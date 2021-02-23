Monday Basketball: Lady Vikings escape, Raiders outlast Cape

CALEDONIA – The Valley girls basketball team gradually clawed back from a deflating slump of 10 ½ minutes between points, and snapped an 8-game losing streak on Monday night.
Freshman guard Kenley Missey scored 19 of her game-high 22 points after halftime, and the third-seeded Lady Vikings edged Northwest Academy 42-35 in Class 2, District 4 action.
Carletta West compiled 15 rebounds, eight points and five steals as Valley (4-15) survived to earn a semifinal matchup with Crystal City on Tuesday.
Missey bookended a crucial 10-2 run with 3-pointers during the third quarter to establish the largest advantage for either side at 28-20.
West capped the stanza with a putback, and Missey restored a 35-27 difference with a triple along the left wing. But the Lady Vikings could not pull away in a contest fraught with miscues.
Northwest Academy (1-10), plagued by 30 turnovers compared to 24 by its opponent, rallied to within one possession down the stretch.
Senior forward Kali Snow powered her way to the basket on a drive with 2:24 remaining to make it 35-33. Valley answered with two huge scoring plays under pressure without a senior on its roster.
Jamison Politte squeezed an interior assist into Tori Aldridge, who provided 13 rebounds in the victory. West made an ensuing steal, and Missey hit a clinching layup through contact with 1:27 left.
Valley made 11-of-23 free throws while the visiting Hornets struggled more in a 4-of-15 outcome.
Northwest Academy spread a 9-0 run over the last 6:30 of the first quarter and first four minutes of the second after Missey opened the contest with a swished three.
The Lady Vikings consistently drew fouls from the outset, but settled for errant jumpers against the superior size of the Hornets.
Snow completed her varsity finale with 17 points and 16 rebounds, and achieved a majority of those totals after picking up her fourth foul with 2:12 remaining before halftime.
Politte immediately pushed the pace for a driving layup, and Katie Campbell handed the lead back to Valley on two free throws with 4.5 on the clock.
Northwest Academy guard Christian Blake raced into the frontcourt, and rattled in a 17-footer at the buzzer to give her squad a 14-13 edge.
Raven Sims sparked the Hornets with three first-half jumpers, and tallied 13 points with seven rebounds in defeat.
Farmington 59, Poplar Bluff 25
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Sophomores Anna McKinney and Angelia Davis each scored 11 points on Monday night as the Farmington girls rolled past Poplar Bluff 59-25.
Jade Roth and Skylar Sweeney provided nine points, and Grace Duncan chipped in eight. Farmington (14-6) established a 30-14 halftime lead.
The Knights will punctuate the regular season with three games in three nights starting Wednesday at home against Fredericktown.
Hannah Corcimiglia claimed the lone field goal of the second quarter for Poplar Bluff (3-14), and equaled Sierra Sievers with six points apiece.
Ste. Genevieve 70, Perryville 43
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Senior guard Maci Reynolds scored 10 of her 27 points during the first quarter, and landed seven 3-pointers on Monday night.
Marysa Flieg added 16 points, including 10 in the third period, and Ste. Genevieve cruised toward a 70-43 road victory at Perryville.
Ste. Genevieve (16-5) roared to a 38-23 halftime lead, then increased it by a 24-10 margin over the next eight minutes. Abby Moore finished with 10 points, and Megan Aubuchon tossed in nine.
Perryville (11-9) was paced by Leah Buerck, who connected four times from long range and scored 14 points. Ciara Ehlers provided 12 points and Kya Schnurbusch tallied 10.
The Dragons hold the top seed with home-court advantage next week in the Class 4, District 2 playoffs.
Kingston 61, Clearwater 21
CADET – Madison Nelson starred with 31 points, and Kingston eliminated winless Clearwater from the Class 3, District 3 tournament with a 61-21 triumph on Monday night.
Ashley Johnston provided a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Cougars advanced to meet Arcadia Valley on Wednesday.
Kingston (13-8) surged ahead 38-9 after shooting 50 percent in the first half, and increased its program record for victories in a season.
Kloe Lheureaux had 13 points and nine rebounds for Clearwater (0-16).
St. Paul 53, Bunker 43
BUNKER, Mo. – Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin scored a game-high 26 points, and St. Paul prevailed 53-43 at Bunker on Monday night to reach the Class 1, District 3 semifinals.
Grace McMillen added 13 points for St. Paul (11-11), which faces top seed South Iron on Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Belk netted 20 points in the season finale for Bunker (7-13).
BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 76, Cape Central 54
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – North County returned to action from a 17-day hiatus, and dominated the fourth quarter to secure its 11th consecutive win.
Kyle Conkright registered 25 points and the Raiders downed host Cape Central 76-54 after outscoring the Tigers 22-9 over the final eight minutes.
Wil Claywell finished with 13 points and fellow senior guard Karter Kekec added 12 for North County (18-1), which saw its 40-27 halftime lead reduced to 54-45 through three quarters.
The Raiders embarked upon a busy final week of the regular season that includes three more games against Seckman, Jackson and Dexter.
Notre Dame 69, Ste. Genevieve 43
STE. GENEVIEVE – Notre Dame answered a positive start by Ste. Genevieve with an enormous surge before halftime, and pulled away for a 69-43 road win on Monday night.
Caleb LeGrand netted 21 points and Quin Hunter dropped in 14 for the Bulldogs (17-5), who carried a 47-31 advantage at the break following a 29-10 scoring edge in the second quarter.
Ste. Genevieve (14-8) jumped ahead 21-18 through eight minutes of action, but mustered just 12 points in the second half.
Landon Rose had a team-high 12 points for the Dragons while Ricky Hunter chipped in seven. Blake Morganthaler and Logan Trollinger each knocked down two 3-pointers.