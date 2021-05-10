Mineral Area postseason dreams stolen by Wolves

Arrowood brought a bloated 11.20 ERA over just 13 2/3 innings of work to the mound in the fourth inning as the third pitcher utilized by the Wolves.

He induced a series of ground balls while retiring the last 10 batters in succession, and eased through the ninth when the top three batters in the MAC order popped out softly.

The final showdown came against star slugger Connor Hicks, whose 17th home run occurred on Friday. Arrowood was mobbed after Nichols made a catch in foul territory near third base.

The first inning ended in a 1-1 deadlock when Mineral Area stranded the bases loaded against pitcher Jesse Scholtz. Metropolitan turned a double play after Brett Gonzalez singled in the second, but leadoff man Ben Jones scored from first base when a Bandy single was misplayed in right field.

Dillon Thomas singled and raced home as Stultz pulled an RBI single through the right side to put the Cardinals ahead 3-1 and signal an imminent pitching change.

Josh Bortka was rattled and pulled almost instantly after loading the bases on eight consecutive balls plus another delivery that plunked Jones on the helmet.