MAC women dominated by ranked Kansas clubs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The first semester presents the Mineral Area women’s basketball team with a strength of schedule comparable to any in the nation.

With six preseason ranked opponents awaiting over the first six weeks, the Cardinals faced the first two on back-to-back days at the BSN Sports Tip-Off Classic at Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Mineral Area shot 28 percent from the field on Saturday afternoon, and No. 22 Barton rolled to a 74-48 victory on the neutral court.

Morgan Meyers scored 18 points, and Jenny Nykem Womsi totaled 13 points and nine rebounds as Barton (3-0) posted a 50-30 advantage on the boards.

Mineral Area (1-2) claimed a quick 5-0 lead following a jumper by Gabby Moore and 3-pointer by Lexi McCully on the first two possessions.

Barton pulled within 13-11 before the first quarter concluded, however, and controlled the second for a 33-21 lead. Acorionna Lard added 10 points and five assists to the win.

McCully paced the Cardinals for a third straight contest with a game-high 21 points. Audra Pasakarnis scored 10 points, and Moore tallied seven points, six assists and five rebounds.

Katelyn Chomko grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, but combined with guard Tyler Conkright to shoot 1-of-17 from the field.

MAC sank 9-of-12 free throws as both clubs committed 15 turnovers.

The rebound disparity weighed more heavily against the Cardinals on Friday as ninth-ranked Hutchinson posted a 53-19 margin on its way to an 84-48 triumph.

Mya Williams netted a game-high 21 points, and Kali Howard had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Dragons.

Hutchinson (2-0) built sizable leads of 20-10 after one quarter and 43-22 at halftime while going 17-of-27 from the line as a team.

Mineral Area endured a reasonable total of 13 turnovers while forcing 17, but shot 32 percent overall.

McCully powered the offense with 17 points while Conkright and Moore chipped in seven each.