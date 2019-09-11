ST. LOUIS – Since dropping its first three contests of the season at a weekend tournament, Missouri Baptist has easily become the hottest team in NAIA volleyball.
The Spartans (12-3) have strung together a 12-match win streak that includes four top-10 opponents – Lindsey Wilson, Viterbo, Midland and Grand View – on their friendly home court.
Their efforts have been rewarded with national attention. Missouri Baptist was announced as the new No. 1 team atop the NAIA rankings on Wednesday for the third time in program history.
MBU faced significant roster changes heading into this fall, but has benefited from an influx of transfers, including three who helped Mineral Area make back-to-back NJCAA tournament appearances.
Outside hitters Katie Duncan and Isidora Stojovic are second and third on the team, respectively, in total kills, and middle Raylyn Dodd is fourth in blocks after missing five matches with an injury.
You have free articles remaining.
The program includes seven players whose high school days were spent in the MAAA Conference. Some also compete for the sand volleyball squad during the spring.
Senior Megan Williams is a former multi-time, all-state standout who helped Arcadia Valley advance to the Class 2 final four, and junior Brilee Henson earned all-state accolades while at Bismarck.
Kasia Kaiser starred defensively on two district championship clubs at Farmington, and Dodd dominated at the net for Fredericktown.
Callie Thurston (Central), Briley Thomas (Farmington) and Katelyn White (Fredericktown) are competing with the MBU junior varsity roster.
The Spartans are currently third nationally in kills per set and fifth in hitting percentage. They return to action on Tuesday in a conference road test at William Woods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.