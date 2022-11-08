Mathes earns GLVC freshman award

ELSAH, Ill. – Breanna Mathes has wasted no time in becoming a staple of the Division II Truman State University women’s cross country program.

The former three-time MAAA champion and all-state distance runner at Farmington High School made history for the Bulldogs while picking up two major accolades last Saturday.

Mathes was named Freshman of the Year by the Great Lakes Valley Conference following the conclusion of its championship cross country meet at Principia College.

She also secured all-conference honors by placing 19th among 104 athletes with a season-best time of 23:24 in the 6-kilometer competition.

Truman State finished fifth in the team standings with three freshmen and two sophomores clocking its five fastest performances on the course.

Mathes is the first women’s Freshman of the Year for the Bulldogs as a member of the GLVC, and will compete next on Nov. 19 at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Kenosha, Wis.

She was previously chosen as GLVC Runner of the Week in early October following a 5K pace of 19:02 at the Louisville Classic.