MAC volleyball rolls in rare weekday matinee

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area volleyball team used a sudden midweek addition on the schedule to expand its rotation and sharpen its offense on Thursday.

Sophomore Kaylee Portell capitalized on increased chances to attack from the middle, and knocked down 12 kills during a 25-12, 25-8, 25-21 sweep of the Missouri Baptist junior varsity.

Alayna Rooks added nine kills, libero Blair Busenbark made 18 digs and setter Suelen Custodio dished out 29 assists for the Cardinals (2-0).

Portell pounced on a quick set during the opening rally, and outside kills from Rooks and Mya Young helped MAC produce a favorable 8-2 start.

The Cardinals also finished the first set strong by taking seven of the last eight points. Ksenija Siman landed a back-row swing, and Mikayla Johnson ripped an ensuing overpass to the floor.

Simun contributed seven kills toward the win, and notched four aces among 11 consecutive MAC points with a punishing jump serve. A double-block by Portell and Rooks bolstered the scoring run.

When the Spartans were able to improve its passing, the Cardinals covered the court on defense. Portell was featured on transition sets from Custodio for five kills later in the middle game.