Mineral Area men defeat John Wood
MAC Basketball

Mineral Area freshman guard Jamir Price (1) handles the ball in the backcourt during first half action against North Central during a home game on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

QUINCY, Ill. – Sophomore guard Terrion Murdix posted team highs with 20 points, five assists and three steals, and made 8-of-9 free throws to help the Mineral Area men stay unbeaten.

All five starters scored in double digits on Thursday night for the Cardinals, who shot 53 percent from the field and committed just 10 turnovers in an 86-70 road triumph at John Wood.

Jamir Price notched 13 points and Kevin Stone added 12 more for Mineral Area (4-0), which travels to face top-ranked John A. Logan on Saturday.

Malevy Leons compiled his third double-double in four games with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and the Cardinals rambled to a 52-43 halftime lead.

John Wood (2-1) stayed within striking distance by sinking seven 3-pointers before intermission, but could not match production with a MAC squad that turned steals into transition offense.

Ja’Veon Taylor paced the Blazers with 15 points while Brandon Kracht netted 13 and Drake Hammel chipped in 10.

Keonte Jones provided 11 points plus three blocks, and J.P. Robinson had eight points with three assists for the Cardinals.

