Monday Hoops: Lady Cats take down Van Buren

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore guard Ava Penuel scored 16 points to lead the Fredericktown girls basketball team past visiting Van Buren 52-27 on Monday.

Kyndal Dodd provided another double-double for the Lady Blackcats while celebrating Senior Night with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Fredericktown (12-11) entered halftime with a 25-13 advantage after outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 16-6 during the second quarter.

Meadow Heights 58, Bismarck 49

PATTON, Mo. – Meadow Heights held off visiting Bismarck 58-49 on Monday night.

Madison Dunn scored 17 points and Janson King netted 12 for Bismarck (5-19) in defeat.

Grandview 65, Kingston 45

WARE, Mo. – Grandview maintained control of a home contest with Kingston to prevail 65-45 on Monday night.

Madison Nelson powered the offensive for Kingston (12-11) with 31 points, and Jade Mendenhall added five.

St. Pius 41, Valle Catholic 28

FESTUS, Mo. – The Valle Catholic offense struggled in a 41-28 loss to St. Pius on Monday.

Riley Cappozzo scored 12 points and P.J. Krodinger had 10 for the victorious Lancers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kingston 61, Valley 30

CALEDONIA – Cody Yates scored 19 points, and Kingston rolled past Valley 61-30 in a recently added game on Monday night.

Senior guard Dylan Morrison provided 16 points and Giuseppe Ghirlanda added 12 for Kingston (17-6).

Saxony Lutheran 73, St. Paul 35

FARMINGTON – Saxony Lutheran powered through St. Paul 73-35 in boys basketball action on Monday night.

DeVontae Minor had a team-high 12 points for St. Paul (6-18), which added a road game at West County on Wednesday.

