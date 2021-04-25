MAC soccer women beset with injuries in loss

Zuniga received an excellent diagonal ball onside from Sabra Moon following a turnover, and nudged the ball past isolated MAC keeper Elizabeth Synder for her third goal of the season.

The Cardinals stayed within 1-0 at halftime after defenders Lilly Combs and Emily Kellum cleared from danger in front of the net. Moon also rattled a 25-yard shot squarely off the crossbar.

The wave of unfortunate circumstances hit Mineral Area commenced with about 22 minutes left as midfielder Ramos was removed from the field by teammates after suffering a knee injury.

Ashton Davis could not continue after limping away on her right foot, and was replaced by lone available sub Alexius Sikes, one of several dual-sport Cardinals.

Sikes, also an outfielder for the softball team, later remained down for several minutes while exhibiting pain in her right lower leg that was stabilized in a brace after being carried to the bench.

Mineral Area shifted Synder to a back position while inserting back-up keeper Annastasia Harlow into the lineup, and played 10 versus 11 for the final 3:17.