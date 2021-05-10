Mineral Area postseason dreams stolen by Wolves

PARK HILLS – A potent and powerful offense carried the Mineral Area baseball program throughout its historic first MCCAC championship push this spring.
But after trailing early in every contest under a best-of-three playoff format, the Cardinals could not extend their postseason hopes past the opening weekend.
Tyler Arrowood pitched six superb innings out of the bullpen, and Metropolitan stunned second-seeded Mineral Area 6-5 in the winner-take-all rubber match on Saturday.
Owen Forck scored the decisive run on a wild pitch by Martijn Schoonderwoerd in the seventh inning, and the Wolves advanced to the upcoming four-team Region 16 bracket in Joplin, Mo.
T.J. Nichols belted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the fourth while Cale Sackewitz and Forck each contributed two hits for Metropolitan (13-25).
Brice Stultz and Nate Bandy notched two hits each to pace Mineral Area (30-13), which posted single runs in each of the first five innings before fading.
Dee Triplett crushed his 13th home run this season to level the contest at 5-5, but the Cardinals were unable to square up the effective change-up of Arrowood from there.
Arrowood brought a bloated 11.20 ERA over just 13 2/3 innings of work to the mound in the fourth inning as the third pitcher utilized by the Wolves.
He induced a series of ground balls while retiring the last 10 batters in succession, and eased through the ninth when the top three batters in the MAC order popped out softly.
The final showdown came against star slugger Connor Hicks, whose 17th home run occurred on Friday. Arrowood was mobbed after Nichols made a catch in foul territory near third base.
The first inning ended in a 1-1 deadlock when Mineral Area stranded the bases loaded against pitcher Jesse Scholtz. Metropolitan turned a double play after Brett Gonzalez singled in the second, but leadoff man Ben Jones scored from first base when a Bandy single was misplayed in right field.
Dillon Thomas singled and raced home as Stultz pulled an RBI single through the right side to put the Cardinals ahead 3-1 and signal an imminent pitching change.
Josh Bortka was rattled and pulled almost instantly after loading the bases on eight consecutive balls plus another delivery that plunked Jones on the helmet.
Arrowood permitted just one inherited runner to touch the plate, however, on a Bandy sacrifice fly. First baseman Zayne Morrow fielded a Hicks ground ball to start an inning-ending double play.
Mineral Area called upon right-hander Aaron Evers to boost a pitching staff that saw three usual starters struggle mightily when the teams split on Friday.
Evers showed supreme confidence and keen location while gashing the heart of the Wolves’ order with three emphatic strikeouts in the third inning.
He nearly worked around singles by Morrow and Max Pitts in the fourth, but issued a two-out walk to Karsen Reid before Nichols took him deep.
Schoonderwoerd retired seven in a row to begin his relief outing, including four on strikeouts, but yielded one-out singles to Forck and Sackewitz in the seventh.
MAC catcher Adam Renneberg blocked several dangerous pitches off the dirt before Forck crossed the dish uncontested as another offering bounced a couple of feet in front and bounded past.
Kaleb Richards threw two scoreless innings, and stranded Wolves at second and third in the ninth after Hicks displayed tremendous concentration to glove a sharp and tricky bounce near first base.
Sackewitz ranged into shallow right field made a falling catch with his back to home plate to take a leadoff away from Jones in the sixth.
Mineral Area 9, Metropolitan 7
PARK HILLS – Brett Gonzalez homered in consecutive plate appearances, and Mineral Area rallied from six runs down on Friday to claim game one of the sub-region series 9-7.
Kaleb Richards induced a crucial double play after inheriting the bases loaded in the seventh inning, and retired seven of eight batters faced to secure the clutch save.
Ben Jones, Nate Bandy and Connor Hicks provided two hits each, and Nathan Landry lasted 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts for the win despite giving up four early home runs.
Matt Schrick slugged a solo home run in the first inning and two-run shot in the third for Metropolitan. Owen Forck and Zayne Morrow also went deep to build a 6-0 lead.
Landry retired eight straight batters following a pair of singles in the fourth, and Mineral Area began chipping away against opposing right-hander Jake Davey.
Adam Renneberg walked and Jones singled ahead of a two-run single by Bandy. Hicks followed with his team-high 17th home run to make it 6-4.
Gonzalez connected to straight-away center field in the fourth, and Dillon Thomas chopped a tying infield hit after Bandy doubled off the left-center fence in the fifth.
Mineral Area outhit the Wolves 11-9, and grabbed its first lead at 8-6 when Rafael Garcia doubled and Gonzalez hammered his second home run of the game.
Metropolitan countered with consecutive hits by Hayden Thornton and Karsen Reid in the sixth, and drew within 8-7 on a ground out from T.J. Nichols.
Landry ended his outing by plunking Schrick to load the bases, but Richards got the needed ground ball to Jones as shortstop before picking up three strikeouts over the last two frames.
Gonzalez scored his third run on an RBI double by Jones in the eighth. Dee Triplett added a single and walk for the Cardinals.
Thornton finished 3-for-4 from the No. 9 spot to pace the Wolves.
Metropolitan 18, Mineral Area 8
PARK HILLS – Matt Schrick finished 4-for-5 with four runs scored and four RBI, and Metropolitan leveled the sub-region series later Friday with an 18-8 victory in game two over Mineral Area.
T.J. Nichols hammered his first of two grand slams on the weekend to cap a nine-run first inning, and was 3-for-4 with four runs scored for the Wolves.
Metropolitan knocked starter Pierce Hartman out of the game after retiring two batters and allowing eight runs on three hits and four walks.
Karsen Reid opened the contest with a home run, and Zane Morrow doubled ahead of three straight walks. Nichols capped the extended rally by going deep as the first batter to face Russell Derbyshire.
Morrow belted a two-run shot in the third inning to create a 13-2 margin. Shrick added a two-run shot against Brady Renneberg in the fifth.
Mineral Area pulled to within 15-8 on a two-run homer by Nate Bandy, who finished 3-for-4 overall. Dee Triplett went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the opening frame.
The Cardinals produced four runs on five hits in the third. Dillon Thomas had an RBI single after Bandy singled and Connor Hicks doubled, and Rafael Garcia provided a two-run single.
Zach Pratt pitched five innings for the win, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out four.
Owen Forck singled and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.
Brice Stultz singled twice, and Ben Jones reached base three times for MAC.