MAC baseball splits series with Jefferson

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Pierce Hartman allowed one run on six hits over four innings, and struck out four as Mineral Area defeated Jefferson 11-1 in the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday.

Brice Stultz finished 2-for-3, and the Cardinals scored eight times in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the contest open.

Dillon Thomas had a double and single, and Nate Bandy was also 2-for-5 with two RBI. Connor Hicks added a two-RBI double and scored two runs.

Adam Renneberg reached base three times on a single and two walks. Dee Triplett and Rafael Garcia also contributed RBI singles for MAC.

Jordan Duncan was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double to pace Jefferson.

Martjin Schnooderwood worked two scoreless frames with three strikeouts in relief of Hartman.

Jefferson prevailed 8-2 earlier Saturday, as Trevor Tietz threw a seven-inning complete game with 10 strikeouts and five hits allowed.