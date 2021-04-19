Monday Roundup: Claywell shoots 73 as tourney medalist

JACKSON, Mo. – Wil Claywell carded a 1-over-par round of 73, and topped a field of 77 golfers for medalist honors at the Jackson Invitational on Monday.
The North County senior earned two of his three birdies on par-5 holes, and edged runner-up Carson Silliman of Jackson by one stroke at Kimbeland Country Club
Braden Swift tied for ninth at 79, Will Dugal shot 81 and Isaac Moore tallied 84 to help the Raiders place third in the team standings with 317.
Poplar Bluff placed its top four players within the 70s to capture the team title with 309, while Jackson bested North County by one stroke for second.
Alden Klug notched three birdies and Jonah Burgess collected two in matching rounds of 77 to pace Farmington while tying for sixth individually.
J.P. Ruble shot 83 and Reid Thebeau added 88 for the Knights, who were fourth among teams at 329.
Adele Sherrill paced Central with 89, while Bryce Barley, Grant Weiler and Zach Burr posted rounds of 92 for Ste. Genevieve.
SOFTBALL
Potosi 16, Bismarck 0
BISMARCK – Emma Eaton and Emily Hochstatter combined for the three-inning no-hitter as top-seeded Potosi dispatched Bismarck 16-0 in the first round of the MAAA softball tournament on Monday.
Chelbi Poucher had three RBI while Danielle King and Eaton also drove in runs for Potosi (17-2), which will face Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday in the semifinal round.
Eaton collected three strikeouts over two innings for the win. Madison Randazzo fanned two in defeat for Bismarck (0-9).
The Lady Trojans scored four runs in the first inning and 12 in the second.
Ste. Genevieve defeated Arcadia Valley 9-8 in eight innings.
Central 16, Valle Catholic 1
LEADWOOD – Hayley Williams and Taylor Marler hit two-run homers during an eight-run fourth inning, and second-seeded Central rolled past Valle Catholic 16-1 in the MAAA tournament first round.
Jessica Hulsey, Chloe Coppedge and Allie Kelly had two hit each, and Marler had a team-high three RBI as Central (16-3) advanced to face West County on Tuesday.
Marler earned the win form the circle, throwing a four-inning two-hitter with five strikeouts. McKinlee Dalton contributed two RBI, and Kelsie Politte walked three times.
Valle Catholic (5-12) notched its lone run in the third.
Ste. Genevieve 9, Arcadia Valley 8
BISMARCK – Brittney Kreitler doubled home Morgan Schwent in the bottom of the eighth inning, and fourth-seeded Ste. Genevieve rallied past Arcadia Valley 9-8 in the MAAA Tournament.
Schwent led off the decisive frame with a single, and finished 4-for-5 overall. Kreitler was 3-for-3 as Ste. Genevieve (12-6) advanced to face Potosi in the semifinal round on Tuesday.
The teams combined for 33 hits and traded sizeable comebacks. The Dragons trailed 5-0 before pulling even with one rally in the fourth inning.
Autumn Basler doubled twice while Chloe Walker tripled with three RBI in a 2-fof-4 game. Izzy Basler added two singles from the leadoff spot.
Brynna Wehner relieved starter Faith Lincoln in the fourth, and went the final 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and five hits allowed for the win.
Mia Schweigert singled and doubled for Ste. Genevieve, which also utilized hits from Zoe Cook, Lincoln and Maddie Terry.
Elena Lara continued her power surge with a home run, and paced Arcadia Valley (7-4) by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Katelyn Strange, Lily Pursley, Ruth Francis and Jaidyn Phelps provided two hits each for the Lady Tigers, who prolonged the contest with three runs in the top of the seventh after being down 8-5.
Kaydence Whited pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and just one walk in defeat. She added a two-run single at the plate while teammates Lilee Jones and Breanna Ivester singled.
West County 24, Kingston 1
LEADWOOD – West County scored 12 runs in each of the first two inning to rout Kingston 24-1 in an MAAA first-round game on Monday.
Leadoff batter Morgan Simily finished a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored, and the third-seeded Lady Bulldogs advanced to face Central on Tuesday.
Gracie Wright was 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and a game-high five RBI. Kaelin Hedgcorth finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Lily Francis singled twice off the bench.
Natalee Womack tripled in two runs, and West County (14-5) also received hits from Megan Perkins, Jenna Simily, Reese Smith, Jacy Tongay, Carlee Drennen and Sierra Halters.
Wright earned the pitching win after allowed just two hits and striking out six over three innings.
BASEBALL
Bismarck 10, Bourbon 0
BISMARCK – Dylan Cole allowed his only hit during the sixth inning, and compiled 14 big strikeouts on Monday as the Bismarck baseball team blanked Bourbon 10-0.
Hunter Dugal notched RBI singles in the first and sixth frames while Tyler Mork and Garrett Mork also singled twice for the Indians.
Bismarck (6-3) increased a 3-0 lead on a two-run single by Baylee Brewster in the third, and secured the run-rule outcome by scoring three in the sixth.
Only three batters reached base against Cole, who issued two walks. Freshman William Simmerly broke up his no-hit effort with a single, but was then caught stealing.
Cole singled with three runs scored, while Trevor Politte reached base four straight times while being plunked by three separate pitches. Joey Randazzo and Jesse Mack added singles for Bismarck.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 7, Mehlville 2
FARMINGTON – Maddox Brenneke, Trenton Berghaus and Carter Barnes posted singles victories on Monday to lead the Farmington boys tennis team past Mehlville 7-2.
Colton Woody paired with Brenneke for an 8-6 triumph while Berghaus and Barnes scored the second doubles result favoring Farmington (5-2).
Mehville forfeited both the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles matches.
Singles Results:
1. Edwin Muminovic (M) def. Colton Woody, 8-3
2. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Allen Okanovich, 8-5
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Alvin Chen, 8-2
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Conner Becherer, 8-4
5. Andrew Freeman (M) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-3
6. Jonah Hagerty (F) won by forfeit
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Muminovic/Okanovich, 8-6
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Chen/Becherer, 8-3
3. Bach/Hagerty (F) won by forfeit
St. Pius 9, Potosi 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Singles shutouts from Paul Borrego, Keagan Klahs and Nicholas Verzola powered St. Pius to a 9-0 sweep of a young Potosi tennis squad on Monday.
The doubles pairing of Haydin Eckhoff and Logan Compton battled to within 8-4, as did No. 5 singles player Isiah Marty for Potosi (1-9)
Singles Results:
1. Paul Borrego (SP) def. Phillip Lucas, 8-0
2. Blake Dobey (SP) def. Brenden Brown, 8-1
3. Adam Sale (SP) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2
4. Keagen Klahs (SP) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-0
5. Ben Makowski (SP) def. Isiah Marty, 8-4
6. Nicholas Verzola (SP) def. Logan Compton, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Borrego/Dobey (SP) def. Lucas/Brown, 8-0
2. Sale/Klahs (SP) def. Mercer/Marty, 8-1
3. Makowski/Verzola (SP) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-4