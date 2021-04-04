Mineral Area begins men’s soccer era with physical 3-0 loss

Miranda opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. His sprint toward the back post and sliding finish came on a sharp rolling cross from Charley Leach.

The first yellow of the day was shown to Mineral Area left back Alexi George for a sideline tackle that caused Jefferson captain Harry Noble to limp off the field in pain.

The tension gradually escalated through halftime, but the Vikings controlled field position and kept the pressure on against Cardinals keeper Ryan Garner, who made a couple of early leaping saves.

Maunsell made an excellent sliding tackle to break up a run along the end line, leading to one of seven corners taken by Jefferson to no avail.

But a strong individual effort by Kyeron Daws created a 2-0 edge before the break. Daws faked his defender before bolting left and sending an accurate cross that Cooper headed perfectly past Garner.

Jefferson keeper Evan Witte made his best of four saves by stoning a penalty kick by Mee before Hunter alertly cleared the rebound out for a corner with about 21 remaining in the match.