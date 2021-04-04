Mineral Area women let lead slip in soccer debut

BONNE TERRE – The Mineral Area women were more than just competitive during the inaugural soccer season opener against Jefferson on Saturday.

A historic event for the school nearly turned out triumphant on the turf at North County High School as the Cardinals established three separate one-goal leads against Jefferson.

The Vikings pressured the MAC back line just enough to score twice within the last seven minutes, however, and instead rallied for a 4-3 victory.

Emma Fischer delivered the decisive strike from 15 yards on a cross from Chloe Merseal with 3:40 remaining following a crucial possession win at midfield. The visitors pulled even less than three minutes earlier.

Jefferson (1-0) compiled an unofficial 17-8 margin in shots, and converted its sixth and last corner try. The initial strike from Sarah Becszlko hit a body while curving toward the box, and caromed directly to Corinne McClure with three defenders nearby for her second goal of the match.

Mineral Area (0-1) commenced its maiden voyage in NJCAA Division II with a heavy influence of local talent, and gathered confidence from the outset with a pair of former Fredericktown stars sparking the offense.