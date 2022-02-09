MAAA Tournament: West County survives upset bid by Lady Cats

PARK HILLS – Demolished along the glass and saddled with too many turnovers during the first 12 minutes on Tuesday, the West County girls basketball team found a way to escape.

The fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs dodged three potential tying possessions in the final minute to edge Fredericktown 39-38 in a grueling MAAA Tournament quarterfinal duel.

Bailey Skiles tallied a game-high 18 points in another strong showing as stingy defense from both sides slowed everyone with the exception of two post players.

West County (18-3) punctuated the first half on a crucial 10-0 run, and secured its ninth consecutive win after an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter nearly evaporated.

Senior center Kyndal Dodd compiled 15 points and 11 rebounds for Fredericktown (10-10), which trailed by three while generating three shots over the last 14 seconds.

An initial runner by P.J. Reutzel caught just the rim, Ava Penuel narrowly missed for a tie from long range, and Lydia Mell only had enough time to toss in a cosmetic putback as time expired.

West County advanced to face Farmington on Thursday in a semifinal battle of regular-season champions – albeit a three-way share for the Knights in the Large-School division.

Alivia Simily guided one of her six assists to Skiles for a 36-28 lead to open the fourth quarter, but the Lady Blackcats surrendered just one more field goal from there.

Mell cut the margin to four before alertly stealing an inbounds pass under her own basket. Two free throws by Dodd with two minutes remaining made it 37-36.

Skiles extended the West County lead moments later, but an errant pass during an exchange of late turnovers and a missed front-end free throw kept the door open.

Fredericktown improved its conference seed with a recent victory at Potosi, and nearly stamped its resurgent season by ousting the seventh-ranked Class 3 squad.

The Lady Cats rebounded with a fury throughout much of the first half. Dodd converted a fifth shot on one possession for a 9-6 edge.

Simily finished a driving layup to give West County a 12-10 lead through one quarter. Fredericktown retaliated for a 17-14 cushion following a Dodd putback and baseline move by Reutzel.

Lilly James bookended the key West County spurt with a mid-range jumper and 3-pointer for 24-17 advantage despite 12 first-half turnovers.

Skiles also pumped in her fifth field goal, and senior Claire Stevens helped the Lady Bulldogs steady their rebounding disparity with her first of two second-chance baskets.

Penuel made four steals and equaled Mell with six points.

Farmington 61, Arcadia Valley 29

PARK HILLS – Farmington began its MAAA Tournament pursuit as top seed with another stifling defensive effort in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

The state-ranked Knights swung the ball quickly for high-percentage shots, and committed only two turnovers in three quarters before pulling their starters in a 61-29 win over Arcadia Valley.

Jade Roth compiled 10 points and five steals while Angelia Davis supplied nine points and three steals. Farmington (16-2) forced 18 turnovers prior to halftime.

Grace Duncan had eight points, three steals and three assists as the Knights built a 39-17 advantage at intermission and advanced to meet West County on Thursday.

Junior guard Alyssa Glanzer followed up her strong performance against Ste. Genevieve on Monday by notching a game-high 12 points plus three assists for Arcadia Valley (4-16).

Skylar Sweeney traded 3-pointers with Glanzer to restore an early 13-7 lead, and Roth made a steal and assist to Anna McKinney on a 2-on-1 break to answer another Glanzer basket.

Emma Gerstner scored on a cut with Davis delivering the pass, then found Duncan for a jumper that capped the opening stanza at 20-9.

Roth and Sweeney made layups on back-to-back frontcourt steals for a 33-12 separation, and Maddie Mills stamped a 39-17 halftime margin on a 3-pointer from the left corner.

Molly Cook helped AV by claiming six rebounds and netting seven of her 10 points in the third quarter. She finished off a couple of well-timed interior bounce passes from Glanzer.

But a putback through contact by Davis and two straight Gerstner baskets pushed the Knights toward a 49-20 lead and eventual continuous clock.

Raylin Lacava produced three steals for Farmington within a five-minute span. Teammate Carissa Cassimatis exchanged late triples with Lady Tigers sophomore Hallie Vinyard later in the final period.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central 76, Fredericktown 41

PARK HILLS – Central pressured Fredericktown into nine first-quarter turnovers on Tuesday night, and converted a majority of those into uncontested layups.

The top-seeded Rebels received 19 points and five assists from sophomore guard Jobe Bryant to roll 76-41 in the quarterfinal round of the MAAA Tournament.

Reserve guards Kannon Harlow and Jaxon Jones added 13 and 10 points, respectively, and Central (16-3) advanced to face Ste. Genevieve on Friday night.

Andrew Starkey posted 19 points and three steals for Fredericktown (9-11), which was without starting forward Cohlbe Dunnahoo due to illness.

Bryant sparked a 13-2 closing spurt in the first quarter with consecutive steals and easy baskets about 10 seconds apart. Jones drew contact on his transition layup for a 3-point play.

Zack Boyd powered his way inside while splitting two defenders, then drew a charging foul during the ensuing possession as the period ended in a 25-11 separation.

Grant Manion answered an Andrew Starkey jumper with a baseline pull-up, and Triston Stewart scored a putback before Caden Casey streaked in for a scooping finish before halftime.

Fredericktown saw its roster depth further depleted when forward Matthew Starkey picked up his fourth foul while trying for a rebound in the second quarter, and trailed 45-22 at the break.

Kendall Horton sparked the Rebels with eight early points, and notched his fourth assist on a feed for Bryant across the lane to begin the third quarter.

Bryant passed from a baseline trap to give Harlow an open 3-pointer, and Jones connected from long range at the buzzer to make it 70-33.

The Blackcats disrupted West County with active defense in their first-round victory on Monday, but could only coax Central into seven total turnovers.

Riley Fraire and Zander Stephens each had six points for Fredericktown, which moves into a fifth-place bracket matchup with Potosi on Thursday.

Ste. Genevieve 63, Potosi 51

PARK HILLS – Potosi often struggled to defend or rebound without fouling Tuesday night, and Ste. Genevieve capitalized for a third straight head-to-head victory this season.

Aiden Boyer and Ricky Hunter were each a perfect 9-of-9 from the line, and the fourth-seeded Dragons prevailed 63-51 in the quarterfinal round of the MAAA Tournament.

Ste. Genevieve (15-6) collectively sank 32-of-40 free throws, and pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a clash with Large-School division champion Central on Friday.

Boyer provided a massive double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds that was magnified as fellow forward Rudy Flieg spent a majority of the contest sitting due to foul trouble.

Hunter finished with 18 points and Derek Morganthaler tallied 10. The Dragons mounted a 10-0 run in the second half to seize command.

Potosi (11-10) landed four players in double figures, and trailed 35-34 after Malachi Sansegraw drained a 3-pointer and Steven Willis converted the fourth shot of the ensuing possession.

The fifth-seeded Trojans could not draw closer, however, once Boyer and Morganthaler answered with consecutive 3-pointers to close the third quarter.

Boyer was a force on the glass down the stretch, and dished to Flieg for a 52-44 lead after grabbing an offensive rebound. Boyer added two layups, the second off his own steal, after Ty Mills produced a 3-point play for Potosi.

The action in the fourth quarter was otherwise disjointed, rarely lasting more than 20 seconds without a whistle sounding. The final score marked the largest lead for the Dragons.

Potosi, which missed numerous shots within three feet, executed a superb 3-point play in the opening moments as Zane West connected on a diagonal pass from midcourt to Gabe Brawley.

The first two quarters also concluded on buzzer beaters by the Trojans, first a 25-footer by Brawley for a 9-8 lead. His steal sprang Malachi Peppers for a layup and 24-23 halftime edge.

West committed two fouls on 3-point attempts in the third, as Morganthaler and Hunter combined to make 5-of-6 resulting free throws.

Boyer highlighted the second quarter for Ste. Genevieve with a 3-point play in the lane to stay within 16-15, but Carter Whitley used a smooth head fake for a putback at the opposite goal.

Gavin Portell and Mills each scored 11 points for Potosi, which was 10-of-22 from the stripe. Peppers and Whitley chipped in 10 each.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.