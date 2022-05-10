Monday Roundup: Bulldogs wrap up outright title run

CADET – Caden Merrill and Tycen Price combined to pitch a four-hitter on Monday, and West County captured its first outright MAAA Small-School championship since 2005.

Michael Simily collected two hits and two RBI, Merrill added a team-high three RBI plus two hits, and the visiting Bulldogs rolled past Kingston 12-3.

Jase Campbell chipped in two hits, and J.D. Whitter picked up two RBI on a double. West County (15-4, 5-0) scored four runs in the first inning and three more in the second for an early 7-0 lead.

Merrill worked four innings with four strikeouts and three runs allowed. Price fanned three in a scoreless relief appearance to earn the three-inning save.

Mason Simily had an RBI single, Tristan Beck stole four bases, and Ty Harlow added a single with two runs scored for the Bulldogs.

Dylan Morrison ripped a two-run single, and Collin Sumpter doubled for Kingston (7-14-1). Seth Politte walked seven over 4 1/3 innings in defeat.

Bismarck 10, Lesterville 1

BISMARCK – Hunter Dugal reached base four consecutive times, including a couple of singles, and the Bismarck baseball team easily handled Lesterville 10-1 on Monday.

Trevor Politte and Garrett Mork each scored two runs for the Indians, who pounced for a 4-0 advantage in the first inning.

Tyler Mork yielded six hits in a complete game for the win, notching four strikeouts. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam after Lesterville tallied its lone run in the fourth inning.

Bismarck (9-9-1) will face Principia in the Class 2, District 4 opening round on Thursday at Perry Park Center in Perryville.

Valle Catholic 2, Cape Central 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Aiden Heberlie homered in the third inning, Clayton Drury pitched six strong innings for the win, and Valle Catholic edged Cape Central 2-1 on Monday.

Chase Fallert finished 2-for-3 with a triple, and Collin Vaeth delivered a tiebreaking RBI single during the fifth as the Warriors totaled seven hits.

Drury allowed only three hits, including a solo home run by Morgan Diamond in the fourth, while striking out five. Heberlie was on base three times, and threw a scoreless seventh for the save.

Isaac Viox went 2-for-4 and Nathan Schwent added a double for Valle Catholic (23-7).

Ty Thatcher fanned seven batters over six quality innings in defeat for Cape Central (9-17).

Dexter 6, Farmington 2

DEXTER, Mo. – Brock Wyman scattered eight hits and struck out two in a complete game while carrying a shutout bid through five innings, and Dexter defeated Farmington 6-2 on Monday.

Kaeden Kennedy and Cole Nichols had two hits each, and Dexter (7-9-1) scored four times in the fifth inning to extend a 2-0 lead.

Ian Sales drove in both runs, and Clayton Komar notched a game-high three hits for Farmington (7-13). Landon Johnson pitched four innings and struck out four during the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 8, North County 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Alivia Buxton was involved in every scoring play with five goals and three assists, and Fredericktown routed North County 8-0 in their second meeting this season.

Ava Penuel tallied two goals, Gabbie McFadden scored one while adding an assist, and keeper Amelia Miller recorded the shutout. Ryleigh Gresham also made an assist.

Fredericktown (14-3-1) has climbed to its highest state ranking ever at No. 8 in Class 2.

Buxton has 12 hat tricks in 17 matches, and 58 goals this season.

