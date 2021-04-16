MAC seeks to rebuke, rewrite Hutch history

When the ongoing effects of COVID-19 forced teams across the country to reduce the number of games in the regular season to 22 or fewer, less turned out to be more for the Cardinals.

Gone were the prep schools and junior varsity pushovers that usually littered the non-conference slate and were particularly frowned upon by the selection committee.

The five Division I Region 16 men’s programs agreed to meet each other three times instead of two in order to reduce interstate travel demands.

Mineral Area definitely caught a favorable break by hosting most heated rival Moberly – no longer Three Rivers – twice in the regular season plus a third time in the region playoffs.

But the Cardinals also created some of their own good fortune. Their increased depth and reliable conditioning factored heavily into a marquee 90-74 triumph at then-No. 1 John A. Logan on January 30.