Monday Basketball: Lady Raiders return with aggressive home victory

Tyler Conkright notched one of her four steals, and Politte made another on the next possession that enabled Veach to score with a ball fake and short-range leaner.

Winch turned a putback into a 3-point play, and Ella Gant threw an entry pass to a crossing Politte with perfect timing for an open layup and 23-8 advantage as the first quarter ended.

Larkin shined with a personal 7-0 scoring run that spanned less than a minute. She knocked down a 3-pointer after cashing in two straight midcourt steals.

The Lions received mid-range jumpers from Alyssa Brown, Grace Eimer and Haley Yount, but a triple from Conkright helped North County lead 43-16 at the break.

Gant finished a layup through contact early in the third quarter, and chipped in nine points as the Lady Raiders knocked down 13-of-20 free throws in the win.

Politte added three field goals during that stanza. Addie Layton provided three assists in the fourth on inbounds plays, and set up consecutive baskets by Lainey Calkins.

Emma Gaugel capped the contest with a 7-foot fadeaway beyond the left low block, and was among nine Lady Raiders in the scoring column.