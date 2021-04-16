MAC seeks to rebuke, rewrite Hutch history

PARK HILLS – There was only minimal room for improvement in terms of overall record after the Mineral Area men’s basketball team achieved a school-record 30 wins just 14 months ago.
And yet, somehow this season, the Cardinals navigated a tougher schedule – compressed and delayed by a pandemic – without suffering a single loss or major injury.
Not even a last-minute scare.
A program previously treated as undesirable for an at-large bid by the 2020 NJCAA tournament selection committee has become an undeniable contender to deliver a deep run one year later.
By virtue of being the last remaining team in the nation with a perfect record, Mineral Area (23-0) will carry the No. 1 overall seed when 24 qualifying clubs gather next week at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
A first-round bye leaves the Cardinals and other top-8 seeds needing four more victories over a five-day span to achieve their ultimate goal of a national title.
Mineral Area will either face host school and No. 16 seed Hutchinson (18-6), which conveniently received the final at-large bid, or No. 17 seed and Region 14 champion Kilgore (Texas) on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
History at the event has not been friendly to the Cardinals, who are preparing to make their fourth all-time appearance in central Kansas after previous trips in 1977, 2013, and 2015.
MAC has never won a tournament game. The most recent defeat was arguably the most brutal, an 84-83 outcome against Hill College. The Cardinals called a timeout in a loose-ball scramble without having one to spare, resulting in a tiebreaking free throw with 1.9 seconds left.
That game also marked a farewell in Park Hills for head coach Corey Tate, who surpassed his respected predecessors Bob Sechrest and Tim Gray by capturing three Region 16 titles in just 11 years.
Tate moved on to an assistant position at alma mater Missouri, and later settled into his current role as Associate Head Coach at St. Louis, but not before raising the proverbial bar at Mineral Area.
The Cardinals tapped longtime Division I assistant Luke Strege to become their fourth head coach after he served for five years on the staff at OVC program Eastern Kentucky.
Since his arrival, Strege has compiled a 152-29 record and consistently kept Mineral Area situated on the national radar. His inaugural team with a completely new roster went 25-6.
But it wasn’t until last Saturday that Mineral Area fully validated its steady success by clinching an automatic NJCAA berth with a convincing 73-56 road victory against Triton in suburban Chicago.
A committee that has never chosen a Missouri school for an at-large bid since the field expanded from 16 teams to 24 had no choice but to acknowledge the Cardinals.
This season is different. This team is different.
The building blocks were in place for a potential postseason run once three crucial contributors, Malevy Leons, Terrion Murdix and Kevin Stone decided to return, feeling healthy and highly motivated.
When the ongoing effects of COVID-19 forced teams across the country to reduce the number of games in the regular season to 22 or fewer, less turned out to be more for the Cardinals.
Gone were the prep schools and junior varsity pushovers that usually littered the non-conference slate and were particularly frowned upon by the selection committee.
The five Division I Region 16 men’s programs agreed to meet each other three times instead of two in order to reduce interstate travel demands.
Mineral Area definitely caught a favorable break by hosting most heated rival Moberly – no longer Three Rivers – twice in the regular season plus a third time in the region playoffs.
But the Cardinals also created some of their own good fortune. Their increased depth and reliable conditioning factored heavily into a marquee 90-74 triumph at then-No. 1 John A. Logan on January 30.
They went on to prevail by double digits in 22 of their 23 victories to this juncture. Only Moberly could buck that trend in a 78-69 outcome on March 1 at Fitzsimmons-John Arena.
Mineral Area has shown the ability to stay calm during stretches when the offense struggles to hit shots, and expedite the tempo when opponents display any signs of fatigue.
The added influence of veteran Associate Head Coach Tim Walsh over the past two years is also obvious. The former nine-year Idaho State assistant directs a stingy defense that allows just 60 points per contest, the fewest in all of NJCAA.
The 2018-19 Cardinals finished 23-9 and surrendered 76 points on average, ranking 98th overall.
From an individual perspective, Leons has emerged as Region 16 Player of the Year while perfoming at a First Team All-America level during his sophomore campaign.
The 6-foot-10 center from the Netherlands has developed into a versatile threat with an ability to score near the rim, at the high post and along the perimeter.
Leons averages 18.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 57 percent from the field, and has notched 13 double-doubles this season.
Murdix has represented the power of perseverance. The point guard has not missed a step since his triumphant return from a torn ACL, dishing out six assists per game.
Stone provides almost 10 points on average, and bolsters the transition game on a squad that runs the floor well at all five positions. He made five steals during the clinching win over Triton.
But the top defensive catalyst is undoubtedly freshman Keonte Jones, who joined Leons, Murdix and Stone on the Region 16 First Team as an easy choice.
Jones currently ranks 10th nationally in blocks while listed at 6-foot-3, but is also the second-leading scorer (12 ppg) for the Cardinals.
With less downtime between games, the ability to rely on a rotation of nine players has become paramount. When starter Jamir Price missed more than three weeks of action, guards Terry Ford and Manu Musemena filled in admirably.
J.P. Robinson offers another fast and capable ball handler when Murdix rests. Lamontay Daughtery provides a strong and physical post presence while spelling Leons.
Texas once again leads the tournament field with five representatives, four of which are located in the same half of the bracket as Mineral Area.
Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, Southern Idaho and John A. Logan round out the top four seeds, followed by South Plains (Texas), Chipola (Fla.), Odessa (Texas) and Cowley (Kan.)
Vincennes (Ind.), the reigning national champion from two years ago, is seeded 15th.