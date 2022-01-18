Monday Hoops: Lady Raiders upset state-ranked Notre Dame

BONNE TERRE – Junior guard Lauren Politte was fouled crossing the lane, and sank two free throws with 7.5 seconds left in overtime as the North County girls basketball secured a home upset.

Senior center Kamryn Winch compiled 26 points and 24 rebounds in a brilliant performance on Monday night while leading the Lady Raiders past fourth-ranked Class 5 division rival Notre Dame 49-47.

Paris Larkin provided 10 points, including a go-ahead runner and two free throws in the extra session, and Emma Gaugel chipped in six for North County (9-3), which converted 14-of-20 from the line.

Notre Dame (9-2) restored a 43-38 lead on a driving layup by Lexi Rubel, but Hanna Politte nailed a key 3-pointer and Winch added a tying putback with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Tori Rubel and Jenna Givens each scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, who forced 26 turnovers and had a 33-26 advantage late in the third quarter.

Winch answered with six straight points, getting two assists from Lauren Politte on entry passes plus a putback in between. Larkin later brought her team within 37-36 on a 3-pointer.

The game remained scoreless at the outset for more than 5 ½ minutes. North County trailed 8-4 going into the second quarter, but took a 20-19 halftime lead after Larkin sank her first triple.

Lexi Rubel totaled nine points, seven assists and four steals for Notre Dame, and ripped possession away as part of a sudden triple team before attacking for a tying basket at 47-47.

The Lady Raiders earned their second straight triumph over a ranked opponent after edging Central last Thursday.

West County 70, Herculaneum 28

LEADWOOD – West County trailed when the first quarter ended, then punctuated a 70-28 rout against Herculaneum with a 22-0 scoring edge in the fourth on Monday night.

Junior forward Bailey Skiles topped her career high for a second straight contest with 27 points. The Lady Bulldogs were ahead 22-16 at halftime.

Alivia Simily finished with 17 points, and Lilly James added 10 for West County (12-3).

Macey Pilliard had seven points for Herculaneum (5-7).

St. Paul 54, Valley 22

CALEDONIA – St. Paul kept Valley winless on the season with a 54-22 victory on Monday night.

Grace McMillen and Brylee Durbin each scored 19 points for St. Paul (11-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fredericktown 50, Jefferson 46

FREDERICKTOWN – Andrew Starkey scored nine of his 19 points and made 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter on Monday night as Fredericktown edged Jefferson 50-46.

Riley Fraire provided 17 points as a post presence for the Blackcats, who withstood four 3-pointers by the visiting Blue Jays in the final period.

Fredericktown (7-6) carried a 20-16 lead at intermission before Jefferson (4-11) rallied to forge a 30-30 tie as the third quarter concluded.

Forward Colton Richardson netted all 18 of his points in the second half, and guard Nate Breeze chipped in 11 to pace the Blue Jays.

Kingston 77, Valley 33

CADET – Kingston exploded for a 22-2 scoring run during the first quarter, fueled by defensive pressure, and secured its seventh consecutive victory on Monday night.

Giuseppe Ghirlanda scored a game-high 23 points, Cody Yates added 21 and the Cougars raced past visiting Valley 77-33 in conference action.

Matt Nelson was a force in the paint with a remarkable 13 blocks while adding 12 points for a double-double, and Corey Kemper chipped seven points.

Kingston (14-2, 2-0) enjoyed a dominant 40-13 lead at halftime, then warmed up from the perimeter for a 31-point third quarter. Ghirlanda connected on five 3-pointers overall.

Tanner Newhouse tallied 10 points, and Colby Maxwell had nine for Valley (7-7, 0-1).

The Cougars made 7-of-9 free throws, and will face West County in a MAAA Small-School showdown on Friday night.

