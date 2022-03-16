 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merrill third in Hoop Shoot regional

  • Updated
  • 0
Hoop Shoot Merrill

West County student Maylee Merrill holds her trophy after placing third at the Elks Hoop Shoot Central Region competition last weekend in Paducah, Ky.

 Submitted Photo

PADUCAH, Ky. – Maylee Merrill worked plenty of overtime and finished strong during competition at the Elks Central Region Shoot last Saturday.

The West County student and reigning Missouri state champion claimed third place in the girls 12-13 age division after tying her opponent with 19-of-25 made free throws in regulation.

Six rounds of overtime, each consisting of five attempts with the first shooter alternating, were ultimately required to decide a winner. Merrill connected on a sizzling 28-of-30 extra shots to prevail.

She moved into the top 36 among the national rankings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘March Madness’ coach quit his $800,000 a year job to coach basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News