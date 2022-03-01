Monday Basketball: Lady Raiders avoid upset, top-seeded Knights coast

DE SOTO, Mo. – The North County girls basketball team stood eight minutes away from a potential season-ending setback after coughing up three consecutive layups.

But the Lady Raiders retaliated with a crucial 9-0 scoring run to open the fourth quarter on Monday night, and topped Cape Central 55-46 in Class 5, District 1 tournament action.

Senior forward Hanna Politte hit a tying putback, and scored 13 points as third-seeded North County (18-6) advanced to face Notre Dame in a semifinal game on Wednesday.

Paris Larkin also had 13 points plus five assists, and pushed the margin to 48-41 with 4:38 to play after banking a runner and sinking an ensuing mid-range jumper.

Politte received a pass wide open along the left wing, and connected on a 3-pointer to restore a 51-43 advantage after being verbally urged by head coach Joe Arnold to shoot.

The Lady Raiders made just 10-of-19 free throws, but forced 20 turnovers from Cape Central (13-8), which surged ahead 41-39 after three quarters.

Emma Gaugel coaxed in a heavily contested leaner for a 39-34 North County edge, but junior guard Rakiara Bogan rallied the Tigers with an explosive drive for a 3-point play.

Taylor Horton converted a midcourt steal into a tying uncontested layup moments later, and Bogan did likewise for the lead on the next defensive possession.

Bogan finished with four steals and equaled Horton with 14 points for Cape Central, which stayed within 28-25 at halftime after Kendall Holloway nailed a 3-pointer.

North County flirted with danger when senior center Kamryn Winch committed her third foul just before intermission, but she lasted until the conclusion while totaling 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Her final field goal resulted from an excellent catch of an entry pass and pivot while blanketed by two defenders, and put the Lady Raiders ahead to stay at 43-41.

Gaugel and Larkin made layups off steals in the first quarter, and the Lady Raiders threatened a blowout following a 14-0 outburst.

Cape Central capitalized on a second chance as Mykesiah Maxwell found Horton cutting to make it 17-9. After Gaugel and Winch clicked on a similar play at the other end, Tristen Stovall brought the Tigers closer with a triple.

North County received an early boost from its bench. Addy Layton grabbed three rebounds and Paige Lewis dished two solid assists within their first two minutes upon entering the action.

Gaugel chipped in nine points with five rebounds for the Lady Raiders.

Farmington 68, Windsor 33

DE SOTO, Mo. – Farmington junior guards Skylar Sweeney and Anna McKinney assisted one another for three fast-break layups to begin the second half in style on Monday afternoon.

The top-seeded Knights opened the quarterfinal round of the Class 5, District 1 tournament by spreading minutes among 14 players in a 68-33 victory over Windsor.

Sweeney scored a game-high 15 points, junior post Angelia Davis finished with 11 and Farmington (21-3) moved on to face Sikeston in semifinal action on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Windsor (13-12) grabbed an early 7-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Reagan Daly, and evenly battled its state-ranked opponent through the opening seven minutes.

But the Knights began to gain separation on a basket from senior Peyton Crump and the second of three 3-pointers by freshman Maddie Mills.

Mills found Davis for a physical finish and 3-point play to extend a 20-14 margin as the second quarter commenced, and Sweeney followed with a perimeter three from the right side.

Crump provided eight points off the bench. Emma Gerstner, whose steal and layup increased the lead to 30-17, received a spot start along with junior forward Carissa Cassimatis.

Usual starting forwards Jade Roth and teammate Grace Duncan saw their first action with 5:15 left until halftime. Farmington capped the stanza on a 16-6 run to seize complete control.

Roth quickly drew two fouls on defensive rebounds, and scored twice on cuts along the edge of the lane. A crossing runner by Sweeney helped establish a 44-23 advantage at the break.

While McKinney and Sweeney ignited a fast start to the third quarter, Davis extended a 13-0 run from the low block and Roth scooped in her shot from a tough angle along the left baseline.

Farmington utilized its entire crew of reserves over the final eight minutes, getting three baskets from Crump plus a 3-pointer by Brynn Johnson, and outscored the Lady Owls 24-10 in the second half.

Daly scored 10 points and Riley Siegel contributed nine for Windsor, which punctuate its first winning season since 2015.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Potosi 44, Ste. Genevieve 36

STE. GENEVIEVE – Potosi shut down the dangerous Ste. Genevieve guards, and sprang a substantial upset during the semifinal round of the Class 4, District 2 boys tournament on Monday night.

The third-seeded Trojans overcame hitting a dismal 9-of-24 free throws by forcing 17 turnovers, and avenged three previous losses from the regular season.

Freshman guard Carter Whitley continued to provide a spark with 13 points, and Potosi prevailed 44-36 on the home floor of the opposing Dragons.

Malachi Sansegraw netted 10 points and Gavin Portell pulled down 10 rebounds for the Trojans, who advanced to challenge top seed Central for the championship on Thursday.

Potosi (15-11) produced leads of 14-10 after one quarter and 26-20 at halftime, then protected that advantage by committing just nine turnovers in the game.

Ste. Genevieve (19-8), the reigning MAAA tournament champion, was submerged by a collective 1-of-16 showing from 3-point range at the most inconvenient time.

Senior forward Rudy Flieg paced the Dragons with 14 points in his varsity finale, and junior Aiden Boyer notched a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Central 73, Herculaneum 54

STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior forward Kendall Horton totaled 16 points plus seven rebounds as top-seeded Central reached the Class 4, District 2 championship game on Monday evening.

The Rebels turned a bevy of Herculaneum fouls in a 27-of-39 effort on free throws, and cruised to a 73-54 victory in the semifinal round.

Zack Boyd and Jobe Bryant provided 12 points each, and Central (19-5) advanced to face MAAA rival Potosi for the title on Thursday night.

Although both teams struggled offensively heading into halftime, the Rebels claimed a 28-19 lead after getting seven points from sophomore Caden Casey and eight rebounds from Triston Stewart.

Herculaneum (17-9) could not match the success that Central achieved in attacking the goal, ending just 6-of-10 from the line.

Dallin Fuller compiled 15 points with six rebounds to pace the Blackcats. Gabe Watkins scored 11 points and Dylan Black chipped in 10 more.

