and Carley Hampton regained the lead with a jumper after securing a steal.

Layton trumped that shot with triple from the top of the circle, and Winch powered her way to a basket and foul right away to extend a 24-22 halftime edge for the Lady Raiders.

Potosi forged another tie at 27-27, but was outscored 24-9 over the last 11 ½ minutes. The Lady Trojans will face Valle Catholic in the fifth-place bracket on Friday.

Central 62, Valle Catholic 45

PARK HILLS – Recently forced into an unexpected lineup adjustment, the Central girls may become even more reliant on active defensive pressure with the postseason nearing.

The second-seeded Lady Rebels were buzzing early against Valle Catholic on Wednesday, and prevailed 62-45 in the MAAA quarterfinal round.

Khloe Dischbein scored 13 points and Courtney Dortch added 12 off the bench as Central (15-3) moved on to meet North County in the first Thursday semifinal.

The Lady Rebels returned to action following a season-ending ankle injury to starting forward Halle Richardson, and blitzed Valle Catholic with an initial 17-0 run.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor capped the outburst with a 3-pointer after Olivia Dunn sank two early jumpers and fellow senior Madison Holmes finished two driving layups in traffic.

Holmes totaled 10 points with five first-half assists. O’Connor compiled seven points, six rebounds and four steals, and scored off consecutive turnovers to make the lead 25-6.

Sam Loida scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Warriors, and pulled up to sink the first of her four 3-pointers just ahead of the halftime buzzer.

Valle Catholic (14-6) suffered nine turnovers in the opening period, and trailed 36-13 at the break before finding its stride against a more relaxed Central defense.

Dortch slipped ahead of the pack for a layup to counter a 3-pointer by Valle senior Mia Weiler. Dischbein hit a subsequent triple at 45-22 on a kickout from Rachel Raynor, who started in place of Richardson.

The Lady Warriors drew closer with a 15-3 push that originated late in the third quarter. Ella Bertram got her third field goal from the low post on an entry pass while netting eight points overall.

Loida and Weiler connected on two straight 3-pointers to make it 54-39 with 5:24 remaining. Dortch answered with a left-handed finish on the run before Dischbein drilled an 18-footer.

Weiler had 13 points for Valle Catholic.

CONSOLATION ROUND

Kingston 70, Bismarck 43

FARMINGTON – Kingston senior Madison Nelson continued her torrid scoring pace with 40 points as the Lady Cougars advanced to the MAAA Tournament consolation final.

Tania Jenkins finished with 17 points, and Allison Hahn chipped in six more as Kingston (12-9) defeated Bismarck on Wednesday at Farmington High School.

The Lady Cougars advanced to face Ste. Genevieve (3-17), which ousted winless Valley 67-40.

Boys consolation action saw West County defeat Bismarck 67-34 while Arcadia Valley beat Valley 60-31.

