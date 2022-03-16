Merrill third in Hoop Shoot regional

PADUCAH, Ky. – Maylee Merrill worked plenty of overtime and finished strong during competition at the Elks Central Region Shoot last Saturday.

The West County student and reigning Missouri state champion claimed third place in the girls 12-13 age division after tying her opponent with 19-of-25 made free throws in regulation.

Six rounds of overtime, each consisting of five attempts with the first shooter alternating, were ultimately required to decide a winner. Merrill connected on a sizzling 28-of-30 extra shots to prevail.

She moved into the top 36 among the national rankings.

