MAC women celebrate milestone soccer victory

The Falcons found an equalizer in the ninth minute when Abby Layton served a beautiful cross toward the back post for an easy tap-in by Gaszak.

Harlow made three saves for the win, but coughed up a rebound moments later. Abby Holmes hindered Gaszak just enough to induce a close-range miss wide of the near post.

Slinkard showed off a lethal left foot in the 30th minute as MAC regained the lead for good. Once settling in the middle, she made one touch to the left before planting a 40-yard drive into the top corner.

Mathes disrupted a promising give-and-go run and shot by Layton just before intermission to preserve the 2-1 margin, then delivered her fourth goal of the season after halftime.

Angelica Ramos guided a diagonal through ball on target as Mathes streaked down the right side and beat keeper Andrea Hernandez with a quick strike from 20 yards.

The Cardinals then capitalized on a questionable foul just 85 seconds later. Slinkard drilled the lengthy free kick just below the crossbar to secure the first three-goal game ever by a Mineral Area player.