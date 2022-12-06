Monday Basketball: Kingston wins thrilling OT duel with Fredericktown

CADET – The Fredericktown boys basketball team missed a crucial free throw and opted not to foul while holding a three-point lead in the closing seconds of regulation on Monday night.

Kingston forward Corey Kemper capitalized on the chance to run a designed play with a tying 3-pointer from the corner to force overtime, and ushered in a riveting duel of brilliance between star guards.

Cougars junior Cody Yates finished with two fewer points than Blackcats senior Andrew Starkey, as both achieved career highs, but drained the decisive jumper in a 73-70 triumph for Kingston.

Yates netted 13 of his 42 points in the extra session, while Starkey amassed 10 of his game-high 44 in a losing effort. The intensity only escalated as they began to trade frequent daggers.

Kemper tallied 14 points after his clutch triple extended the excitement, and Collin Sumpter scored 10 for Kingston (4-1) while throwing down early dunks along with Yates.

Fredericktown (2-2) rallied from two possessions down in the extra session when Starkey nailed a 3-pointer to move ahead 68-67. Yates instantly answered with a mid-range release on target.

The Cougars secured an ensuing defensive stop before adding two free throws for the final outcome. Eight points from Kemper in the first quarter bolstered an 18-14 lead.

The Blackcats trailed 31-24 at halftime, but embarked on a steady push to eventually lead by six in the fourth. Riley Fraire supplied 12 points, nine rebounds and several blocks along the way.

Central 70, Northwest 45

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Kannon Harlow sank three 3-point shots, and scored 17 points on Tuesday evening as Central advanced in the first round of the Gene Steighorst Tournament.

Kendall Horton finished with 14 points while going 6-of-7 from the line, and the top-seeded Rebels beat Northwest 70-45 after four players achieved double digits.

Jobe Bryant and Zack Boyd added 13 points each, and Central (1-1) established a 37-22 halftime lead to clinch a semifinal berth against host school Hillsboro on Friday.

Joseph Wright dropped in 15 points while Jake Randazzo and Cameron Wieczorek scored eight each for Class 6 program Northwest (2-2).

The eight-team tournament field also features newcomer North County.

Valley 62, Grandview 44

CALEDONIA – Colby Maxwell converted 13-of-14 free throws, and scored 25 points to propel Valley past visiting Grandview 62-44 on Tuesday night.

The Vikings gained gradual separation with leads of 18-10 after one quarter and 38-22 at halftime. Maxwell netted 12 points in the first eight minutes.

Chayse DeClue also powered Valley (2-3) with 17 points after connecting four times from 3-point range.

Tom Grimm finished with 16 points, and Caleb Peterson had 11 for Grandview.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North County 65, Crystal City 27

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Paris Larkin scored 16 of her 24 points before halftime, and North County began its Doe Run Classic title defense on Monday with a 65-27 win over Crystal City.

North County (3-0) outscored the opposition 36-9 after leading 29-18 at halftime, and advanced to face Herculaneum in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Lainey Calkins provided 16 points and six assists from the center spot. She registered five baskets in the third quarter, and sprang multiple opponents for layups off strong outlet passes.

Lauren Politte had three uncontested field goals prior to intermission, and scored 15 after draining a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter. She also had three steals and four assists.

Larkin highlighted a 7-0 start with a 3-pointer after making an initial steal and layup, and later made 5-of-6 free throws. Politte beat the first-quarter buzzer behind the defense for a 15-6 lead.

Kate Eisenbeis had 12 points, and Molly Clemmons tallied eight in the first half for Crystal City (2-1).

Jackson 46, Farmington 33

FARMINGTON – Jackson shut down several of the Farmington starters on Monday night, and prevailed 46-33 for its 10th straight head-to-head victory over the Knights.

Kaitlyn Waller scored 11 points, and Aubrey Brothers notched 10 amid a balanced attack. The Lady Indians protected a 36-29 advantage with a 12-4 scoring margin in the fourth quarter.

Jackson collectively made 11-of-14 free throws. The offense included nine points from Camryn Alsdorf, eight from Holland Guilliams and seven from Nadia Wasilewski.

Farmington (5-1) stayed within 24-20 at halftime after trailing 17-13, but sustained its first defeat. Junior guard Brynn Johnson paced the Knights with 11 points, and Anna McKinney scored nine.

Bunker 56, Arcadia Valley 52

IRONTON – Kaitlyn Belk compiled 24 points and 10 rebounds on Monday night, and Bunker escaped with a 56-52 road victory over Arcadia Valley.

Kinley Barton made both free throws with 19.4 seconds remaining to snap a 52-52 tie, and Belk added a clinching pair after a 3-point attempt missed at the opposite end.

Katelyn Strange joined fellow AV starters Lily Pursley and Alyssa Glanzer in fouling out just moments after splitting free throws to bring AV even.

Addison Gallaher paced the Lady Tigers with 11 points. Freshman classmate Paige Newstead-Adams scored eight of her 10 during the fourth quarter.

Belk produced nine points in the second period to help the visitors lead 26-23 at halftime. Bunker (4-2) then countered an early response by the Lady Tigers out of the locker room.

Lily Pursley totaled 12 rebounds plus six points, and fired an outlet pass to Strange for a layup before Ruth Francis scored inside for a 29-28 lead.

Barton, who finished with 14 points in the win, bookended a 12-2 run with 3-pointers, and Belk found a crease through the lane as the difference reached 40-31 in favor of Bunker.

Arcadia Valley (0-5) refused to fold in search of its first victory. Senior forward Molly Cook posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and beat the buzzer on a putback at 41-39.

Barton bumped the Bunker lead to 49-45 on a 3-pointer, but Glanzer found Newstead-Adams in stride for the first of two straight layups to bring AV within 50-49.

Glanzer amassed eight rebounds, five assists and three steals overall. Pursley returned to the action after briefly staying down in a collision while scrambling for a loose ball in the third quarter.

Hailey Turnbough had 10 points for Bunker.

Bismarck 53, Kingston 18

BISMARCK – Freshman guard Halie Dickey tossed in a game-high 15 points, and the Bismarck girls rolled past Kingston 53-18 on Monday night.

Karlee Fisher and Kinsey Hubbs added 10 points each for Bismarck (3-2).

Doniphan 53, Fredericktown 34

FREDERICKTOWN – Doniphan outscored Fredericktown 15-6 in the fourth quarter, and pulled away for a 53-34 victory on Monday.

P.J. Reutzel and Ava Penuel each scored 10 points, and Calie Allgier added eight for Fredericktown (4-3).

Doniphan carried a 28-17 lead into halftime.