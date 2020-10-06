Monday Roundup: Central secures shiny triumph over St. Pius

PARK HILLS – Senior outside hitter Liberty Coleman returned to action after injuring an ankle four nights earlier, and the Central volleyball team defeated stout St. Pius for the second straight year.
Kaley Kimball notched a team-high 16 kills, including the last two points of a tightly-contested third and decisive game, and had three solo blocks as the Lady Rebels prevailed 25-20, 22-25, 25-21.
Addi Casey finished with 28 assists, and Central (8-4-3) scored four in a row at a crucial stretch after the final stanza was tied 14 separate times.
Coleman knocked down back-to-back swings while totaling eight kills, and Shalea Fischbeck served an ace following a timeout at 21-17.
St. Pius closed to within one off an attacking error after libero Summer Meyer prolonged a rally with a dive and extended fist, but Central likewise countered with defense.
Tori Bishop and Fischbeck stopped challenging attacks in the back row to fuel the next rally, and Kimball combined with Coleman on a double-block for a 23-20 edge.
Jessica Hulsey compiled 15 digs and Fischbeck picked up 12 more in the victory. Lizi Marler chipped in five kills, and served a key rotation during an inspired start by the home team.
Casey executed a pancake dig within a winning sequence, then guided a pinpoint overhead pass from Hulsey toward Coleman for a spike and eventual 11-4 lead in game one.
All-state hitter Kennedy Lane connected for 13 kills and three aces to pace St. Pius. Amelia Rixford had five kills, and Sarah Wells dished out 26 assists.
Jackson 3, Farmington 1
FARMINGTON – The taller Jackson attackers soundly overpowered Farmington throughout the first two games on Monday night. The next two would not be nearly as easy.
The host Knights cleaned up several of its previous errors to take game three, and nearly pulled even despite surrendering 10 straight points in game four.
But Jackson (15-2) emerged with a 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24 victory behind 14 kills by freshman Nadia Wasilewski and 12 more from Hannah Shinn.
Sophomore Jelena Gray powered the attack for Farmington (5-9-3) with 14 kills while adding eight digs, and senior Lauren Obenauer provided six blocks.
Game three was square at 17-17 before Gray terminated the next two points off a conventional set an ensuing overpass. Grace Duncan followed with a deflected tap to the floor.
The visiting Indians saved five set points after an Obenauer solo stuff made it 24-18, but a net violation pushed the Knights across the finish line.
Jade Roth ended back-to-back rallies with a kill and block early in game four, and Farmington led 9-7 until a struggling rotation swung the momentum.
The Indians repeatedly targeted the sideline vicinity with accurate serves to take Farmington out of its offensive rhythm, and surged ahead 17-9 before encountering a rocky stretch of their own.
Farmington battled back to within 22-21, and turned two match points aside on the sixth kill by Roth and subsequent ace from Jordan Anderson.
Shinn answered with a clutch putaway from the middle, however, and the contest concluded when a set on the Knights’ side drifted into the net and beyond the intended hitter.
Madelyn Bournet totaled 45 assists and three blocks for Jackson, which closed out game one on a 10-2 scoring spree and opened game two with a 7-1 advantage.
Duncan brought up 14 digs and landed five kills to equal Alyssa Wilson, who also served two aces in defeat. Bridget Bone paced the Farmington back row with 19 digs.
Anderson ended with 14 assists, and Sophie Pullen added 12 more.
Potosi 2, De Soto 0
DE SOTO, Mo. – Sophomore Audrey Neel spiked 14 kills, and Potosi ended a five-match winless streak on Monday with a 27-25, 25-15 road triumph at De Soto.
Carley Hampton added six kills plus seven digs, and Kadence Sadler made 25 assists along with four kills for the Lady Trojans (3-7-1).
Annie McCaul totaled five kills plus a block, and Rain Baxter had three kills and three blocks to further strengthen the Potosi front row. Junior libero Sami Huck finished with 11 digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
North County 5, Fredericktown 0
BONNE TERRE – Juli Farr and Kate Jones remained unbeaten this season in singles play to help North County clinch a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown in Class 1, District 2 tennis action on Monday.
Farr beat Sophia Rehkop at the No. 2 ranking, and Jones also dispatched Bailey White in straight sets after winning their earlier doubles match for the Lady Raiders.
District champion doubles pairing Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte earned an 8-3 triumph over Skylar Hennen and Sydney Bell.
Lucy Pace and Emily Pruneau aided the team sweep with an 8-1 result over Emiley Geen and Grace Lewis of Fredericktown (2-10).
North County (13-0) advanced to host Tuesday’s district final against Saxony Lutheran, which upset second-seeded Arcadia Valley 5-2.
Singles Results:
2. Juli Farr (NC) def. Sophia Rehkop, 6-0, 6-1
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Bailey White, 6-1, 6-2
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Hennen/Bell, 8-3
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Rehkop/White, 8-2
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Geen/Lewis, 8-1
Lutheran South 5, Potosi 0
ST. LOUIS – Potosi sent its two best players out to make one final stand before being eliminated 5-0 by top-seeded Lutheran South in the Class 1, District 3 tournament on Monday.
Emma Pawlitz topped Michelle Whitaker and Hope Kassel defeated senior Sarah Hornsey in straight sets to seal the outcome after the Crusaders had earned a doubles sweep.
Grace Laramore and Tori Krebs nearly seized the No. 3 doubles contest for Potosi (5-9), but were edged in a tiebreaker by the pairing of Callia Nutt and Emily Meyer.
Singles Results:
1. Emma Pawlitz (LS) def. Michelle Whitaker, 6-0, 6-1
2. Hope Kassel (LS) def. Sarah Hornsey, 6-2, 6-4
Doubles Results:
1. Pawlitz/Kassel def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-0
2. Peper/Christ (LS) def. Hamby/Hoffmann, 8-2
3. Nutt/Meyer (LS) def. Laramore/Krebs, 9-8 (7-1)
