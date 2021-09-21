Monday Roundup: Blackcats increase unbeaten run to 15

FESTUS, Mo. – Kirstyn Loyd connected for 12 kills and six digs, and Jefferson commanded the first two games against West County on the way to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-22 sweep on Monday night.

Setter Paige Siebert produced 30 assists plus four aces, and served 11 consecutive points to help the Blue Jays build an early 14-1 advantage.

Emma Breier added seven kills with two blocks, and Ava Roth chipped in six kills, five digs and four aces to bolster Jefferson (14-5-1).

Madalyn Clabaugh had three kills and 11 digs for West County (3-6-1), which overcame a 10-4 deficit in game three as a series of errors befell the home team.

Issy Skaggs sent a tying spike off a blocker at 17-17, and Clabaugh put the Lady Bulldogs ahead when Alivia Simily covered a block on the next rally.

Morgan Simily finished with three kills, 10 digs and two aces while Katlynn Newhouse tallied five digs and five assist for West County.

Gracie Wright picked up nine digs and Alivia Simily totaled six more. Bailey Skiles shared team-high honors with three kills.