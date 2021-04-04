Mineral Area begins men’s soccer era with physical 3-0 loss

BONNE TERRE – Mineral Area celebrated hosting the initial match for its new men’s soccer program under coach Dan Martin on Saturday before visiting Jefferson dampened the party.
Daniel Miranda, Alvarez Cooper and Nathan Hunter scored, and the Vikings outshot the Cardinals 15-7 while rolling to a 3-0 triumph that became chippy in the second half.
Jefferson (1-0) was called for 16 fouls and assessed three yellow cards during the victory, and players exchanged words and shoves on multiple occasions down the stretch.
Mineral Area (0-1) struggled to connect on passes against larger midfielders, and was limited to three shots on set pieces during the first half.
The Cardinals were excited to finally start competing after the season was delayed months ago by the NJCAA in response to COVID-19.
They also produced the initial scoring chance of the contest, but a long free kick from captain Alex Mee was redirected high on a header by Joe Maunsell.
Jefferson squandered two excellent chances in the box early on. Successive shots from close range hit teammates, and a subsequent turning drive by Cooper was blocked by last defender Jon Redding.
Miranda opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. His sprint toward the back post and sliding finish came on a sharp rolling cross from Charley Leach.
The first yellow of the day was shown to Mineral Area left back Alexi George for a sideline tackle that caused Jefferson captain Harry Noble to limp off the field in pain.
The tension gradually escalated through halftime, but the Vikings controlled field position and kept the pressure on against Cardinals keeper Ryan Garner, who made a couple of early leaping saves.
Maunsell made an excellent sliding tackle to break up a run along the end line, leading to one of seven corners taken by Jefferson to no avail.
But a strong individual effort by Kyeron Daws created a 2-0 edge before the break. Daws faked his defender before bolting left and sending an accurate cross that Cooper headed perfectly past Garner.
Jefferson keeper Evan Witte made his best of four saves by stoning a penalty kick by Mee before Hunter alertly cleared the rebound out for a corner with about 21 remaining in the match.
Mee, who recently signed with NAIA program Midland in Nebraska, fired a free kick high from 21 yards away to continue a frustrating afternoon.
The Cardinals manifested a rare scoring chance amid continuous play in the offensive third during the 72nd minute, but Kevin Padilla misfired in traffic on a pass from George.
Hunter had already put Jefferson ahead 3-0 by finishing a cross from Joao Saraiva with 34:18 remaining.
Mineral Area avoided any serious injuries, but Jayson Ross sustained a bloody nose after colliding heads with teammate Padilla in the second half.
Fredericktown graduate Grant Shankle looked for an acrobatic kick on a long incoming ball in the first half, but instead caught opposing player Luke Kos high near the shoulder and face.
The Cardinals will travel to St. Louis on Tuesday.