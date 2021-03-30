MAC baseball splits series with Jefferson

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Pierce Hartman allowed one run on six hits over four innings, and struck out four as Mineral Area defeated Jefferson 11-1 in the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
Brice Stultz finished 2-for-3, and the Cardinals scored eight times in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the contest open.
Dillon Thomas had a double and single, and Nate Bandy was also 2-for-5 with two RBI. Connor Hicks added a two-RBI double and scored two runs.
Adam Renneberg reached base three times on a single and two walks. Dee Triplett and Rafael Garcia also contributed RBI singles for MAC.
Jordan Duncan was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double to pace Jefferson.
Martjin Schnooderwood worked two scoreless frames with three strikeouts in relief of Hartman.
Jefferson prevailed 8-2 earlier Saturday, as Trevor Tietz threw a seven-inning complete game with 10 strikeouts and five hits allowed.
Michael Paule notched three RBI with a double and single, and Jack Rigoni added a two-run double to bolster the Vikings, who increased a 1-0 lead with five runs in the fourth inning.
Russell Derbyshire yielded seven earned runs on seven hits while fanning five in the loss.
Thomas paced the Cardinals offensively at 2-for-3. Garcia tripled and scored, Bandy provided an RBI hit and Ben Jones singled.
Jefferson won the first of two postponed games 13-3 on Monday. Mineral Area (11-6, 2-6) responded with a 12-7 triumph to earn a 2-2 series split.