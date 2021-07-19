Mineral Area 14u team tops state tournament

LEADWOOD – Pitcher Ryan Souden was helped by some solid defense at key moments, and returned the favor to his teammates with a couple of timely hits at the plate.
The Mineral Area Bulldogs capped off a perfect weekend as host of the Babe Ruth League 14u state tournament with a 5-0 push toward the championship.
Ethan Marler matched Souden with two RBI, and obtained the last seven outs after relieving him on the mound in a 7-1 triumph over the Sikeston All-Stars in the event final on Sunday evening.
Mineral Area broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, and secured a berth at the upcoming Midwest Plains Regional tourney in Garden City, Kan.
Sikeston stranded 11 runners on base, and saw its last serious threat fade with No. 7 batter Brody Nall representing the potential tying run in the top of the fifth.
Bulldogs shortstop Nolan Rawson ranged to make a backhand stop in the hole, and flipped for the force play at second to leave the bases loaded and preserve a 5-1 lead.
Marler allowed only a two-out single in the sixth during his 2 1/3 innings for the save. Two strikeouts bookended a 1-2-3 seventh.
Souden allowed a game-opening double to Kaden Carlisle, then plunked his next two batters before second baseman Lucas Dickey started an important double play.
Carlisle scored for a 1-0 lead, but Sikeston could not capitalize on a single and walk to begin the second. Souden allowed five walks and four walks while fanning five over 4 2/3 innings.
Mineral Area pulled even when Tyler Pipkin walked ahead of singles by Souden and Marler during the home half. Sikeston hurler Ross Peters limited the damage with consecutive strikeouts.
Both teams loaded the bases in the third, but only the Bulldogs cashed in. Rawson atoned for a two-out error by dropping back to catch a dangerous flare in shallow center field.
Rawson and Jack McDowell sparked the MABA go-ahead rally moments later, and two runs scored when a ground ball by Souden appeared to redirect slightly off second base and sneak through for a single.
Marler followed with an RBI ground out to make it 4-1. Easton Wood and pinch-hitter Brayden Moore singled before a Rawson ground out brought in Dickey during the fourth.
Julian Thebeau scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, and an error enabled Noah Brenon to cross the dish for insurance in the Mineral Area sixth.
Sikeston third baseman Andrew Green was a perfect 3-for-3 offensively. Catcher Luke Gadberry caught a runner stealing, but also fouled out on a 3-0 count to end the top of the sixth.
Mineral Area 16, SEMO Legends 1
LEADWOOD – Tyler Pipkin and Jack McDowell were instrumental in three separate scoring rallies as the Mineral Area 14U Bulldogs routed the SEMO Legends 16-1 in the semifinal round earlier Sunday.
Lucas Dickey pitched three hitless innings with three walks and one strikeout, and Noah Brenon threw a scoreless fourth.
Ben Faulkner capped a five-run bottom of the first inning with an RBI triple to right field. Ryan Souden put the Bulldogs ahead 2-0 with a bases-loaded, two-run single.
Pipken finished 2-for-2 overall with three runs scored and three RBI, including a two-run single as Mineral Area tallied seven times in the second inning.
McDowell ended up 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and pulled a key double down the left-field line as Mineral Area extended an already solid 12-1 advantage.
Easton Wood drove in two runs with a second-inning infield hit as McDowell hustled from second base behind Nolan Rawson to reach the plate.
Legends pitcher Stephen Clark lasted 2 2/3 innings in defeat, and moved to third base after being struck on the leg by an RBI single from Pipkin.
Dickey needed just seven pitches to navigate the opening frame on three ground balls. Wood caught a runner trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt during the third.
Rawson began the first inning with a double, and later singled in a 2-for-2 effort while scoring twice for the Bulldogs.
Pinch-hitters Ayden Ricketts and Brenon contributed singles in the third inning, while Brayden Moore added another hit and Dickey reached base three times in the victory.
Gavin McCutchen singled to break up a potential combined no-hitter in the top of the fourth. He also scored the Legends’ lone run in the second on a ground out by Silas Amelung.