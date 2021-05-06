MAC women celebrate milestone soccer victory

BONNE TERRE – Kayleigh Slinkard acknowledged the increasing frustration that she and her Mineral Area women’s soccer teammates were feeling as losses and injuries continued to pile up.
After a courageous and confident performance on Wednesday evening, the Cardinals are no longer forced to settle for moral victories within a trying inaugural season.
Slinkard buried two pinpoint lasers from beyond 40 yards, and registered a hat trick as Mineral Area defeated East Central 4-2 for its first triumph in program history.
Her former Fredericktown High School teammate Mallory Mathes also scored for the Cardinals (1-7, 1-6), whose emotions poured out after the final seconds ticked away.
Head coach Dan Martin patched together a viable lineup with one available substitute on the bench after three previous Region 16 matches had to be canceled.
An unexpected 11-day layoff gave Mineral Area some time to regroup and build cohesion. A number of dual-sport athletes on the roster were able to devote more time to soccer, due to a similar hiatus in the softball schedule.
“We have a lot of girls injured right now,” Slinkard said. “We worked on our chemistry a lot at practice, and had a lot of team bonding. And the effort is always 110 percent with these girls.”
The result was a sharper collective effort, especially from a defensive standpoint. The Cardinals either blocked or cleanly stole numerous passes by the Falcons in the middle of the field.
Not only did center back Emily Kellum turn attackers away multiple times as the last defender in front of keeper Annastasia Harlow, but she was also able to repeatedly dribble out of danger.
The Cardinals outshot East Central 11-8, unofficially, and controlled possession in the offensive half for a prolonged stretch after scoring two quick insurance goals out of halftime.
“First of all, I just want to say that I’m proud of these girls. We came into this game thinking ‘We’re 0-7 and something has to change.’” Kellum said.
“We’re excited. We wanted to see that win happen. We played some great defense and stopped some shots from going in. When we scored, that just made the job a little easier.”
Zoe Gaszak and Sommer Schneider tallied for East Central (2-8, 2-7), which defeated the Cardinals 2-1 two weeks earlier, but fell behind just three minutes into the rematch.
Mineral Area maximized its first scoring chance as Mathes feathered a short pass through two defenders in the box to Slinkard for the calm finish.
The Falcons found an equalizer in the ninth minute when Abby Layton served a beautiful cross toward the back post for an easy tap-in by Gaszak.
Harlow made three saves for the win, but coughed up a rebound moments later. Abby Holmes hindered Gaszak just enough to induce a close-range miss wide of the near post.
Slinkard showed off a lethal left foot in the 30th minute as MAC regained the lead for good. Once settling in the middle, she made one touch to the left before planting a 40-yard drive into the top corner.
Mathes disrupted a promising give-and-go run and shot by Layton just before intermission to preserve the 2-1 margin, then delivered her fourth goal of the season after halftime.
Angelica Ramos guided a diagonal through ball on target as Mathes streaked down the right side and beat keeper Andrea Hernandez with a quick strike from 20 yards.
The Cardinals then capitalized on a questionable foul just 85 seconds later. Slinkard drilled the lengthy free kick just below the crossbar to secure the first three-goal game ever by a Mineral Area player.
“If I’m being honest, yeah, I was a little disappointed with how the season was turning out,” Slinkard said. “We put in a lot of effort, and it doesn’t always show to everybody how much time we put into it. But to get our first win feels so good. And next year, we’re going to be amazing.”
Hernandez made saves against Ashton Davis and Holmes to keep the contest from slipping farther away from the visitors, who converted a corner from Destiny Boehm to Schneider with about 13 minutes left.
East Central offered one last threat to draw closer after Slinkard was briefly forced to the bench on a yellow card, but Ashlyn Moore and Mackenzie Robinson helped Harlow protect the near post as the Cardinals cleared.
Mineral Area consumed valuable time in the closing minutes when Holmes worked deep to generate her team’s lone corner kick of the match.
Ramos was among the players tolerating significant pain. After damaging her ACL in a loss to State Fair on March 24, she still picked up an assist with limited mobility while wearing a brace.
Midfielder and Central graduate Alexys Cook overcame torn ligaments in her foot to battle through about 55 of the 70 total minutes on the field.
Mineral Area, which combined for two goals in six previous matches, will return to action next week in the first round of the Region 16 Tournament.