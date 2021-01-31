Mineral Area men take down top-ranked Logan

J.P. Robinson stemmed the momentum, however, with a crucial triple from the top of the circle, sparking a huge 9-0 push by the Cards that enhanced the eventual upset.

Murdix controlled the tempo from the point, and slashed through traffic to counter a Douglas-Watkins three. A steal and layup by Lamontay Daughtery bumped the MAC lead to 77-56 with 6:49 to play.

The Cardinals made 20-of-29 free throws collectively. Murdix was a perfect 5-of-5, and also contributed seven rebounds toward the marquee win.

“Having Terrion Murdix, he can just control a basketball game,” Strege said. “He knows how to get fouled, knows when to push it, knows when to pull it out, knows when to be patient. He’s our heart.”

The Volunteers searched for any combination of players to mount a rally, but could only draw to within 15 down the stretch. Jones resisted their efforts with four blocks.

Kevin Stone netted 11 points as the Cardinals improved to 4-0 in road contests, all played within the borders of Illinois. Terry Ford supplied six of their 19 bench points.