Monday Basketball: Lady Raiders return with aggressive home victory

BONNE TERRE – The North County girls basketball team was eager to force the issue during only its second home game of the season and first action in 16 days.
The Lady Raiders generated most of their shots within a few feet of the rim, whether in transition or feeding entry passes to the post, and eased past Northwest 76-32 on Monday night.
Sophomore guard Paris Larkin tallied a game-high 14 points and swiped four steals as the lopsided margin resulted in plenty of extra minutes for a deep bench.
Kamryn Winch totaled 12 points plus 10 rebounds, and North County (7-1) put four players in double figures as Emily Veach and Hanna Politte scored 10 points each.
The Lady Raiders returned after playing consecutive tournaments in December. They won the Doe Run Classic at Herculaneum before taking second in a tougher Ft. Zumwalt North event.
Veach helped establish the aggressive tone by drawing three separate first-quarter fouls on drives. She converted a 3-point play after Winch claimed an offensive rebound.
Northwest (4-5) suffered 18 turnovers before halftime, many of which spurred the Lady Raiders to productive fast breaks.
Tyler Conkright notched one of her four steals, and Politte made another on the next possession that enabled Veach to score with a ball fake and short-range leaner.
Winch turned a putback into a 3-point play, and Ella Gant threw an entry pass to a crossing Politte with perfect timing for an open layup and 23-8 advantage as the first quarter ended.
Larkin shined with a personal 7-0 scoring run that spanned less than a minute. She knocked down a 3-pointer after cashing in two straight midcourt steals.
The Lions received mid-range jumpers from Alyssa Brown, Grace Eimer and Haley Yount, but a triple from Conkright helped North County lead 43-16 at the break.
Gant finished a layup through contact early in the third quarter, and chipped in nine points as the Lady Raiders knocked down 13-of-20 free throws in the win.
Politte added three field goals during that stanza. Addie Layton provided three assists in the fourth on inbounds plays, and set up consecutive baskets by Lainey Calkins.
Emma Gaugel capped the contest with a 7-foot fadeaway beyond the left low block, and was among nine Lady Raiders in the scoring column.
Eimer paced Northwest with 13 points, and Sarah Roth ended with eight after drilling two 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Central 78, West County 50
PARK HILLS – The Central offense operated with crisp motion and ball movement while pulling away from West County in a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked girls programs.
Senior forward Kaley Kimball thrived in the paint with a game-high 28 points, and the top-ranked Class 4 Lady Rebels kept rolling with a 78-50 triumph on Monday night.
Sophia Horton provided 20 points, and fellow senior Aubree Eaton added 11 with three 3-pointers while distributing eight assists for Central (10-0).
West County (9-1) stayed in contention through the midway mark after losing only two possessions in the first half on an errant pass and jump ball.
Pressure from the Lady Rebels intensified at the outset of the third quarter, and a series of steals unlocked a crucial 12-0 scoring run.
Eaton intercepted an inbounds pass after Khloe Dischbein scored on a left-side drive, and dished to Kimball for an easy basket.
Horton blocked a 3-pointer and raced the other way for another streaking layup. Kimball followed with an open putback to create a 52-32 separation.
Dori McRaven collected 12 points plus eight rebounds, and Alivia Simily finished with 11 points and five assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
Eaton drained a couple of threes, and Horton posted up for a conventional 3-point play as the Central lead ballooned to 17-7 through five minutes.
Sophomore forward Morgan Simily netted three early baskets for West County, but picked up her third foul before the first quarter concluded.
Lilly James stepped forward with 10 points off the Lady Bulldogs’ bench, including a 3-pointer with a friendly roll that made it 19-15.
But the visitors could not quell the combination of Kimball and Horton, as each registered four baskets during the second quarter.
West County produced seven consecutive points, capped by putbacks from Alivia Simily and McRaven, after Kimball connected from long range. Horton slashed for a layup and 38-30 halftime lead in response.
The Lady Rebels punctuated the game with a 14-2 run over the final 4:22. Madison Holmes made six assists, and Dischbein tallied six points with four assists.
Claire Stevens scored eight points for Class 3 eighth-ranked West County.
Rock Bridge 60, Ste. Genevieve 44
STE. GENEVIEVE – Rock Bridge disrupted host Ste. Genevieve with early pressure, and controlled the pace to reject a comeback threat for a 60-44 road victory on Monday evening.
Junior guard Averi Kroenke scored a game-high 22 points, and capped a strong second quarter with a putback as time expired for a 30-22 halftime lead.
Mary Primus notched eight of her 10 points in the first quarter, and converted layups on back-to-back steals during an initial 15-2 outburst by the Bruins (6-1).
Megan Aubuchon paced Ste. Genevieve (4-4) with 17 points while sinking 7-of-9 free throws. Maci Reynolds added 12 points plus three assists, and Abby Moore grabbed 11 rebounds.
Reynolds caught a pass and immediately attacked for a layup to make it 28-22 after finding Aubuchon for a 3-point play when the Dragons trailed 24-12.
A follow-up shot by Morgan Schwent brought Ste. Genevieve closer at 38-33, but Kroenke answered with a drive and spinning finish on the ensuing possession.
Kate Linnemeyer nailed a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to send a 47-36 game into the fourth quarter, and Rock Bridge pulled away when Katherine Sievers broke ahead of the pack for a layup.
Sydney Bumgardaner registered four assists and three blocks, but was limited to four points as the Bruins offered superior size in the post.
Kyrah Brodie, standing 6-foot-4, provided nine points and six rebounds for Rock Bridge while battling foul trouble.
The Dragons were a solid 14-of-18 collectively from the line.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valley 47, Crocker 44
BOURBON, Mo. – Valley returned from a lengthy hiatus to stay unbeaten in the first round of the Battle of Bourbon Tournament on Monday evening.
Colby Maxwell shared game-high honors with 18 points, and the second-seeded Vikings won the second and fourth quarters in a low-scoring battle to edge Crocker 47-44.
Tyler Courtway made 4-of-4 clutch free throws down the stretch, and finished with eight points while Jake Gaston chipped in six more for Valley (6-0).
The Vikings outscored Crocker 17-4 in the second period to claim a 26-20 halftime lead. The Lions came back to lead 34-33 through three quarters.
Valley converted 12-of-21 free throws compared to 9-of-16 by the opposition, and advanced to a semifinal Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
David Carriger netted 18 points to pace Crocker (2-7). Balin Huey added 10 and Payton Harrison chipped in eight.
St. Vincent 55, Valle Catholic 48
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic struggled with perimeter shooting for a second straight game, and St. Vincent produced its entire scoring output inside the arc for a 55-48 victory on Monday night.
Shawn Koishor compiled 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Indians (7-2), who avenged a tournament loss against the Warriors (6-5) last week.
Valle Catholic grabbed an 18-14 lead after one quarter of action, but shot just 3-of-20 from 3-point range overall and watched St. Vincent rally for a 26-21 halftime edge.
Carter Hoog starred with 27 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who finished with only eight turnovers. Chase Fallert chipped in eight points.
Phillip Ernst went 6-of-6 from the line, and equaled Evan DeWilde with 10 points each for St. Vincent.
Free-throw totals were nearly identical with Valle Catholic sinking 13-of-19 and St. Vincent going 13-of-20.