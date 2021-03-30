Monday Roundup: Bismarck, Central win close battles

Bismarck 5, Ellington 4

BISMARCK – Hunter Dugal was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Bismarck baseball team walked off a 5-4 winner over Ellington on Monday.

Trevor Politte and Garrett Mork singled with one out, and Connor Sullivan drew a walk during the final rally. The Indians collected eight hits overall.

Sullivan, who signed with Central Methodist earlier in the day, settled for a no-decision after throwing six quality innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four.

Bismarck (2-0) scored three times in the sixth to claim a 4-2 lead, helped by an Ellington error after Sullivan got the tying single and Dylan Cole drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Whippets countered against Mork in relief. Carson McNail began the seventh with a single ahead of RBI hits by Jake Farmer and Trevor Copeland.

Garrett Mork ended up taking the win after stranding two Ellington runners with a strikeout, and paced Bismarck offensively by going 3-for-4.