Mineral Area volleyball gets confidence builder

PARK HILLS – Mineral Area outside hitter Ksenija Simun rarely changes her calm and intense expression during battle on the volleyball court.
Once the freshman watched her final jump serve carom safely to the floor on Tuesday, she and her teammates could not help but smile brightly.
The Cardinals saved some of their best defense of the season for the home finale, and delivered an encouraging 26-24, 25-18, 26-24 sweep of Indian Hills in preparation for the Region 16 playoffs.
Mineral Area (13-8) avenged two previous four-set losses to the Warriors in their first home date since failing to convert four match points against MSU-West Plains last week.
“This was the last game on our schedule, and we need to be playing our best heading into the region tournament.” Mineral Area head coach Tim Copeland said. "We were still kind of down a little bit from that West Plains loss here, and really hoped to come back and battle today against a good top-25 team. It worked out in our favor.”
The Cardinals closed the deal this time without dropping a set, boosted by excellent passing and court coverage while Indian Hills (14-8) was plagued by numerous hitting errors.
Blair Busenbark received 31 serves without a single shank, and compiled a team-high 13 digs at libero. The former Farmington star was among four sophomores honored prior to the action.
MAC also relied on experienced hitters for clutch swings. Kaylee Portell connected on each of her last five attacks to finish with eight kills and four blocks, breaking late 23-23 and 24-24 ties.
Alayna Rooks persevered through a recently pulled hamstring that was heavily wrapped, and played all six rotations while pacing the Cardinals with 14 kills along with three blocks and nine digs.
Indian Hills threatened to extend the match after erasing a 23-20 deficit, but could not handle the clinching fourth ace from Simun on a lethal jump serve.
Precious Daley spiked half of her 12 kills in the final stanza, and Jenna Vallee added 10 more as the Warriors heavily preferred looking outside in search of offensive production.
“We knew that [Daley] was their top hitter, just like Alayna is ours on the outside,” Copeland said. “So we adjusted our block to try and push it farther out so she wouldn’t hit line on us. If she wanted to go over the top or cross-court, then we could try and dig it. And I thought our passing was really good.”
Simun finished with eight kills and 12 digs overall, and hustled to make two brilliant tumbling saves during separate rallies that favored the Cardinals in game three.
Busenbark reached an incoming attack just enough for Simun to punch the next ball upward on pure instinct. Rooks then scored off the block to bring MAC within 7-6.
The most riveting exchange of the match arrived eight points later, and seemingly put the Cardinals near the precipice of pulling away at 12-9.
Standing digs by Mailys Silvestre and Rooks were equaled by Warriors libero Anja Vranic, and the rally was prolonged when Simun cleared a carom that ricocheted squarely off Rooks’ right shoulder.
Slivestre dived for a surprising dink from opposing setter Cassia Lemos, and Simun miraculously pulled that pass from the net with a sprawling punch before Rooks sprinted ahead to clear yet again.
The Warriors then made two tremendous covers of a block and dink in rapid succession before Portell concluded the exhausting, 65-second thrill ride with a middle kill.
“The energy level when you’re battling like that is awesome,” Copeland said. “It’s just a situation where all you want the kids to do is work hard. You want to win that rally, but if you don’t, that kind of energy brings everybody right back.”
Indian Hills continued raising its performance level right alongside Mineral Area, however, and surged to a 17-14 advantage when Oliveira cashed in a free ball.
Mineral Area responded by taking the next four points, including kills from Mya Young and Rooks plus a tiebreaking stuff-block by Mikayla Johnson.
Young collected five kills and six blocks, and followed a right-side termination with a solo block to help MAC surge ahead 6-1 in game two with Simun at the service line.
“We honestly put up a lot of really good blocks, and we were moving pretty fast on the back row. We had some really nice ups,” Busenbark said. “They are a tall team, and it’s fun to compete with them.”
Indian Hills endured its share of frustration later in the stanza, not only with its errors, but also with questionable line calls that were ultimately upheld by the sanctioned officials.
Head coach Lyndsey Michel was issued yellow and red cards – resulting in a one-point penalty – by the chair referee after arguing that an attack from her team was touched before traveling out of bounds.
That incident resulted in a 22-17 margin after an overpass kill from Rooks preceded a double-contact violation and ensuing spike into the net by the Warriors.
Indian Hills established a 12-9 lead in game one, but Simun blistered a back-row kill following a dig by Silvestre to help forge a 15-15 tie.
Copeland called a timeout with his squad trailing 20-18, and the Cardinals responded after Rooks caught part of the net and sideline on a redirected back-row kill.
Simun stopped a hard smash and Portell made the tying block moments later. Portell followed with an overpass kill, and Simun gave the home team a 22-20 edge with an ace.
Jentry Schafer spiked off the block for the Warriors at 23-23, and Gabriela Oliveira negated an initial game point with power from the left side.
Indian Hills missed wide on the next scoring chance, and Rooks rotated back for a transition dig that Simun spiked to seal the game off a long forward set from Suelen Custodio.
Mineral Area showed signs of progress amid an ever-changing lineup in recent setbacks against ranked West Plains and Wallace State, and finally enjoyed a desired positive result.
“I think we’ve definitely grown a lot with our confidence and attitude as a team from getting to play against some of those bigger teams,” Busenbark said.
Custodio compiled 33 assists, 11 digs and two blocks during the victory. Silvestre fully rejoined the lineup with eight digs after previously filling a back-up setter role, and Johnson ended with four blocks.
Mineral Area will seek to defeat Jefferson for a third time this season in what amounts to a true road match Friday in Hillsboro. The winner there will meet MSU-West Plains for the region title on Saturday.
Vranic brought up 12 digs for Indian Hills. Oliveira landed eight kills while Jarolin de los Santos accounted for six more.