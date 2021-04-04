Mineral Area women let lead slip in soccer debut

BONNE TERRE – The Mineral Area women were more than just competitive during the inaugural soccer season opener against Jefferson on Saturday.
A historic event for the school nearly turned out triumphant on the turf at North County High School as the Cardinals established three separate one-goal leads against Jefferson.
The Vikings pressured the MAC back line just enough to score twice within the last seven minutes, however, and instead rallied for a 4-3 victory.
Emma Fischer delivered the decisive strike from 15 yards on a cross from Chloe Merseal with 3:40 remaining following a crucial possession win at midfield. The visitors pulled even less than three minutes earlier.
Jefferson (1-0) compiled an unofficial 17-8 margin in shots, and converted its sixth and last corner try. The initial strike from Sarah Becszlko hit a body while curving toward the box, and caromed directly to Corinne McClure with three defenders nearby for her second goal of the match.
Mineral Area (0-1) commenced its maiden voyage in NJCAA Division II with a heavy influence of local talent, and gathered confidence from the outset with a pair of former Fredericktown stars sparking the offense.
Captain Malory Mathes scored the first two goals in program history, and fellow three-sport varsity athlete Kayleigh Slinkard notched two assists.
The Cardinals snapped a 2-2 halftime tie in the 10th minute of the second half and 45th overall on a rush that featured two excellent passes.
Mathes dribbled past two defenders from midfield and slid the ball toward Slinkard, whose cross from the left side connected on a scoring redirection by Fayth Brewer along the back post.
Jefferson narrowly missed a quick answer when Samantha Winistoerfe made a steal and sailed a drive, then averted danger at the opposite end.
Mathes flirted with a potential hat trick following a creative dribble near the right edge of the box. Keeper Rose Thomas came out to reduce the angle, and Mathes placed her shot just wide of the opposite pipe.
Thomas made just two stops in five chances while picking up the win. Opposing keeper Annastasia Harlow totaled five saves for the Cardinals.
Harlow highlighted her outing with a diving stop to her right in the first half, and caught an earlier break when Emily Hutchison – who had two assists – guided a header off the crossbar.
Mathes buried a penalty kick just 3:35 into the action for a 1-0 lead after Slinkard made an explosive cut to the middle to create an eventual foul.
McClure received a pass along the left and instantly bolted toward the middle for a clean 18-yard shot and equalizer in the 17th minute.
Thomas reacted late as Mathes took a return touch from Slinkard down the left sideline and rolled a running 30-yarder into the net for a 2-1 MAC edge.
Becszlko responded again for the Vikings on a dazzling cross from McClure and header with four minutes remaining in the half.
North County graduate Ashlyn Moore started on defense along with Ashton Davis and Alex Sikes, giving the Cardinals four players from Fredericktown.
Middle back Emily Kellam officially competed as the first women’s three-sport athlete at Mineral Area. She is a reserve on the basketball team, and helped cross country claim a region title last November.
Kellam stopped two possible Jefferson threats before intermission with sliding tackles along the sideline.
Sikes is one of four MAC roster members simultaneously playing softball this spring, along with Sarah Lang, Mackenzie Robinson and Central graduate Abby Holmes. Farmington graduate Lilly Combs is also a member of the track and field team.
The Cardinals return to soccer action on Wednesday for the Region 16 opener at St. Louis.