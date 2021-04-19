Monday Roundup: Claywell shoots 73 as tourney medalist

Katelyn Strange, Lily Pursley, Ruth Francis and Jaidyn Phelps provided two hits each for the Lady Tigers, who prolonged the contest with three runs in the top of the seventh after being down 8-5.

Kaydence Whited pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and just one walk in defeat. She added a two-run single at the plate while teammates Lilee Jones and Breanna Ivester singled.

West County 24, Kingston 1

LEADWOOD – West County scored 12 runs in each of the first two inning to rout Kingston 24-1 in an MAAA first-round game on Monday.

Leadoff batter Morgan Simily finished a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored, and the third-seeded Lady Bulldogs advanced to face Central on Tuesday.

Gracie Wright was 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and a game-high five RBI. Kaelin Hedgcorth finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Lily Francis singled twice off the bench.

Natalee Womack tripled in two runs, and West County (14-5) also received hits from Megan Perkins, Jenna Simily, Reese Smith, Jacy Tongay, Carlee Drennen and Sierra Halters.