Monday Basketball: Lady Raiders impose early control against Knights

BONNE TERRE – The North County girls basketball team quickly turned an intriguing rivalry showdown into a thorough dismantling on Monday night.
Ferocious effort along the boards contributed to an initial 13-0 run over the first 6:45, and the Lady Raiders were never threatened.
Junior center Kamryn Winch compiled 17 points and eight rebounds, and North County powered past Farmington 67-38 following a huge first half.
Paris Larkin added 14 points with abundant energy, and Hanna Politte sank three 3-point shots as their squad amassed an unofficial 23-7 advantage in rebounds by halftime.
Tyler Conkright contributed eight points plus nine rebounds, and earned two second-chance baskets in traffic during the first quarter for North County (14-3, 3-1).
The victory likely nailed down a No. 2 seed for the MAAA Tournament, and bolstered the Lady Raiders’ current case to eventually occupy the top line in the Class 5, District 2 bracket.
Farmington (11-5, 1-3) missed its first seven shots and endured four turnovers before finally breaking the shutout on a slashing layup and free throw by Anna McKinney.
Emily Veach posted two transition layups on long assists from Conkright and Larkin, however, and Lainey Calkins hit a putback with 6 seconds left to create a sizable 35-12 lead at the break.
Winch turned and connected inside on a feed from Veach early in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders enjoyed a 47-20 lead when Larkin blocked a shot and dribbled end to end for a pull-up jumper.
Juli Farr pushed the margin to 32 with a 3-pointer before a running clock could be introduced, part of a 32-16 edge favoring the home team in bench scoring.
Veach ended the night with eight points and five assists, and played a starring defensive role in holding strong perimeter shooter Skylar Sweeney without an open look.
Angelia Davis paced the Knights with eight points, while Brynn Johnson and Jade Roth added six each. Two Farmington starters did not register a made field goal.
Calkins chipped in seven rebounds and six points before intermission for the Lady Raiders.
Both teams were solid at the line with North County going 5-of-6 and Farmington converting 11-of-14.
West County 67, Kingston 35
CADET – Dori McRaven increased her own school record for career scoring with 21 points, and the West County girls basketball team clinched its third consecutive MAAA Small-School title on Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated the fourth quarter against Kingston by a 26-8 margin to secure the 67-35 triumph and a clean sweep in conference play.
Claire LaBruyere returned to the lineup with 11 points, and Alivia Simily added 10 as West County (16-3, 5-0) was challenged to within 25-18 at halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs are projected to land either the fourth or fifth seed in the upcoming MAAA tournament, based on how coaches weight their resume against Farmington.
Madison Nelson dropped in 16 points, and Ashley Johnston added nine for Kingston (10-6, 3-2).
Valle Catholic 54, Bismarck 20
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic scored 26 consecutive points over an-11 minute stretch in the first half, and downed Bismarck 54-20 on Monday.
Hannah Fowler totaled 12 points with nine rebounds, and Mia Weiler added 11 points with four assists to steer the Lady Warriors toward victory.
Sam Loida provided nine points with four assists, and Ade Weiler produced a team-high six assists along with six points as Valle Catholic (8-11, 2-3) snapped a four-game slide.
The Lady Warriors entered halftime with a 34-9 halftime lead after Mia Weiler drove end to end for a layup. She added another basket and 3-pointer on excellent passes from Ade Weiler.
Fowler tacked on three mid-range jumpers from the paint to help invoke the running clock late. The teams combined to attempt only nine free throws.
Senior Chloey Hardy and freshman Madison Dunn each netted eight points for Bismarck (2-16, 1-4).
The home team dominated after Nicole Gegg traded opening jumpers with Dunn. Loida connected from the corner later in the first quarter, and Bryna Blum followed a 3-pointer by Mia Weiler with a smooth finish through contact on a baseline drive at 22-2.
Valle freshman Emma Christine and Bismarck freshman Jada Dickey each claimed seven rebounds.
St. Paul 54, Crystal City 30
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Brylee Durbin continued an excellent sophomore season with 26 points, and the St. Paul girls held Crystal City to single digits in each quarter for a 54-30 win.
St. Paul (9-10) was bolstered by 12 points each from Riley Petty and Grace McMillan, and extended its 27-18 lead at intermission to 43-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Crystal City (3-11) connected on 14-of-25 from the line, but went empty on 11 attempts from 3-point range in the loss.
Annie Waites paced the Hornets with 12 points. Molly Clemmons scored 10 points while dishing out three assists, and Kate Eisenbeis corralled nine rebounds.
Arcadia Valley 79, Valley 27
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley committed only nine turnovers and saw 11 roster members contribute scoring while routing Valley 79-27 on Monday night.
Senior guard Gracee Smith finished one point below her career high with 37, and sank 7-of-7 free throws while adding seven rebounds and five steals for the Lady Tigers.
Arcadia Valley (11-9, 4-1) rolled to a 27-4 lead through one quarter, increased it to 45-17 at halftime, and is likely locked into the No. 6 conference tourney seed.
Jaidyn Phelps compiled eight points, six assists and three steals, while Alyssa Glanzer totaled eight points plus four steals in the victory.
Lilee Jones had seven points with three steals, and Hailey Pauley chipped in six points with four steals.
Smith needs 36 points to become the all-time scoring leader at AV. Her next opportunity to draw closer is scheduled for Thursday at Grandview.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 69, Herculaneum 46
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Aiden Heberlie netted 13 points in his debut since rejoining the Valle Catholic boys basketball program, and the Warriors topped Herculaneum 69-46 on Monday night.
Carter Hoog paced four players in double figures with a game-high 20 points, and Valle Catholic (12-6) stretched a 35-22 halftime lead to 55-30 after three periods.
The Warriors opened the contest with a 24-9 run through the first quarter. Clayton Drury finished with 11 points, and Chase Fallert added 10 more.
Isaiah Bracey highlighted a group of nine to reach the scoring column for Herculaneum (3-1) with 13 points and three assists.
Crystal City 69, St. Paul 54
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Carson Short exploded for 38 points, and Crystal City defeated visiting St Paul 69-54 after trailing at halftime on Monday night.
Donovan Tullock added 23 points for Crystal City (8-8), which switched the direction of the contest with a 23-12 scoring margin in the third quarter.
Lane Falch compiled team highs with 16 points and eight rebounds while helping St. Paul (7-11) build leads of 19-17 through one quarter and 33-31 at the break.
Chris Roberson provided 14 points, and DeVontae Minor had 11 points plus five assists for the Giants.
Ellington 73, Valley 53
ELLINGTON, Mo. – Brycen King scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, and Ellington pulled away from visiting Valley 73-53 on Monday night.
Trevor Copeland and Carson McNail tallied 11 points each while Tyler Hackworth equaled Aiden Anderson with nine apiece for Ellington (10-9).
The Whippets made 16-of-24 free throws and surged to a 35-21 halftime lead.
Colby Maxwell powered Valley (9-7) in defeat, notching 14 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter. Keegan Boyer and Shawn Presley each chipped in eight points.
West County 58, Clearwater 44
PIEDMONT, Mo. – West County snapped a modest two-game slide with a 58-44 road victory over Clearwater on Monday night.
Matthew Menzel paced the Bulldogs (5-9) with 14 points.