MAC basketball boasts eight all-region awards

Keyyaun Batchman gave the Cardinals a third athlete on the First Team, and shined at point guard after teammate Terrion Murdix suffered a season-ending knee injury at home against Moberly.

Batchman, the lone member of the Mineral Area roster from the state of Missouri, provided 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

Murdix was a main distributor and top perimeter defender through 24 games, and was listed among the national leaders in assists.

He picked up Second Team all-region and all-MCCAC distinction after averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.1 steals. He shot 80 percent at the line and 54 percent from the field.

The Mineral Area women recently wrapped up a 20-10 campaign, anchored by four starting sophomores amid several injuries and other personnel changes.

Masyn McWilliams, a graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson, Mo., raised her game on all fronts while becoming the premier offensive threat of the Lady Cardinals.