Monday Basketball: Lady Raiders impose early control against Knights

Crystal City (3-11) connected on 14-of-25 from the line, but went empty on 11 attempts from 3-point range in the loss.

Annie Waites paced the Hornets with 12 points. Molly Clemmons scored 10 points while dishing out three assists, and Kate Eisenbeis corralled nine rebounds.

Arcadia Valley 79, Valley 27

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley committed only nine turnovers and saw 11 roster members contribute scoring while routing Valley 79-27 on Monday night.

Senior guard Gracee Smith finished one point below her career high with 37, and sank 7-of-7 free throws while adding seven rebounds and five steals for the Lady Tigers.

Arcadia Valley (11-9, 4-1) rolled to a 27-4 lead through one quarter, increased it to 45-17 at halftime, and is likely locked into the No. 6 conference tourney seed.

Jaidyn Phelps compiled eight points, six assists and three steals, while Alyssa Glanzer totaled eight points plus four steals in the victory.

Lilee Jones had seven points with three steals, and Hailey Pauley chipped in six points with four steals.