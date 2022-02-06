Merrill best at state Hoop Shoot contest

West County student Maylee Merrill, daughter of Mark and Kristy Merrill of Irondale, captured the Missouri state championship in the 12-13 age division of the Elks Hoop Shoot competition on Saturday in Eureka.

Merrill made 18 of 25 free throws for the title, placing her among the top 50 shooters in the nation for her category this season.

She has advanced to the Central Regional Semifinal round, scheduled for March 12 in Paducah, Ky., and will face the state champions from Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Twelve regional winners will chase the national title in Chicago on April 30. National winners will have their names permanently inscribed on the Champions plaque at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

