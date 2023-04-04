PARK HILLS – The Central softball team received a significant boost from the lower segment of its lineup, and cruised past conference rival Potosi 16-2 on Monday.

Zoey Rhea and Ella McClanahan each finished 3-for-4, and Alex Neff provided a single and walk off the bench as the Lady Rebels maximized 13 hits overall.

The top of the order also made an impact. Leadoff batter Alexis Portell scored four runs while notching two singles on a bunt and slap swing.

Kelsie Politte produced a team-high five RBI while going 3-for-4, and Central (3-2, 3-2) extended a 6-2 lead with 10 runs in the third inning.

The rivalry featured a different complexion this season after both teams graduated all-state, four-year varsity pitchers last spring.

Alexia Poppe is filling that void for the Lady Rebels, and delivered a solid five-inning effort with four hits allowed and four strikeouts.

She was backed by four runs in the opening frame. Portell and McClanahan had the lone hits as Lady Trojans hurler Shannon Riddle issued two walks and was further hampered by two infield errors.

Riddle and reliever Ava Wright, who worked the third and fourth innings, have stepped forward with no previous varsity experience in the circle.

Politte lined an RBI single, and Kaydence Cosby lifted a sacrifice fly into the strong breeze against Riddle to create a 6-0 advantage in the second.

Senior first baseman Jade Williams countered with a two-run double to left-center for Potosi following singles by Harlee Kley and Emily Hochstatter.

The Lady Rebels sent 14 batters to the plate in the third. Politte connected on a pair of two-run singles, and McClanahan had two more hits during the rally.

Rhea also singled in a run to make it 11-2, and added her third hit on an infield flare that was knocked down by the wind in the home half of the fourth.

Running catches by right fielder Kallee Logsden and shortstop Gracie Lawson – in foul territory – helped Potosi extend the game to the fifth.

Wright lined sharply to McClanahan at third, however, and Williams flied to left fielder McKinley Portell as Poppe closed out the complete game.

Sydney Miles and Khloe Dischbein walked twice, and Cosby singled during the victory. Miles alertly covered third base when Cosby emerged from behind the plate to field a tapper for a force out in the third.

Hochstatter had multiple fingers bandaged on her throwing hand as the result of being stepped on in a recent game, but still managed to secure a fly ball in the second inning that slightly popped out of her glove in center field.

Lawson chipped in a single for Potosi (1-8, 1-3).

Valle Catholic 5, West County 1

LEADWOOD – Abree Zipprich stifled the dangerous lineup of first-place West County from the circle, and helped Valle Catholic climb back into the MAAA softball title hunt.

The sophomore pitcher amassed 17 strikeouts in a no-hitter with four walks allowed, and fanned 10 in a row during one juncture as the Lady Warriors prevailed 5-1 on Monday.

Zipprich was also 3-for-3 at the plate, and twice scored on passed balls. She had an RBI infield hit before Aubrey Wolk gave the visitors a 3-0 lead in opening frame on another RBI single.

Addi Donze and Lauren Wolk singled for Valle Catholic (6-1, 5-1), which tacked on runs in the third and seventh innings.

Reese Smith walked and notched the lone West County (8-2, 4-1) run on a dropped third strike in the second inning. Morgan Simily was stranded at third following a walk and two stolen bases in the first inning.

Gracie Wright yielded six hits and struck out 13 in defeat. Two errors behind her resulted in three unearned runs.

West County faces Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday, looking to create a three-way tie atop the conference.

BASEBALL

Central 3, Cape Central 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Lucas Whitehead pitched a dazzling one-hitter, and struck out five on Monday to bolster Central past host Cape Central 3-0.

The sophomore left-hander allowed only two base runners over seven innings, including an initial walk that was erased when opposing hurler Carter Crosnoe was picked off.

No. 9 batter Deklin Pittman doubled for the lone Cape Central hit with two outs in the third inning. Whitehead retired the next 13 in a row to punctuate the shutout.

Casen Murphy notched a double and RBI fielder’s choice, and put Central (6-1) ahead 1-0 after sliding home on a double steal with Sammy Callaway. Murphy finished with eight stolen bases.

Cape reliever Morgan Lincoln worked around two inherited runners in the fifth, but the Rebels pushed across two runs in the seventh.

Ty Schweiss scored after reaching on a two-base throwing error, and Callaway provided an RBI single after drawing three previous free passes.

Central overcame a combined 0-for-12 from the last five spots in the batting order.

Farmington 16, Van Buren 4

VAN BUREN, Mo. – Farmington routed Van Buren 16-4 behind pitcher Colten Crump for its initial victory of the season on Monday.

Ryan Cooper and Colby Larkins powered a big fourth innings for Farmington (1-4) with home runs.

Jackson McDowell provided a three-run triple in the fifth.

Valle Catholic 9, Potosi 1

POTOSI – Chase Fallert homered and doubled while going 3-for-3, and notched three RBI within the first two innings on Monday as Valle Catholic beat Potosi 9-1.

Valle Catholic (9-1) increased its 3-0 lead and seized control when Clayton Drury highlighted a six-run surge in the fourth frame with a two-RBI double.

Alex Viox added a double with two RBI while being on base four times. Brandon Giesler found his way aboard on three occasions for the Warriors.

Starter Preston Lurk pitched four innings for the win. Valle Catholic faces West County in a key MAAA Small-School encounter on Wednesday.

Bismarck 16, South Iron 2

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – Garrett Mork finished 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored to lead Bismarck past host South Iron 16-2 on Monday.

Carter Hedrick was also 3-for-5, and the Indians tallied four runs in each of the first two inning while eventually establishing a 10-0 lead.

Gavin Butery pitched all five frames for the win, striking out seven and scattering four hits with one walk. He was only tagged for two unearned runs in the home half of the third.

Jesse Mack stole three bases and Butery scored four times while joining teammates Isaiah Faulkner, Sven Wilson, Lucas Dickey and pinch-hitter Chad Dickey with one single each.

Bismarck (2-2) tacked on six insurance runs in the fifth.

Brady Crum doubled while Wyatt Funk, Leeland Batson and Elye Krueger singled for South Iron (1-2).

Hillsboro 13, Fredericktown 6

FREDERICKTOWN – Hillsboro snapped a tie with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning, and cranked out 12 hits for a 13-6 triumph over Fredericktown on Monday.

Jaxin Patterson finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Dominic Sutton went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI to propel the visiting Hawks.

Zander Stephens countered at 3-for-4 overall with two RBI for Fredericktown (2-2). Garrett Marler and Easton Wood added two hits each while Ethan Marler tripled and Mason Proffer singled.

The Blackcats grabbed a 4-2 lead with three runs in the second inning. Hillsboro regained a 6-4 edge in the top of the fourth before the home team drew even in the fifth.

Ethan Marler allowed six runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings, and struck out seven in a no-decision. Stephens was handed the loss in defeat.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 8, Festus 1

BONNE TERRE – Evan Veach continued a strong start to the North County boys tennis season atop the rankings with a swift 8-0 rout on Monday.

Zeb Murphy, Ethan Guggenberger, Noah Stark, Landon Whitfield and Carson Logan also contributed to a singles sweep by North County (3-1).

Veach and Stark battled through a combined 8-6 triumph, and Murphy joined Guggenberger to prevail 8-2 for the Raiders.

Only a tiebreaker win at No. 3 doubles by Festus pairing Ava Beers and Colby Bailey prevented a team shutout.

Singles Results:

1. Evan Veach (NC) def. Connor Zustiak, 8-0

2. Zeb Murphy (NC) def. Elaine Coplin, 8-4

3. Ethan Guggenberger (NC) def. Regan Hanewinkel, 8-2

4. Noah Stark (NC) def. Lilly Besare, 8-1

5. Landon Whitfield (NC) def. Ava Beers, 8-1

6. Carson Logan (NC) def. Colby Bailey, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Veach/Stark (NC) def. Zustiak/Coplin, 8-6

2. Murphy/Guggenberger (NC) def. Hanewinkel/Besare, 8-2

3. Beers/Bailey (F) def. Whitfield/Logan, 9-8 (7)

BOYS GOLF

Notre Dame Invitational

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington junior Nate Kochis carded three birdies at Dalhousie Golf Club, and tied for fourth place individually at the Notre Dame Invitational on Monday.

Jackson featured five of the top nine players overall, but only edged Poplar Bluff 331-332 for the team title after Mules medalist Lawson Barks posted 76 with four birdies for a five-shot victory

North County totaled 353, Farmington ended with 357 and Ste. Genevieve notched 362 to complete the top five in the standings.

Will Dugal shared sixth place in the stroke play event with teammate Ruger Govero at 84 for the Raiders. Holden Swift finished with 92 and Jacob Murphy had 93.

Collin Polus (88), Reid Thebeau (93) and Garrett Ward (93) rounded out the Farmington score.

Aiden Boyer shot 90 and Gavin Huck ended with 92 in top-20 results for Ste. Genevieve.

Mideast Invitational

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Potosi posted an aggregate score of 373 at Raintree Country Club on Monday to finish third among participating teams in the Mideast Invitational.

Zane West and Markus Reeves combined for a third-best scramble score of 87, and Gabe Brawley paired with Conner Gibson for an 88 in the best ball format.

Brody Richards shot 96 and Peyton Rowe carded 102 in stroke play for the Trojans.

Host team Hillsboro won the tournament.