MBU Volleyball

Missouri Baptist senior Megan Williams serves during a collegiate volleyball match against Tabor College on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in St. Louis. The Spartans (12-3), currently riding a 12-match win streak, jumped to No. 1 in the NAIA rankings for the third time in school history on Wednesday.

 Collin Kossakoski, MBUSpartans.com

ST. LOUIS – Since dropping its first three contests of the season at a weekend tournament, Missouri Baptist has easily become the hottest team in NAIA volleyball.

The Spartans (12-3) have strung together a 12-match win streak that includes four top-10 opponents – Lindsey Wilson, Viterbo, Midland and Grand View – on their friendly home court.

Their efforts have been rewarded with national attention. Missouri Baptist was announced as the new No. 1 team atop the NAIA rankings on Wednesday for the third time in program history.

MBU faced significant roster changes heading into this fall, but has benefited from an influx of transfers, including three who helped Mineral Area make back-to-back NJCAA tournament appearances.

Outside hitters Katie Duncan and Isidora Stojovic are second and third on the team, respectively, in total kills, and middle Raylyn Dodd is fourth in blocks after missing five matches with an injury.

The program includes seven players whose high school days were spent in the MAAA Conference. Some also compete for the sand volleyball squad during the spring.

Senior Megan Williams is a former multi-time, all-state standout who helped Arcadia Valley advance to the Class 2 final four, and junior Brilee Henson earned all-state accolades while at Bismarck.

Kasia Kaiser starred defensively on two district championship clubs at Farmington, and Dodd dominated at the net for Fredericktown.

Callie Thurston (Central), Briley Thomas (Farmington) and Katelyn White (Fredericktown) are competing with the MBU junior varsity roster.

The Spartans are currently third nationally in kills per set and fifth in hitting percentage. They return to action on Tuesday in a conference road test at William Woods.

