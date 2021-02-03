 Skip to main content
MAC women besieged by Lincoln Land
MAC women besieged by Lincoln Land

  • Updated
MAC women's basketball

Mineral Area freshman guard Nijah Moore brings the ball up the court during a home game against North Central on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park Hills.

 Matt KIng, Daily Journal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Despite having only six basketball available players on Tuesday night, Lincoln Land shredded the young Mineral Area defense without slowing down.

Freshman guard Emily Maidel unleashed a steady barrage with 37 points, and the NJCAA Division II ranked Loggers shot 50 percent from the field during a 92-74 home victory.

Lincoln Land (3-1) dominated the third quarter by a 29-10 margin to build a 77-58 lead. Tori Oaks had 19 points and Megan Silvey added 15 to the win.

Mineral Area (2-2) briefly grabbed the lead in the second period following a 10-0 spurt, but struggled to a 6-of-36 showing from 3-point range.

Nijah Moore paced the Cardinals with a season-high 19 points and three steals, and played 30 minutes as leading scorer Jayla Sample was saddled with persistent foul trouble.

Yasmine Pankey compiled 11 points on 4-of-19 shooting and eight assists over the full 40 minutes. Her 3-pointer in transition sent a 48-48 tie into halftime.

Ashanti Davis contributed 10 points and seven points off the bench, and Emily Kellum debuted for MAC by making both of her field-goal attempts.

Quincy Erickson and Kayleigh Winch chipped in seven points each for the Cardinals, who will travel to Illinois Central on Friday in a recent change to the schedule.

Lincoln Land was ahead 31-24 as the first quarter concluded.

