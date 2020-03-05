MAC basketball boasts eight all-region awards

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team remains in a holding pattern while awaiting the announcement of the complete NJCAA Division I Tournament field on Monday.
Four players who steered the Cardinals toward a program-best 30 victories have received individual recognition from Region 16 and MCCAC coaches.
Freshman guard Angelo Stuart was selected as Region 16 men’s Player of the Year while Luke Strege landed Coach of the Year honors.
Stuart, a native of East Stroudburg, Pa., was the Cardinals’ leading scorer at 17.8 per game, and netted at least 20 points in 10 of his last 14 outings.
He shot 55 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists as MAC matched the 7-1 region record of eventual region champion Moberly.
Freshman center Malevy Leons had probably the most memorable moment of the entire season, sinking a decisive 3-pointer in the closing seconds to defeat rival Three Rivers on Jan. 4.
Leons averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 61 percent from the field as a First Team performer. Mineral Area ranks second nationally in free-throw percentage, and Leons headlined that effort by connecting on 88 percent.
Keyyaun Batchman gave the Cardinals a third athlete on the First Team, and shined at point guard after teammate Terrion Murdix suffered a season-ending knee injury at home against Moberly.
You have free articles remaining.
Batchman, the lone member of the Mineral Area roster from the state of Missouri, provided 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.
Murdix was a main distributor and top perimeter defender through 24 games, and was listed among the national leaders in assists.
He picked up Second Team all-region and all-MCCAC distinction after averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.1 steals. He shot 80 percent at the line and 54 percent from the field.
The Mineral Area women recently wrapped up a 20-10 campaign, anchored by four starting sophomores amid several injuries and other personnel changes.
Masyn McWilliams, a graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson, Mo., raised her game on all fronts while becoming the premier offensive threat of the Lady Cardinals.
She finished second to Jefferson guard Tyra Brown for the Region 16 Player of the Year award after increasing her scoring average to 19.5 points from 11.1 as a freshman.
McWilliams grabbed 4.9 rebounds per game and made 48 percent of field-goal attempts. She achieved a career high of 28 points in three separate games against Three Rivers, State Fair and John A. Logan.
Australian sharp-shooter Natalia Lalic joins McWilliams on the all-region First Team after knocking down 75 total 3-pointers at a 36-percent success rate.
Lalic averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and showed admirable progress on her free throws, draining 80 percent this winter as opposed to just 48 last season.
Point guard Keanna Williams picked up a Second Team selection after leading the Lady Cardinals at 5.3 assists per contest. She averaged 7.0 points plus 5.7 rebounds, and was among two players to start every game along with Lalic.