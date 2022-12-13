Monday Basketball: Durbin sets new scoring record, passes 1,500 points for St. Paul

FARMINGTON – Brylee Durbin admittedly prefers the challenge of driving to the basket over shooting from the perimeter. Opposing coaches have spent four varsity seasons scheming to prevent her from doing both.

The St. Paul senior guard achieved two career milestones by different means - about an hour apart – while leading the Giants past Valle Catholic 60-32 on Monday night.

Durbin compiled 35 points and six steals, and moved past the 1,474 achieved by Catherine Mell to break the previous all-time scoring record at St. Paul.

Her quest to eclipse the 1,500 benchmark was briefly delayed by four missed shots, but a left-handed scoop through traffic sealed another piece of history.

With more than two months of the season still remaining, Durbin can now chase loftier accolades while also helping to raise the regional profile of the independent Class 1 program.

“That’s my No. 1 goal. I want to continue building a legacy here that other people can follow,” she said. “When I first got here, Coach said that I could become a pioneer.”

Sammy Jo Pemberton totaled nine points and six rebounds, and factored two 3-pointers into a 19-0 run that spanned most of the fourth quarter.

Durbin needed six points to realize her first goal, and arrived there on a pull-up 3-pointer near the top of the circle with 3:28 left in the first quarter.

“She’s phenomenal. She works really hard and is super competitive, and has a lot of the qualities that you want in a player for sure,” St. Paul head coach Andy Sherrill said.

St. Paul (3-4) parlayed her offensive success with 6 ½ minutes of stout defense. They jumped ahead 17-1 before yielding a made field goal.

Mia Sherrill and Pippa Detring each registered three early blocks in the paint. Sherrill also made four assists while Detring grabbed nine rebounds.

The Lady Warriors regrouped behind a superior presence along the boards, and were ignited by two straight transition baskets from quick sophomore guard Madelyn Griffard.

Durbin answered a 3-point play by Griffard with a dazzling move off the dribble. As defensive help arrived inside, Durbin used a sudden wide step to her left and finished from a sharper angle.

“I feel like I’m more consistent attacking the basket,” Durbin said. “The school record obviously feels good, and just working hard for it. Hopefully, somebody else will break it in the future.”

Griffard compiled 13 points, 15 rebounds and three steals, and helped Valle Catholic (0-5) stay within striking distance for a while after trailing 31-19 at halftime.

Brooklyn Weibrecht made it 41-30 on a putback through contact to open the fourth quarter, but the limited roster of seven available players began to fade.

Durbin earned four separate trips to the line, and caught an outlet pass from Pemberton in stride for a layup before Sherrill scored off a baseline cut for a 56-30 lead.

“We understand that more people have to score for us to be successful. It’s an advantage for the rest of our kids because she draws so much attention,” Coach Sherrill said. “Hopefully, we continue to see that day in and day out, and especially get our younger kids more involved.

Senior forward Brianna Hibbits provided 10 rebounds and seven points for Valle Catholic. Lexi Ritter scored six on three second-half jumpers.

Ste. Genevieve 43, Arcadia Valley 42

IRONTON – Ste. Genevieve escaped with a 43-42 victory over Arcadia Valley after surviving back-to-back turnovers and two dangerous shots in the closing seconds on Monday night.

Kayden Huck produced a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Chloe Staffen hit three key field goals in the fourth quarter for the Dragons before fouling out.

Ste. Genevieve (3-2) surged ahead 38-34 when transition baskets by Sadie Greminger and Huck capped a pivotal 8-0 run. Two free throws by Jamison Kemper made it 43-38 with 46 seconds to play.

Freshman Paige Newstead-Adams scored on a second chance, and Arcadia Valley (0-7) was inches away from completing a stunning rally and snapping its winless start.

Alyssa Glanzer made a clean steal against Alli Byington, and was fouled on a made layup. Her potential tying free throw missed, but an errant pass handed a final possession to the Lady Tigers.

Lily Pursley was strong with a turning 10-footer off the glass, and Newstead-Adams just missed the mark on a putback. Time expired before a third shot could be attempted.

Byington made three steals while equaling Staffen with seven points, and Ava Meyer produced nine rebounds plus four steals for the Dragons.

The contest featured 10 ties, the last of which occurred at 34-34. Pursley spotted AV a four-point edge with an aggressive drive off broken pressure, but picked up a technical foul for bouncing the ball after she was called for traveling later in the fourth quarter.

Byington split the subsequent free throws to make it 41-36. Ste. Genevieve overcame 26 turnovers while Arcadia Valley was saddled with 25.

Glanzer netted seven of her game-high 19 points in the second half. She added seven rebounds and three steals plus an excellent assist with a 2-on-1 bounce pass to Newstead-Adams.

Pursley totaled seven points and nine rebounds for the Lady Tigers. Newstead-Adams contributed five steals and six rebounds.

Reese Brogan and Huck sank the lone 3-pointers for their respective teams.

North County 51, Parkway North 23

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Paris Larkin matched the opposing team by herself with 23 points on Monday evening while leading North County past Parkway North 51-23.

North County (5-1) surrendered no more than seven points during any quarter, and rolled to a 29-10 halftime advantage.

Lainey Calkins dropped in 12 points for the Lady Raiders. Lauren Politte and Alyssa Ludwig each finished with eight.

Carmon Nelson-Grimes scored seven points for Parkway North (2-3).

Springdale (Ark.) 51, Farmington 47

ANDERSON, Mo. – Farmington suffered a hard-fought overtime defeat on Monday while debuting as part of the Lady Mustang Tournament field at McDonald County.

Charleen Hudson tallied seven of her game-high 24 points in overtime, and Springdale (Ark.) rallied in the fourth quarter to seize a 51-47 triumph in the opening round.

Farmington (6-2) obtained a 16-10 lead through one quarter, and extended the difference to 24-15 by halftime before slipping into the consolation bracket against Gentry (Ark.) on Tuesday.

Senior forward Jade Roth powered the Knights with 17 points. Skylar Sweeney finished with 12 points, and Maddie Mills chipped in eight.

Kaiya McCoy and Jakayla Bunch had 10 points each for Springdale, which erased a 37-30 deficit at the conclusion of the third quarter to ultimately force an extra session.

Potosi 47, Bismarck 17

POTOSI – Emily Hochstatter scored a game-high 12 points, and Potosi stifled visiting Bismarck for a 47-17 victory on Monday night.

Potosi (4-2) posted leads of 15-3 after one quarter and 30-11 at halftime while limiting the Lady Indians to four made field goals.

Kya Gibson, Blair Sitton, Lauryn Reed and Paige West each chipped in six points for the Lady Trojans.

Bismarck (3-4) made 9-of-17 free throws, and was paced by freshman Halie Dickey with eight points.

West County 78, Jefferson 31

LEADWOOD – Senior forward Bailey Skiles scored a season-high 27 points, and West County returned to a normal evening start time to handle Jefferson 78-31 on Monday night.

The Lady Bulldogs established a 39-26 lead at intermission, then dominated defensively in holding the Blue Jays to five points in the second half.

Alexis Hedgcorth added 18 points among four West County (7-1) players in double digits.

Morgan Simily and Lilly James finished with 10 points each.

South Iron 60, Fredericktown 41

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – South Iron received a battle from visiting Fredericktown before pulling away for a 60-41 victory on Monday night.

The state-ranked Lady Panthers increased a 28-18 halftime lead to 46-28 after three quarters.

P.J. Reutzel recorded another double-double for Fredericktown (4-5) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Blackcats received nine points from Kylee Maddox plus eight points and six rebounds from Ava Penuel.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West County 76, Grandview 27

WARE, Mo. – Senior forward Caden Merrill scored 18 points, and the West County boys routed host Grandview 76-27 on Monday night.

West County (4-2) built a commanding 43-10 lead by halftime.

Garrisson Turner netted 12 points, and Chasten Horton had 11 for the Bulldogs.

Valley 53, St. Paul 44

CALEDONIA – Colby Maxwell scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Valley hold off St. Paul 53-44 in a second meeting this season.

The Vikings entered halftime leading 25-19, and maintained a modest 39-32 advantage through three quarters.

Kaiden Dickey and K.J. Tiefenauer added nine points each, and Ethan Tiefenauer chipped in eight for Valley (3-3)

DeVontae Minor delivered a game-high 21 points and made 7-of-8 free throws in defeat for St. Paul (1-6). Will Folk finished with 12 points, and Brett Peak had eight.