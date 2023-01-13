 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merrill reaches state Hoop Shoot level

  • 0
Merrill reaches state Hoop Shoot level
Submitted Photos

Five local students placed during the Southeast District phase of the annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest as representatives of Mineral Area lodge No. 2583 on Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sikeston, Mo. Pictured along with Mineral Area director Jim Hahn, from left, are Riley Sidebottom (2nd place – 10/11 girls), Madalynn Merrill (1st place – 8/9 girls), Breyer Buhrmester (2nd place – 8/9 boys), Gwen Monroe (2nd place – 12/13 girls), and Noah Aubuchon (2nd place – 12/13 boys). Merrill advanced to the state championship competition on Feb. 4 in either Eureka or Pacific.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Hoop Shoot Winners Crowned

Local Hoop Shoot Winners Crowned

The Mineral Area Elks Lodge No. 2583 hosted 49 local students for its annual Hoop Shoot contest on Dec. 11 at North County High School. Winner…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News