Mineral Area men take down top-ranked Logan

CARTERVILLE, Ill. – Mineral Area men’s basketball coach Luke Strege somewhat downplayed the importance of a historic performance by his team on Saturday.
The 19th-ranked Cardinals stayed one step ahead of top-ranked John A. Logan throughout a dominant 90-74 road triumph that resonated from an empty gym and altered the junior college hoops landscape.
“It was a fun thing for our kids, and as coaches, we understand that it’s just one game, not even a region game,” Strege said in a postgame radio interview. “They’re going to enjoy this, and it’s something that they’ll remember. It’s great for our program.”
Sophomore center Malevy Leons scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double in five games on the early season to pace Mineral Area (5-0).
All five starters again finished in double figures, and the Cardinals shot 53 percent from the field while committing only 10 turnovers. They carried a 49-33 lead at intermission.
John A. Logan (2-1) survived a grueling double-overtime battle against Three Rivers on Thursday, but showed a depleted energy level against a deep MAC squad that never relented.
Star center Sydney Curry did not play for the Vols, and Missouri transfer Mario McKinney was limited to 15 points in quiet fashion after exploding for a school-record 52 in his previous outing.
“They’re missing their big fellow who’s going to Kansas, but they are the most talented team in the country,” Strege said. “We just got them on a good day.”
“I just thought that our guards, and Malevy included, really competed and did everything that Coach [Tim] Walsh asked them to do in the scouting report,” he added.
Terrion Murdix continued his stellar comeback from knee surgery with 16 points and 10 assists, while Jamir Price and Keonte Jones chipped in 12 points each for the Cardinals.
A tying floater by McKinney was answered as Murdix drove the length of the court for a scooping layup. Jones scored next on a dish from Murdix, then turned a quick steal into another easy basket.
That sequence created a 16-10 advantage, and Mineral Area never trailed again. Manu Musemena drew a charging foul a couple of minutes later, and Leons dunked when Logan was late to rotate across the lane.
Leons blocked a McKinney shot, and dribbled end to end for another finish down the lane, capping a 14-2 run at 32-17. His second 3-pointer ended the remarkable half on a positive note for MAC.
Romon Douglas-Watkins paced John A. Logan off the bench with 19 of his game-high 24 points coming after the break. His 3-point swish and ensuing leaner cut the margin to 54-44.
J.P. Robinson stemmed the momentum, however, with a crucial triple from the top of the circle, sparking a huge 9-0 push by the Cards that enhanced the eventual upset.
Murdix controlled the tempo from the point, and slashed through traffic to counter a Douglas-Watkins three. A steal and layup by Lamontay Daughtery bumped the MAC lead to 77-56 with 6:49 to play.
The Cardinals made 20-of-29 free throws collectively. Murdix was a perfect 5-of-5, and also contributed seven rebounds toward the marquee win.
“Having Terrion Murdix, he can just control a basketball game,” Strege said. “He knows how to get fouled, knows when to push it, knows when to pull it out, knows when to be patient. He’s our heart.”
The Volunteers searched for any combination of players to mount a rally, but could only draw to within 15 down the stretch. Jones resisted their efforts with four blocks.
Kevin Stone netted 11 points as the Cardinals improved to 4-0 in road contests, all played within the borders of Illinois. Terry Ford supplied six of their 19 bench points.
“That’s the best basketball we’ve played this year by far,” Strege said. “And they showed toughness. They showed some resilience, were accountable to each other and took some charges.”
The new NJCAA poll will be released Monday. Mineral Area returns to action this weekend with home games against Southern Arkansas Tech and North Arkansas.
The Cardinals compiled a school-record 30 victories last winter, but were snubbed from an NJCAA tournament that was eventually canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
The selection committee based that decision on overall schedule strength and a lack of quality wins. The steady dismantling of a No. 1 team should change that perception now.
Cam Alford had 11 of his 13 points in the first half for John A. Logan.