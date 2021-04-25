MAC soccer women beset with injuries in loss

BONNE TERRE – A significant learning curve could be expected during the inaugural season of women’s soccer at Mineral Area College.
While the Cardinals still seek their first victory, perhaps the most pressing current concern is maintaining enough healthy bodies to navigate the remainder of the regular season.
Mineral Area saw its already thin roster reduced by three more injuries Saturday – two that appeared serious – and dropped a 3-0 decision to State Fair on saturated turf at North County High School.
Briscia Zuniga, Leah Overbay and Megan Toops scored, and Savannah Romero totaled three saves for the Roadrunners, who also blanked MAC 2-0 five days earlier in Sedalia.
State Fair (5-3, 5-2) finished with a 10-6 edge in shots, and successfully prevented leading Mineral Area attackers Mallory Mathes and Kayleigh Slinkard from ever threatening inside the box.
Mineral Area (0-7, 0-6) produced its best scoring chances from beyond 30 yards. Romero caught an early drive by Angelica Ramos following a steal, and later stopped a longer free kick from Slinkard.
Action was mostly confined to the middle third of the field through the first 20 minutes, except when the visitors struck for a sudden counter attack in the 13th.
Zuniga received an excellent diagonal ball onside from Sabra Moon following a turnover, and nudged the ball past isolated MAC keeper Elizabeth Synder for her third goal of the season.
The Cardinals stayed within 1-0 at halftime after defenders Lilly Combs and Emily Kellum cleared from danger in front of the net. Moon also rattled a 25-yard shot squarely off the crossbar.
The wave of unfortunate circumstances hit Mineral Area commenced with about 22 minutes left as midfielder Ramos was removed from the field by teammates after suffering a knee injury.
Ashton Davis could not continue after limping away on her right foot, and was replaced by lone available sub Alexius Sikes, one of several dual-sport Cardinals.
Sikes, also an outfielder for the softball team, later remained down for several minutes while exhibiting pain in her right lower leg that was stabilized in a brace after being carried to the bench.
Mineral Area shifted Synder to a back position while inserting back-up keeper Annastasia Harlow into the lineup, and played 10 versus 11 for the final 3:17.
Toops punched home a penalty kick for the Roadrunners with 33 seconds left after Maleah Ray was held in the box amid the scramble for a loose ball.
Overbay held in a MAC clearing attempt, and made it 2-0 during the 56th minute on a well-placed strike from 35 yards that skipped just beyond the reach of Synder and inside the far post.
The flurry of injuries did not reflect the nature of a generally tame contest. Abby Holmes bounced up quickly from the most jarring collision of the day with Moon following her hustling intercept along the sideline.
Mathes created the lone corner kick for Mineral Area with a late run down the right side, but no ensuing shot could be generated.
Synder made three saves for the Cardinals, who are scheduled for four more Region 16 matches over a 10-day stretch, starting Monday at Metropolitan in Kansas City.