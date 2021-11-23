Monday Basketball: Blackcats, Bulldogs beat first-round tourney foes

IRONTON – Shooting was a struggle early in the boys basketball season opener for Fredericktown. At least the Blackcats had multiple options.

Junior guard Andrew Starkey heated up just before halftime, and his teammates would calmly stretch their fragile lead into more comfortable territory on Monday night.

Fredericktown took the first step toward earning its first appearance in the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament final by outlasting Lesterville 62-49 in the opening round.

Andrew Starkey finished with 22 points while sinking 8-of-10 free throws over the closing minutes, and the third-seeded Blackcats advanced to face West County in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Matthew Starkey added 13 points with 10 rebounds for a Fredericktown squad that returns four starters and may have found a crucial defensive piece of the puzzle during its debut game.

Junior forward Riley Fraire grabbed 13 rebounds and swatted four shots during a short span of the third quarter as Lesterville (0-2) insisted on driving his direction. He finished with five blocks overall.

Lane Sikes netted 11 points and Cohlbe Dunnahoo added 10 more while making four blocks of his own. Two straight Dunnahoo baskets sparked a 12-0 run that extended a 22-20 lead.

The Bearcats relied heavily on the creativity and accuracy of senior guard Nolan Mathes, who shined in defeat with 31 points and seven rebounds while connecting five times from long range.

Mathes drilled his first two open looks, and restored an 18-17 advantage with another triple after the Blackcats had rallied behind a nifty catch and bank through contact by Sikes.

Andrew Starkey capitalized on an offensive rebound by his older brother for a 3-pointer after getting a previous steal and go-ahead layup.

Dunnahoo tried to dunk his desperation shot that was on target as the first half expired, resulting in offensive goal tending, but the Blackcats executed a composed offense out of the locker room.

Matthew Starkey and Sikes drained threes off driving kickout passes, and Fredericktown suddenly bolted ahead 34-20 after clinging to a 22-18 margin at the break.

Neither squad committed a foul through six minutes of the third quarter. Mathes tried mightily to propel the Bearcats back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth.

Lesterville closed to within 50-41 when Aaron Walker hit a baseline turnaround and Mathes converted an immediate steal into a basket and foul with 1:49 remaining.

Landon Martin struck from the deep left wing to make it 54-46 with 1:05 on the clock, but Andrew Starkey repeatedly knocked down free throws to protect a safe lead for Fredericktown.

Martin finished with eight points, and freshman Avery Becker chipped in six for the Bearcats, who fell into the consolation bracket to meet Clearwater.

West County 60, Clearwater 31

IRONTON – For a while on Monday night, Clearwater looked nothing like the struggling group that West County easily blitzed during the district playoffs last season.

But the second-seeded Bulldogs muscled their way through a strong second quarter, and prevailed 60-31 in the first round of the 95th annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

Senior twins Michael Simily and Mason Simily each totaled nine points with six rebounds, and Jase Campbell added eight points plus four steals to a balanced effort.

West County (1-0) recovered from a 0-of-7 start from the field, and earned a semifinal clash with Fredericktown in the late game on Wednesday night.

Keegan Gracey had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and provided five blocks for the Tigers, who jumped ahead 7-2 when Bradon Mayes buried a 3-pointer.

Clearwater (0-1) eventually led 12-5 as Daylan Conner turned one of his eight rebounds into a made putback, but could not overcome 14 first-half turnovers.

Freshman guard Ty Harlow produced six steals and six assists for West County, and nailed a leaning midcourt heave as time expired in the first quarter.

Michael Simily put the Bulldogs ahead to stay by battling for a third-chance basket, and Caden Merrill connected on a mid-range jumper at 23-14 to cap a 10-0 push.

West County established a 33-18 halftime edge, then outscored the Tigers 27-13 from the there. Two free throws by Conner accounted for the only Clearwater points of the fourth quarter.

Mason Simily struck for three from the corner, and added two more field goals from the paint before the third quarter concluded.

Garrisson Turner equaled Merrill with seven points each, and the Bulldogs worked four promising freshmen – Levi Hale, Jaxon Campbell, Nolan Rawson and Harlow – into their late rotation.

Nate Patterson hit three perimeter shots and scored nine points for Clearwater, which suffered 27 turnovers and converted just 5-of-13 free throws.

South Iron 93, Bismarck 33

IRONTON – Returning all-state guard Drenin Dinkins broke out his offensive repertoire right away, and exhibited equal ferocity on the defensive glass Monday evening.

Reigning Class 1 state champion South Iron began its pursuit of a fourth straight championship at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament as the prohibitive favorite once again.

Dinkins netted 15 of his 32 points during a high-energy first quarter, and also compiled 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists as the Panthers pounded Bismarck 93-33.

Martez Burse notched 17 points with five steals, Champ McMurry had 15 points plus seven rebounds, and South Iron (1-0) thrived when electing to pressure the Indians defensively.

Tanner Martinez tallied 11 points and five rebounds for Bismarck (0-1), which led for about 20 seconds at 4-2 after Sven Wilson and Gavin Butery hit consecutive baseline jumpers.

Dinkins bookended a quick 9-0 response with a 3-pointer and transition layup off a steal, and McMurry capped the first quarter at 32-10 with a baseline floater.

Burse contributed a 3-point play on a fast break as an overall 21-0 carried well into the second quarter, and sank his second triple before Will Malone made an ensuing steal to set up Kolton Dinkins uncontested.

The Indians have not won a first-round game at the venerable event in more than a quarter-century, and were again slotted against the powerful Panthers in the 1-8 seed pairing.

Despite the lopsided final margin, Bismarck showed signs of improved defensive discipline compared to the reckless fouling that proved costly in many contests last winter.

But seasoned South Iron created plenty of quality looks in half-court situations. Drenin Dinkins swished a smooth pull-up jumper amid a patient trip to spur a commanding 57-18 lead at halftime.

McMurry and Dinkins opened the third quarter with 3-pointers, and the duo combined on a transition layup to punctuate a 16-0 outburst following the break.

Martinez highlighted the period for Bismarck with a putback through contact, and made the free throw. But his team finished a meager 1-of-11 overall from the stripe.

Garrett Mork banked a nice runner off a steal and pass from Trevor Politte in the closing minutes as the Indians dropped into the consolation bracket.

South Iron got 13 points off the bench from Gabe Ruble, and knocked down a dozen 3-pointers to await either Arcadia Valley or Ellington in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Kingston 79, Perryville 20

CADET – Sophomore guard Cody Yates dropped in 22 points, and Kingston opened its season Monday night with a 79-20 shellacking of Perryville.

Senior forward Matt Nelson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds as 12 different Cougars dented the scoring column.

Kingston (1-0) surged to a 41-14 halftime advantage after leading 24-10 through one quarter.

Jackie Truong netted 10 points for Perryville (0-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 57, Hancock 17

ST. LOUIS – Jade Roth scored a game-high 14 points, and Farmington defeated Hancock 57-17 in the first round of the Southside Tournament on Monday evening at Oakville High School.

Skylar Sweeney added 11 points for the Knights (2-0), who carried a 36-11 halftime lead and advanced to face Mehlville next Monday in the semifinals.

Grace Duncan netted nine points and Angelia Davis finished with eight. Farmington shot a subpar 5-of-14 from the line despite rolling to victory.

Ayriel Dought had six points to pace Hancock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.