MABA 13u Astros
Submitted Photo

The MABA 13U Astros are set for Midwest Plains Regional baseball tournament action after rolling to a recent unbeaten state championship, outscoring six opponents by a commanding 100-18 margin in New Madrid. They will challenge foes from Kansas and Colorado in regional pool play, starting on Thursday afternoon in Charleston, Mo., with the event titlist advancing to the World Series. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Kaden Kernan, Garrett Mork, Sam Callaway and Casen Murphy. Players shown along the back row, from left, are Joey Randazzo, Nolan Inman, Parker Daniels, Matt Manion, Braden Cole, Miah Cunningham, Xavier Scherffius and Carter Reed. Coaches are James Daniels, Pierce Daniels and Joey Kernan.

