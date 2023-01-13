Merrill reaches state Hoop Shoot level

Five local students placed during the Southeast District phase of the annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest as representatives of Mineral Area lodge No. 2583 on Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sikeston, Mo. Pictured along with Mineral Area director Jim Hahn, from left, are Riley Sidebottom (2nd place – 10/11 girls), Madalynn Merrill (1st place – 8/9 girls), Breyer Buhrmester (2nd place – 8/9 boys), Gwen Monroe (2nd place – 12/13 girls), and Noah Aubuchon (2nd place – 12/13 boys). Merrill advanced to the state championship competition on Feb. 4 in either Eureka or Pacific.