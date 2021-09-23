Mathes nets two, Mineral Area women thump STLCC

Contact was called tightly by the head referee, resulting in 29 combined fouls. Three yellow cards were doled out to the Cardinals overall, including a couple of questionable rulings.

Loren Kincaid was cautioned after Madelyn Barton took a spill and briefly stayed down prior to the second goal. MAC midfielder Ella Gant began to protest, but was ultimately calmed down by teammate Alexys Cook.

Gant was often surrounded by multiple defenders as her five-match goal streak concluded. She entered the contest tied with Buerck for the team lead at seven.

St. Louis opened the second half with 12 solid minutes of steady energy and a handful of scoring chances, but the best one was denied by Butscher on a 20-yard free kick by Madelyn Barton.

The remainder of the match belonged to the Cardinals, who worked their entire healthy roster into action before it concluded without relinquishing any momentum.

Buerck padded the lead with her eighth goal in the 66th minute on a rising drive that kissed the crossbar and landed past the line following a strong counter pass from Wilkins.