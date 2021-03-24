Mineral Area volleyball gets confidence builder

MAC also relied on experienced hitters for clutch swings. Kaylee Portell connected on each of her last five attacks to finish with eight kills and four blocks, breaking late 23-23 and 24-24 ties.

Alayna Rooks persevered through a recently pulled hamstring that was heavily wrapped, and played all six rotations while pacing the Cardinals with 14 kills along with three blocks and nine digs.

Indian Hills threatened to extend the match after erasing a 23-20 deficit, but could not handle the clinching fourth ace from Simun on a lethal jump serve.

Precious Daley spiked half of her 12 kills in the final stanza, and Jenna Vallee added 10 more as the Warriors heavily preferred looking outside in search of offensive production.

“We knew that [Daley] was their top hitter, just like Alayna is ours on the outside,” Copeland said. “So we adjusted our block to try and push it farther out so she wouldn’t hit line on us. If she wanted to go over the top or cross-court, then we could try and dig it. And I thought our passing was really good.”