MAC women’s track places second at national meet

LEVELLAND, Texas – The Mineral Area women finished second among four teams at the NJCAA Division III track and field championships last week.
The Cardinals picked up seven individual national titles between the men and women during the meet hosted by South Plains Community College.
The Division III schools were originally scheduled to compete in New Jersey, but were instead added to the Division I proceedings due to low participation numbers and travel concerns.
Former North County standout Sophia Welch delivered a sweep of hurdles events as double champion, clocking a 16.02 in the 100-meter race and 1:17.27 in the 400-meter event.
Field specialist Jordyn Zoph secured the javelin title while taking second in the shot put and discus for Mineral Area.
Haley Hernandez captured the 10000 crown at 43:05.60 in a 1-2 finish with teammate Nani Brewington. They ran second and third, respectively, in the 5000 on Thursday.
Welch competed in nine events over three days, joining three relay efforts (4x100, 4x400, 4x800) that each ended in runner-up results.
Brianna Sansoucie had her best individual finish of second in 100-meter hurdles. Lilly Combs ended up third in the javelin for the MAC women.
Dupage (Ill.) claimed the men’s and women’s team trophies.
Sophomore star Donovan Denslow added three more distance titles to his cross country championship from last fall while leading the Cardinals to third overall in the men’s standings.
Denslow aced the 800 at (1:59.27), 1500 (4:03.55) and 5000 (15:58.73) while the Cardinals ran second in the 4x800 relay.
Mineral Area teammate Wyatt Elliott finished second in the 5000 and 10000 events, and Jacob Arnold was runner-up in the steeplechase.
Central graduate Jake Casey had arguably the most exhausting week of all Cardinals in Texas, taking on eight single events in addition to a two-day decathlon.
He compiled 4,671 points in a head-to-head battle with reigning decathlon champion Grant Bunyard of Howard (Texas). Casey achieved PR in the 110-meter hurdles (18.29) and long jump (19-09).
Kyle Vinyard gave the Cardinals a 1-2-3 finish in the 5000.
MAC women’s results:
100 Hurdles – 1. Sophia Welch, 16.02; 2. Brianna Sansoucie, 17.47
400 Hurdles – 1. Sophia Welch, 1:17.27; 3. Brianna Sansoucie, 1:25.51
100 – 2. Sophia Welch, 13.05; 5. Brianna Sansoucie, 13.60
200 – 4. Sophia Welch, 27.75; 6. Brianna Sancousie, 29.44
400 – 5. Sophia Welch, 1:15.79; 6. Brianna Sansoucie, 1:16.52
800 – 4. Haley Hernandez, 2:50.75; 5. Nani Brewington, 2:56.97
1500 – 3. Haley Hernandez, 5:45.23; 4. Nani Brewington, 5:45.99
5000 – 2. Haley Hernandez, 20:50.91; 3. Nani Brewington, 21:01.29
10000 – 1. Haley Hernandez, 43:05.60; 2. Nani Brewington, 44:36.51
4x100 – 2. Brianna Sansoucie, Lilly Combs, Jordyn Zoph, Sophia Welch, 1:00.70
4x400 – 2. Sophia Welch, Nani Brewington, Brianna Sansoucie, Haley Hernandez, 5:03.11
4x800 – 2. Nani Brewington, Haley Hernandez, Brianna Sansoucie, Sophia Welch, 11:53.27
Javelin Throw – 1. Jordyn Zoph, 83-04; 3. Lilly Combs, 71-09
Shot Put – 2. Jordyn Zoph, 27-09.50; 5. Lilly Combs, 21-08.75
Discus – 2. Jordyn Zoph, 76-03; 4. Lilly Combs, 68-08
Long Jump – 6. Brianna Sancoucie, 13-11.00
Triple Jump – ND. Brianna Sansoucie
Pole Vault – NH. Sophia Welch
MAC men’s results:
100 – 3. Jake Casey, 11.48
200 – 7. Jake Casey, 24.12
800 – 1. Donovan Denslow, 1:59.27; 7. Jacob Arnold, 2:16.67
1500 – 1. Donovan Denslow, 4:03.55; 4. Kyle Vinyard, 4:21.47; 6. Jacob Arnold, 4:43.62
5000 – 1. Donovan Denslow, 15:58.73; 2. Wyatt Elliott, 16:33.24; 3. Kyle Vinyard, 16:45.21
10000 – 2. Wyatt Elliott, 34:07.23; 3. Kyle Vinyard, 35:05.44; 4. Jacob Arnold, 37:07.44
4x800 – 2. Mineral Area, 8:38.32
400 Hurdles – 4. Ricardo Menjivar, 1:20.94
3000 Steeplechase – 2. Jacob Arnold, 11:55.27
Long Jump – 4. Jake Casey, 19-00.50
Pole Vault – NH. Jake Casey
Shot Put – 4. Jake Casey, 32-03.00
High Jump – NH. Jake Casey
Decathlon – 2. Jake Casey, 4671 (100 – 11.47; Long Jump – 19-09; Shot Put – 32-11.25; High Jump – 5-03.75; 400 – 56.32; 110 Hurdles – 18.29; Discus – 88-07; Pole Vault – 9-08; Javelin – 107-08; 1500 – 6:11.51)
Men’s Team Scores:
1. Dupage 185; 2. Howard 170; 3. Mineral Area 115
Women’s Team Scores:
1. Dupage 196; 2. Mineral Area 163; 3. Howard 118