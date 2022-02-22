Monday Roundup: Defense spurs Central, WC, Farmington girls

ORCHARD FARM, Mo. – The Central girls basketball team opened the final week of the regular season with a focused road victory on Monday night.

The Lady Rebels surged to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter against Orchard Farm, and rolled 63-34 in a battle of previously state-ranked clubs.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor paced all players with 13 points, and Khloe Dischbein finished with 12 as Central (17-5) powered to a 39-19 halftime separation.

Halle Richardson provided 11 points while seniors Madison Holmes and Olivia Dunn added eight apiece.

The Lady Rebels moved their regular-season finale against St. Clair to Tuesday night.

Orchard Farm (17-4) suffered a third consecutive loss after winning 17 of its first 18 games.

Addison Brown scored 10 points and Kylie Williams chipped in eight for the Eagles.

West County 50, Arcadia Valley 19

LEADWOOD – The West County girls allowed two second-quarter points to Arcadia Valley while reaching the Class 3, District 3 championship round.

Gracie Wright, Lilly James and Bailey Skiles each scored nine points, and the top-seeded host Lady Bulldogs prevailed 50-19 on Monday night.

West County (21-4), the defending tournament champion, picked up seven points from Alivia Simily while setting up a title match with Grandview at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Molly Cook netted a game-high 11 points for Arcadia Valley (5-20), which was slowed by injuries to Lily Pursley and Katelyn Strange plus early foul trouble against point guard Alyssa Glanzer.

The Lady Bulldogs carried a 44-16 advantage into the final quarter. Both teams unofficially finished with 14 turnovers.

Farmington 58, Poplar Bluff 19

FARMINGTON – A fourth opponent this season failed to muster 20 points against the stingy Farmington defense on Monday night.

The Knights yielded only six points to Poplar Bluff after halftime, and used a balanced scoring effort to dominate their regular-season finale 58-19.

Farmington (19-3) established a 27-13 lead at the break, and will be the top seed next week for the Class 5, District 1 tournament at De Soto.

Jade Roth dropped in a game-high 10 points, and the Knights sank 13-of-19 free throws. Skylar Sweeney and Angelia Davis netted nine points each, and Anna McKinney provided eight.

Casey Adrianne and Abby Wilson scored five points each for Poplar Bluff (8-15).

Union 53, North County 43

BONNE TERRE – Union connected on 16-of-24 free throws, and spoiled the home finale for North County with a 53-43 victory on Monday night.

Sophia Helling scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half, and Kelsey Brake added 14 while going 8-of-10 from the line for the Wildcats.

Union (16-8) jumped ahead 13-8, and gradually increased its second-half advantage after the Lady Raiders closed to within 24-22 at intermission.

Junior guard Paris Larkin helped North County (17-6) narrow the gap with 10 of her game-high 18 points coming in the second quarter.

Emma Gaugel tallied nine points and fellow senior Kamryn Winch finished with eight in defeat.

North County was 5-of-13 from the stripe, and produced its entire scoring output inside the 3-point arc.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North County 62, Windsor 40

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Senior forward Nolan Reed compiled 20 points and 13 rebounds on Monday night to help North County defeat Windsor 62-40 on the road.

Andrew Civey added 15 points for the Raiders, who built a 33-14 halftime lead in the first of back-to-back games in as many days before traveling to Seckman.

Max Hartmann scored 11 points and Brenton Stirk had 10 for Windsor (15-10).

