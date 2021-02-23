Monday Basketball: Lady Vikings escape, Raiders outlast Cape

Jamison Politte squeezed an interior assist into Tori Aldridge, who provided 13 rebounds in the victory. West made an ensuing steal, and Missey hit a clinching layup through contact with 1:27 left.

Valley made 11-of-23 free throws while the visiting Hornets struggled more in a 4-of-15 outcome.

Northwest Academy spread a 9-0 run over the last 6:30 of the first quarter and first four minutes of the second after Missey opened the contest with a swished three.

The Lady Vikings consistently drew fouls from the outset, but settled for errant jumpers against the superior size of the Hornets.

Snow completed her varsity finale with 17 points and 16 rebounds, and achieved a majority of those totals after picking up her fourth foul with 2:12 remaining before halftime.

Politte immediately pushed the pace for a driving layup, and Katie Campbell handed the lead back to Valley on two free throws with 4.5 on the clock.

Northwest Academy guard Christian Blake raced into the frontcourt, and rattled in a 17-footer at the buzzer to give her squad a 14-13 edge.