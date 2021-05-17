MAC women’s track places second at national meet

LEVELLAND, Texas – The Mineral Area women finished second among four teams at the NJCAA Division III track and field championships last week.

The Cardinals picked up seven individual national titles between the men and women during the meet hosted by South Plains Community College.

The Division III schools were originally scheduled to compete in New Jersey, but were instead added to the Division I proceedings due to low participation numbers and travel concerns.

Former North County standout Sophia Welch delivered a sweep of hurdles events as double champion, clocking a 16.02 in the 100-meter race and 1:17.27 in the 400-meter event.

Field specialist Jordyn Zoph secured the javelin title while taking second in the shot put and discus for Mineral Area.

Haley Hernandez captured the 10000 crown at 43:05.60 in a 1-2 finish with teammate Nani Brewington. They ran second and third, respectively, in the 5000 on Thursday.

Welch competed in nine events over three days, joining three relay efforts (4x100, 4x400, 4x800) that each ended in runner-up results.