MABA adds another state title at 14u level
A strong summer of playoff baseball for MABA continued last week in New Madrid, Mo. as the 14-and-under all-stars captured the state championship. They produced 26 runs combined over the last two rounds to cap the title in dominant fashion. The local squad is preparing for the upcoming Midwest Plains Regional tournament, which begins next week in Garden City, Kan.

