Monday Roundup: Bismarck, AV, Valley debut with road wins

WARE, Mo. – The Bismarck baseball team benefited from a strong third progression through the batting order, and rallied past Grandview 7-4 in its season opener on Monday afternoon.

Garrett Mork finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored at the plate, and notched six strikeouts over three solid innings for the save.

Bismarck (1-0) trailed 3-0 until surging with four runs in the fifth inning plus three more in the sixth. Winning pitcher Gavin Butery and Hunter Dugal each picked up two hits offensively.

Trevor Politte had an RBI single with two runs scored for the Indians. Carter Hedrick reached base three times, Lucas Dickey contributed an RBI single, and Tyler Mork doubled in the fifth.

Chase Wilson was 2-for-4 with a double while Clayton Riddle and Trenton Cookerly chipped in RBI hits for Grandview (0-3).

Arcadia Valley 13, Lesterville 5

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Sophomore Nolan Inman connected for a three-run homer, and Arcadia Valley rolled past Lesterville 13-5 after scoring five times in the first inning on Monday.

Jackson Dement also powered the offense at 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Hayden Gallaher had a double and RBI within his 2-for-3 performance.

Will Erpenbach added two singles with two RBI, and pitched two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts. Arcadia Valley (1-0) produced 11 hits in its season opener.

Hunter Smith worked the first three innings, and surrendered four runs, one earned, on five hits and five walks. Keegan Lawlor followed with five strikeouts and one run allowed over two frames.

Evan Tripp, Kolten Smith and Colin Whited collected RBI hits for the Tigers.

Valley 7, Kingston 6

CADET – Junior Cole Kearns delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the eighth inning, and Valley began its spring baseball campaign by edging Kingston 7-6 on Monday.

Hayden Todd tied the contest with a single in the sixth, and Kearns went 2-for-4 to match Carson Loughary and Colby Maxwell, who both collected two RBI.

Loughary earned the win on the mound after lasting seven innings. He allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out five on 98 pitches.

Maxwell, who also collected two stolen bases, threw a smooth eighth for the save by retiring three of four batters and fanning one.

Tanner Newhouse helped enhance the attack for Valley (1-0) by going 2-for-3, while Ethan Tiefenauer, Ayden Sims and Brant Rawlins chipped in one single apiece.

Kingston (0-2-1) trailed by a pair of runs, but responded with four in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 5-3 advantage after Collin Sumpter belted a three-run home run.

Seth Politte ended 2-for-2 overall while Corey Kemper and Ayden Piel supplied doubles and Cody Yates singled for the Cougars.

Piel worked the first six innings, yielding five earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out four. Wyatt Jessen relieved in the seventh with the game tied and suffered the loss.

Poplar Bluff 8, North County 3

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – North County was limited to two hits, and committed three errors during its season opener Monday as Poplar Bluff prevailed 8-3.

Clayton Chandler put the Raiders ahead 2-0 on a two-run single in the first inning, but the host Mules moved in front to stay with three runs in the third before adding four insurance tallies in the fifth.

Jobe Smith took the loss despite striking out nine batters over 4 2/3 innings. He allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits while walking four.

Zane Huff stole four bases, and Smith went 1-for-1 with two walks at the plate for North County (0-1).

Poplar Bluff picked up two unearned runs against reliever Grant Mullins.

Valle Catholic 7, Chaffee 1

CHAFFEE, Mo. – Jackson Fowler provided an early two-run single, and tacked on another hit Monday as Valle Catholic scored seven unanswered to defeat Chaffee 7-1.

Winning pitcher Nathan Schwent compiled five strikeouts over four solid innings. Collin Vaeth followed with three scoreless frames and four strikeouts for the save in a combined three-hitter.

Chase Fallert tied the contest 1-1 with a single before Fowler drove in two more during the top of the third. Isaac Roth added an RBI single in the sixth.

Josh Bieser and Michael Okenfuss equaled Fowler with two hits each for Valle Catholic (3-0).

SOFTBALL

Central 9, Valle Catholic 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Taylor Marler finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Central topped Valle Catholic 9-2 in the MAAA conference softball opener on Monday.

Kaydence Cosby was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and leadoff batter Kelsie Politte provided a double and single for the Lady Rebels.

Central (2-2, 1-0) scored six times during the sixth inning to extend a 3-0 lead. Allie Kelly pitched seven innings over two separate stints, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out eight.

McKenna Bauman went 2-for-3 to pace Valle Catholic (0-1, 0-1), which picked up two runs off reliever Zoey Rhea in the seventh. Macy Wolk and pitcher Abreeana Zipprich added singles.

Alexia Poppe and Alexis Portell notched RBI doubles, Sydney Miles had a two-run single, and both Alex Neff and Kelly singled for the Lady Reels.

Zipprich struck out eight while yielding nine runs on 13 hits and four walks for the Lady Warriors.

West County 20, Bismarck 0

LEADWOOD – All-state junior Gracie Wright produced two triples, four RBI and two runs scored on Monday as West County blanked visiting Bismarck 20-0.

Natalee Womack was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. West County (3-2) grabbed a 14-0 lead in the first inning, and totaled six hits while maximizing 12 walks.

Riley Kawelaske collected two RBI on a single and walk, and Morgan Simily singled while equaling Jacy Tongay, Grace Barton, Reese Smith and Hannah Phipps with two runs scored.

Abbie Burgess pitched two scoreless innings of relief for her first varsity win after Wright started and worked a quick opening frame with two strikeouts.

Ste. Genevieve 16, Kingston 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Izzy Basler scored four runs and finished 3-for-3 on Monday while leading the Ste. Genevieve softball team past Kingston 16-0 in four innings.

Hope Schmelzle went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Bailey Deck was a perfect 2-for-2 with four RBI on a double, single and two walks for the Dragons.

Faith Lincoln pitched a two-hitter with three strikeouts, and was backed offensively by six runs during the opening frame and four more in the second. She had an RBI single at the plate.

Chloe Walker bolstered Ste. Genevieve (2-1) by going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Ava Huber added a two-run double, Mia Schweigert notched a two-run single, and Joleigh Parker singled with two runs scored.

Allison Hahn and Tania Jenkins had the lone hits for Kingston (0-1, 0-1).

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 7, Crystal City 2

POTOSI – Chase Glore and Isaiah Marty set the winning pace atop the rankings on Monday as the Potosi boys tennis team defeated Crystal City 7-2 in the season opener.

Glore earned an 8-2 result and Marty prevailed 8-3 in singles action after they paired for an 8-5 doubles win. Wyatt Mercer and Wyatt Richards gave Potosi (1-0) a second doubles victory.

Hayden Eckhoff, Logan Compton and Mercer helped the Trojans take five of six singles contests.

Zach Wood earned a 9-7 win at No. 5 singles for Crystal City.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Baptiste Poittevim, 8-2

2. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Isabella Hankins, 8-3

3. Hayden Eckhoff (P) def. Brooklyn Portell, 8-2

4. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Elli Smith, 8-2

5. Zach Wood (CC) def. Wyatt Richards, 9-7

6. Logan Compton (P) def. Sasha Kennedy, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Glore/Marty (P) def. Poittevim/Hankins, 8-5

2. Portell/Smith (CC) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-4

3. Mercer/Richards (P) def. Wood/Kennedy, 8-2

