Monday Roundup: Bismarck, Central win close battles

Bismarck 5, Ellington 4
BISMARCK – Hunter Dugal was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Bismarck baseball team walked off a 5-4 winner over Ellington on Monday.
Trevor Politte and Garrett Mork singled with one out, and Connor Sullivan drew a walk during the final rally. The Indians collected eight hits overall.
Sullivan, who signed with Central Methodist earlier in the day, settled for a no-decision after throwing six quality innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four.
Bismarck (2-0) scored three times in the sixth to claim a 4-2 lead, helped by an Ellington error after Sullivan got the tying single and Dylan Cole drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Whippets countered against Mork in relief. Carson McNail began the seventh with a single ahead of RBI hits by Jake Farmer and Trevor Copeland.
Garrett Mork ended up taking the win after stranding two Ellington runners with a strikeout, and paced Bismarck offensively by going 3-for-4.
Tyler Mork was 2-for-3, Politte also doubled among two hits and Sullivan reached base three times for the Indians. The contest was even 1-1 after the teams traded runs in the third inning.
Farmer finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases to highlight Ellington (2-4).
Central 2, Festus 1
FESTUS, Mo. – Winning pitcher Casen Murphy tossed five superb innings, and combined with Kendall Horton for a 1-hitter as the Central baseball team topped Festus 2-1 on Monday.
Jett Bridges drove in a run and Slade Schweiss, Michael Vance and Jace Crump provided hits for the Rebels, who scored the decisive tally during the top of the fifth.
Murphy posted five strikeouts, and Horton fanned four to secure the two-inning save. Central (4-2) overcame three defensive errors to prevail.
Farmington 8, Poplar Bluff 2
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Clayton Redman and Jacob Jarvis ripped three hits each, and Farmington broke away from Poplar Bluff 8-2 on Monday after scoring five insurance runs in the seventh inning.
Jeremiah Cunningham provided a two hits, including a swing that netted two RBI, and Clayton Komar added another late RBI hit for Farmington (5-2).
Jarvis allowed his only two runs in the third inning, and otherwise subdued the Mules with 12 strikeouts while scattering eight hits in a complete game.
Arcadia Valley 12, Clearwater 2
PIEDMONT, Mo. – Taylon Jones finished 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, and Arcadia Valley scored 11 unanswered runs Monday to rout Clearwater 12-2.
Andrew Tedford doubled and crossed the plate twice while driving in two runs for Arcadia Valley (4-2), which tallied seven runs in the third inning to seize an 8-2 lead.
Carter Brogan pitched a five-inning two-hitter, and struck out eight for the win. He walked four and yielded both runs in the opening frame.
Jacob Gibbs notched three RBI while going 2-for-4. Will Erpenbach and Jackson Dement also contributed two hits each as AV totaled 14.
Keagan Lawlor doubled and Colin Whited scored two runs while matching Brogan with RBI singles.
Kingston 9, Lesterville 2
CADET – Wyatt Jessen went the distance on the mound, and Kingston defeated Lesterville 9-2 for its first victory of the season on Monday.
Dylan Morrison, Seth Politte and Jessen paced the offense with multiple hits for Kingston (1-2).
SOFTBALL
West County 11, Valle Catholic 1
LEADWOOD – Morgan Simily moved into the leadoff spot, and produced two doubles and three RBI as West County rolled past visiting Valle Catholic 11-1 on Monday.
Alexis Hedgcorth struck out six and allowed one hit over four innings in the circle. Reese Smith followed with three strikeouts in a flawless fifth for the Lady Bulldogs.
Jacy Tongay went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. West County (5-2, 2-1) extended a 4-1 lead with four runs in the bottom of the third.
Kaelin Hedgcorth and Alexis Hedgcorth provided doubles while Jenna Simily and Gracie Wright had two-run singles. Megan Perkins scored three runs, and Smith also had another of the 10 West County hits.
Sophomore Macy Wolk homered in the second for Valle Catholic (2-3, 1-2).
Arcadia Valley 10, Kingston 3
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley continued a strong start to its softball season with 10-3 conference victory over Kingston on Monday.
Kaydence Whited homered for Arcadia Valley (4-0, 3-0).
Elana Lara was the winning pitcher with 14 dominant strikeouts.
Ste. Genevieve 26, Bismarck 0
BISMARCK – Hope Schmelzle drove in five runs with a triple and double, and Ste. Genevieve blanked Bismarck 26-0 in game one of a doubleheader on Monday.
Brittney Kreitler added a double, triple, three RBI and three runs scored for the Dragons. Bailey Deck also contributed three RBI.
Winning pitcher Brynna Wehner and Morgan Schwent added doubles, and Izzy Basler scored three runs with a single and two RBI.
Wehner struck out three batters over two innings, and Faith Lincoln worked the third to complete the first of two combined no-hitters on the day.
Ste. Genevieve 15, Bismarck 0
BISMARCK – Ste. Genevieve plated nine runs in the first inning, and topped Bismarck 15-0 in game two against Bismarck as neither Brittney Kreitler nor reliever Autumn Basler surrendered a hit.
Ava Meyer provided a perfect 3-for-3 effort with a double and four RBI while Mia Schweigert and Faith Lincoln each went 1-for-1 with two RBI for Ste. Genevieve (3-2, 1-0).
Maddie Terry scored three times following a single and two walks. Zoe Cook, Morgan Schwent and Chloe Walker added hits in the victory.
GOLF
Notre Dame Invitational
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington boys golf team finished third behind champion Poplar Bluff and Jackson during its season debut at the Notre Dame Invitational on Monday.
Jonah Burgess was individual runner-up with a round of 75, and teammate Alden Klug carded an 82 to tie for fourth representing the Knights, who had a team score of 337.
Poplar Bluff was 10 shots lower at 327 as paced by tournament medalist Alex Wiseman with a 73. The event was held at Dalhousie Golf Club.
BOYS TENNIS
Notre Dame 5, Farmington 4
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Blake Schreckenberg edged Jonah Hagerty by the smallest possible margin of two points in a tiebreak, and Notre Dame clipped Farmington 5-4 in boys tennis action on Monday.
Wyatt Bach and Hagerty claimed the lone doubles win for Farmington (0-1), which squared the team duel through eight matches after Colton Woody, Trenton Berghaus and Bach prevailed in singles.
Gavin Harden and Charles West were unbeaten on the day for Notre Dame. Seven matches were decided by three games or less.
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (F) def. Thomas Southard, 8-6
2. Gavin Harden (ND) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-6
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Elijah Youngblood, 8-5
4. Charles West (ND) def. Carter Barnes, 8-5
5. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Sami Hussein, 8-1
6. Blake Schreckenberg (ND) def. Jonah Hagerty, 9-8 (5)
Doubles Results:
1. Southard/Youngblood (ND) def. Woody/Brenneke, 8-6
2. Harden/West (ND) def. Brenneke/Berghaus, 8-3
3. Bach/Hagerty (F) def. Hussein/Schreckenberg, 9-7
Crystal City 7, Potosi 2
POTOSI – Crystal City carried five of six singles matches, and defeated Potosi 7-2 on Monday to avenge a tennis loss from one week earlier.
Wyatt Mercer had the lone singles win for Potosi (1-1), and paired with Isiah Marty for an 8-6 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
Carson Short and Jillian Schubert posted 8-1 decisions for Crystal City.
Singles Results:
1. Carson Short (CC) def. Chase Glore, 8-1
2. Kody Hoang (CC) def. Philip Lucas, 8-3
3. Jillian Schubert (CC) def. Brendan Brown, 8-1
4. Mattlynn Edwards (CC) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-5
5. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Brooklyn Portell, 8-1
6. Isabella Hankins (CC) def. Isiah Marty, 8-2
Doubles Results: