MAC volleyball reaches region final

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Freshman middle Mikayla Johnson delivered a big performance at the net to help the Mineral Area volleyball team reach the Region 16 title match.

Johnson knocked down a team-high nine kills, and provided three solo blocks among 10 overall as the Cardinals swept tourney host Jefferson 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 on Friday.

Mineral Area (14-8) will attempt to unseat top seed MSU-West Plains for the first time in four meetings this season when they meet Saturday at noon for the championship.

The Cardinals earned their second straight-set triumph against Jefferson in three chances, and planted 31 kills on 88 total attacks while overcoming 10 errors.

Suelen Custodio compiled 24 assists plus nine digs, and Ksenija Simun equaled Alayna Rooks with seven kills each while picking up eight digs in the victory.

Sophomore libero Blair Busenbark paced the defense with 14 digs while serving two aces.

