Monday Roundup: Central secures shiny triumph over St. Pius

The visiting Indians saved five set points after an Obenauer solo stuff made it 24-18, but a net violation pushed the Knights across the finish line.

Jade Roth ended back-to-back rallies with a kill and block early in game four, and Farmington led 9-7 until a struggling rotation swung the momentum.

The Indians repeatedly targeted the sideline vicinity with accurate serves to take Farmington out of its offensive rhythm, and surged ahead 17-9 before encountering a rocky stretch of their own.

Farmington battled back to within 22-21, and turned two match points aside on the sixth kill by Roth and subsequent ace from Jordan Anderson.

Shinn answered with a clutch putaway from the middle, however, and the contest concluded when a set on the Knights’ side drifted into the net and beyond the intended hitter.

Madelyn Bournet totaled 45 assists and three blocks for Jackson, which closed out game one on a 10-2 scoring spree and opened game two with a 7-1 advantage.