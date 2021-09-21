Monday Roundup: Blackcats increase unbeaten run to 15

FREDERICKTOWN – Senior middle hitter Kyndal Dodd hammered nine kills on just 12 total attacks, and made five blocks to help the Fredericktown volleyball program continue its record unbeaten start.
The Lady Blackcats cleared their 15th straight opponent without a defeat on Monday night by trouncing Crystal City 25-4, 25-9, 25-16.
P.J. Reutzel compiled seven kills, 17 assists and four blocks, and Ava Penuel totaled seven kills, 13 assists and six digs for Fredericktown (14-0-1).
Ryleigh Gresham also had seven kills along with three service aces, and Lydia Mell contributed five kills, two aces and a team-high 12 digs.
Gabbie McFadden finished with seven digs and seven serve receptions while Reagan Asher sent down four kills in the victory.
Valle Catholic 3, St. Vincent 1
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic regrouped from an early stumble on the road, and pulled away from St. Vincent 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 in volleyball action on Monday night.
Sophomore Makayla Joggerst compiled seven kills, 28 assists, 14 digs, 12 points and 10 serve receptions as the Lady Warriors used several multiple setters with senior Sam Loida out of the lineup.
Ella Bertram totaled 17 kills with three blocks, and Hailey Weibrecht produced 12 kills with four blocks as Valle Catholic (11-2-2) heavily featured its middle hitters.
Callee Naeger had a career-high 10 kills along with 10 assists and six digs, and Mia Weiler highlighted the back row with 20 digs, 32 receptions and two kills.
Ade Weiler finished with five kills, 23 digs, 15 receptions and a team-high 14 service points, and Rachel Blum had six digs with 11 receptions.
Claire Drury made seven assists, Riley Brown landed two aces and Macy Wolk contributed three kills plus three shared blocks.
Farmington 3, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – Farmington rolled to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-14 victory at Arcadia Valley on Monday evening.
Cate Newstead-Adams totaled nine kills, five assists and five digs for Arcadia Valley (7-10). Riley Brogan provided eight kills with eight digs, and Taylor Lorenz had 16 assists plus 10 digs.
Hannah Tripp chipped in five kills with a block, and Kayla Sumpter tallied four kills and five digs.
Jefferson 3, West County 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Kirstyn Loyd connected for 12 kills and six digs, and Jefferson commanded the first two games against West County on the way to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-22 sweep on Monday night.
Setter Paige Siebert produced 30 assists plus four aces, and served 11 consecutive points to help the Blue Jays build an early 14-1 advantage.
Emma Breier added seven kills with two blocks, and Ava Roth chipped in six kills, five digs and four aces to bolster Jefferson (14-5-1).
Madalyn Clabaugh had three kills and 11 digs for West County (3-6-1), which overcame a 10-4 deficit in game three as a series of errors befell the home team.
Issy Skaggs sent a tying spike off a blocker at 17-17, and Clabaugh put the Lady Bulldogs ahead when Alivia Simily covered a block on the next rally.
Morgan Simily finished with three kills, 10 digs and two aces while Katlynn Newhouse tallied five digs and five assist for West County.
Gracie Wright picked up nine digs and Alivia Simily totaled six more. Bailey Skiles shared team-high honors with three kills.
Jackson 3, Central 0
PARK HILLS – Jackson traveled to Central and emerged with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 sweep on Monday.
Addi Miller paced the offense for Central (3-7-2) in a second straight match with four kills while Khloe Dischbein chipped in two more.
Olivia Dunn made eight assists, and Natalie Miles finished with six.
GIRLS TENNIS
North County 7, Windsor 2
BONNE TERRE – Lucy Pace, Hanna Politte, and Kate Jones quickly dispatched their singles opponents without dropping a game on Monday, as the North County girls tennis team beat Windsor 7-2.
Lauren Politte also stayed unbeaten this season with an 8-1 result at No. 1 singles. She joined her sister for an 8-0 doubles rout, equaling the final score also posted by Pace and Jones.
Camille Skaggs and Mariah Coonce lost in singles play, but not before earning a 9-7 doubles win to favor North County (11-0).
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Mia Steighorst, 8-1
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Miranda Marshall, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Jade Allen, 8-0
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Sarah Wright, 8-0
5. Madison Chaney (W) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-0
6. Serenity Schodroski (W) def. Mariah Coonce, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Steighorst/Rosvall, 8-0
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Wright/Chaney, 8-0
3. Skaggs/Coonce (NC) def. Allen Schodroski, 9-7
St. Pius 8, Potosi 1
POTOSI – Michelle Whitaker won the No. 1 singles match 8-2 on Monday to highlight an otherwise difficult battle for the Potosi girls tennis team.
St. Pius secured a doubles sweep during an overall 8-1 road victory.
Whitaker, a two-time all-conference player for Potosi (5-5), was honored along with fellow seniors Alize Litton and Hailey Allgier.
Sophomore Tori Krebs bowed out of singles action due to injury after losing a close 8-6 doubles contest alongside Lani Elder.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Sophia Stolzer, 8-2
2. Caroline Kurzeil (SP) def. Grace Laramore, 8-4
3. Isabella Barbagallo (SP) def. Tori Krebs, injury default
4. Carolyne Argana (SP) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-5
5. Chloe Kronlage (SP) def. Kya Gibson, 8-3
6. Brooke Madden (SP) def. Lani Elder, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Stolzer/Kurzweil (SP) def. Whitaker/Gibson, 8-1
2. Barbagallo/Argana (SP) def. Laramore/Littrell, 8-2
3. Hackbarth/Arcipowski (SP) def. Krebs/Elder, 8-6
Oakville 8, Farmington 1
ST. LOUIS – Oakville prevailed throughout the doubles phase, including a shutout at the No. 2 ranking, and defeated visiting Farmington 8-1 on Monday.
No. 4 singles player Diep Phan topped Nina Mruckovski 8-4 to post the lone victory for Farmington (7-3).
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Gruden (O) def. Kate Busenbark, 8-0
2. Mia Nusinovic (O) def. Allie Gowen, 8-2
3. Olga Bresler (O) def. Helen Griffin, 8-3
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Nina Mruckovski, 8-4
5. Morgan Kienzler (O) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-4
6. Eva Beidle (O) def. Kayla Miller, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Gruden/Mruckovski (O) def. Busenbark/Gowen, 8-5
2. Nusinovic/Bresler (O) def. Griffin/Phan, 8-0
3. Hitt/Meinershagen (O) def. Thurman/McAllister, 8-3
Notre Dame 9, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Suna Mungee, Katherine Moon and Vita Galati posted singles shutouts on Monday as Notre Dame easily handled Fredericktown 9-0.
Fredericktown (1-8) saw its nearest margin of defeat at No. 2 doubles where Emiley Geen and Clara Basden dropped an 8-4 results to Mungee and Galati.
Singles Results:
1. Mugan Gullette (ND) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-1
2. Amina Hussein (ND) def. Sydney Bell, 8-2
3. Suna Mungee (ND) def. Emiley Geen, 8-0
4. Emma Marshall (ND) def. Clara Basden, 8-2
5. Katherine Moon (ND) def. Dani West, 8-0
6. Vita Galati (ND) def. Mollie Lindsey, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Gullette/Hussein (ND) def. Rehkop/Bell, 8-2
2. Mungee/Galati (ND) def. Geen/Basden, 8-4
3. Marshall/Moon (ND) def. West/Lindsey, 8-1
SOFTBALL
Farmington 21, Poplar Bluff 3
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Freshman Elly Robbins belted a grand slam and pitched all five innings on Monday as the Farmington softball team routed conference foe Poplar Bluff 21-3.
Abby Robbins also homered while going 4-for-5 with four RBI, and the Knights extended a 9-1 lead after exploding for 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Angelia Davis added a three-run blast – her team-high fifth home run of the season – and Jayden Tucker provided three hits for Farmington (16-6, 3-1).
Elly Robbins was 2-for-3 overall, and allowed three earned runs while walking two batters and striking out five in a three-hitter.
Alayna Resinger had two RBI on two singles. Jayce Jarvis finished 2-for-3, Shelby Bowling reached base three times, and Courtney Swink provided a single and walk in the victory.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Clair Tournament
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve girls golf team finished eighth among 13 teams Monday afternoon in the 18-hole St. Clair Tournament at Meramec Lakes.
St. Dominic was a runaway champion with a collective score of 321, paced by medalist Annabelle Bush (73), Jenna Rankey (77) and Alexandra Zollner (83) as the top three individuals.
Etta Heller (103), Regean Naeger (104), Lani Yamnitz (107) and Ava Meyer (110) comprised the Ste. Genevieve total of 424.