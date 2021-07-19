Mineral Area 14u team tops state tournament

Souden allowed a game-opening double to Kaden Carlisle, then plunked his next two batters before second baseman Lucas Dickey started an important double play.

Carlisle scored for a 1-0 lead, but Sikeston could not capitalize on a single and walk to begin the second. Souden allowed five walks and four walks while fanning five over 4 2/3 innings.

Mineral Area pulled even when Tyler Pipkin walked ahead of singles by Souden and Marler during the home half. Sikeston hurler Ross Peters limited the damage with consecutive strikeouts.

Both teams loaded the bases in the third, but only the Bulldogs cashed in. Rawson atoned for a two-out error by dropping back to catch a dangerous flare in shallow center field.

Rawson and Jack McDowell sparked the MABA go-ahead rally moments later, and two runs scored when a ground ball by Souden appeared to redirect slightly off second base and sneak through for a single.

Marler followed with an RBI ground out to make it 4-1. Easton Wood and pinch-hitter Brayden Moore singled before a Rawson ground out brought in Dickey during the fourth.