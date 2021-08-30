Monday Roundup: Dragons fall in 5; Valle tops Potosi

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jackson rallied from two sets down on the road, and topped Ste. Genevieve 26-28, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-9 in a wild volleyball season opener on Monday night.

Senior middle Abby Moore spiked a team-high 16 kills to power Ste. Genevieve (0-1) in defeat. Dru Koetting added nine kills and five blocks.

Maya Watts served seven aces, and Devyn Basler distributed 21 assists while serving three aces. A.J. Prudent chipped in five blocks defensively.

Arie Taylor, one of two new regular setters for the Dragons, compiled 18 assists plus seven kills and two blocks. Alissa Grass had four kills and three blocks.

Valle Catholic 3, Potosi 0

POTOSI – Ade Weiler served three aces among 18 points, and provided 10 digs on Monday as the Valle Catholic volleyball team rolled past Potosi 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 in the season opener.

All-state hitter Ella Bertram slammed 13 kills, and Hailey Weibrecht tallied nine shared blocks with six kills for the Lady Warriors, who finished last season as Class 2 state runner-up.