MAC women besieged by Lincoln Land

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Despite having only six basketball available players on Tuesday night, Lincoln Land shredded the young Mineral Area defense without slowing down.

Freshman guard Emily Maidel unleashed a steady barrage with 37 points, and the NJCAA Division II ranked Loggers shot 50 percent from the field during a 92-74 home victory.

Lincoln Land (3-1) dominated the third quarter by a 29-10 margin to build a 77-58 lead. Tori Oaks had 19 points and Megan Silvey added 15 to the win.

Mineral Area (2-2) briefly grabbed the lead in the second period following a 10-0 spurt, but struggled to a 6-of-36 showing from 3-point range.

Nijah Moore paced the Cardinals with a season-high 19 points and three steals, and played 30 minutes as leading scorer Jayla Sample was saddled with persistent foul trouble.

Yasmine Pankey compiled 11 points on 4-of-19 shooting and eight assists over the full 40 minutes. Her 3-pointer in transition sent a 48-48 tie into halftime.

Ashanti Davis contributed 10 points and seven points off the bench, and Emily Kellum debuted for MAC by making both of her field-goal attempts.