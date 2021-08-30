Monday Roundup: Dragons fall in 5; Valle tops Potosi

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jackson rallied from two sets down on the road, and topped Ste. Genevieve 26-28, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-9 in a wild volleyball season opener on Monday night.
Senior middle Abby Moore spiked a team-high 16 kills to power Ste. Genevieve (0-1) in defeat. Dru Koetting added nine kills and five blocks.
Maya Watts served seven aces, and Devyn Basler distributed 21 assists while serving three aces. A.J. Prudent chipped in five blocks defensively.
Arie Taylor, one of two new regular setters for the Dragons, compiled 18 assists plus seven kills and two blocks. Alissa Grass had four kills and three blocks.
Valle Catholic 3, Potosi 0
POTOSI – Ade Weiler served three aces among 18 points, and provided 10 digs on Monday as the Valle Catholic volleyball team rolled past Potosi 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 in the season opener.
All-state hitter Ella Bertram slammed 13 kills, and Hailey Weibrecht tallied nine shared blocks with six kills for the Lady Warriors, who finished last season as Class 2 state runner-up.
Sam Loida finished with 27 assists and seven digs at setter, and libero Rachel Blum totaled nine digs and 15 serve receptions while equaling Mia Weiler with two aces.
Valle Catholic (1-0) was also helped by five kills, 12 receptions and six digs from Makayla Joggerst, along with five shared blocks by Macy Wolk.
Paige West paced Potosi (0-1) offensively with six kills while Carley Hampton added four. Kadence Sadler notched 15 assists, and Chelbi Poucher picked up four digs.
SOFTBALL
Fredericktown 14, Jefferson 3
FREDERICKTOWN – Makayla Tourville produced two hits with two RBI, and Fredericktown prevailed 14-3 over Jefferson for its initial victory over the season on Monday.
Kiley Elders also drove in two runs, and collected five strikeouts from the pitching circle while scattering six hits over five innings for the win.
Fredericktown (1-3) jumped ahead 5-0 in the opening frame, and scored six times in the third.
GIRLS TENNIS
North County 6, Saxony Lutheran 3
JACKSON, Mo. – Sophomore Lucy Pace and senior Hanna Politte posted singles shutouts for the second straight outing on Monday as North County topped Saxony Lutheran 6-3 in girls tennis action.
Lauren Politte and Kate Jones added victories to the singles tally for the Lady Raiders (2-0).
The Politte sisters triumphed 8-1 while the No. 2 doubles pairing of Pace and Jones did likewise.
Leah Brononkant won both of her matches for Saxony Lutheran.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Maggie Hillin, 8-1
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Ava Brown, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Mary Richey, 8-0
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Bianca Scholl, 8-5
5. Abigail Haley (SL) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-3
6. Leah Brononkant (SL) def. Chloe Roach, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Brown/Richey, 8-1
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Hillin/Haley, 8-1
3. Scholl/Brononkant (SL) def. Skaggs/Roach, 8-3