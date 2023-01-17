Monday Roundup: Dragons top rival Valle; Giants prevail at home

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Alli Byington produced 15 points and nine steals as the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team topped rival Valle Catholic 38-18 on Monday night.

Sadie Greminger scored nine in the third quarter on a 3-pointer and three subsequent fast-break layups, helping the Dragons increase a 14-5 halftime lead with a 17-0 run.

Ste. Genevieve (6-5) struggled early to drain jump shots, but established a 36-12 advantage as Byington opened the fourth quarter with a steal and layup before connecting from long range.

Valle Catholic (1-14) endured a more frustrating slump with no made field goals in the first 11 minutes, exclusively against half-court defense.

Madelyn Griffard lasted until the conclusion after collecting three first-quarter fouls, and highlighted the Lady Warriors with six points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Brooklyn Weibrecht notched seven rebounds plus three blocks, and earned the first Valle basket with a runner in the lane. Brianna Hibbits grabbed nine rebounds, and Nicole Gegg added five points.

Ste. Genevieve picked up eight points and three assists from Kiki Asher, while Chloe Staffen pulled down six rebounds.

St. Paul 62, Valley 50

FARMINGTON – Senior guard Brylee Durbin scored 22 points, and St. Paul went 11-of-15 from the line during a 62-50 home triumph over Valley on Monday night.

Mia Sherrill provided 17 points for St. Paul (7-7), which maintained a safe lead after jumping ahead 14-5 at the conclusion of the first quarter. The margin increased to 32-20 at halftime.

Pippa Detring chipped in eight points, and Sammy Jo Pemberton had seven in the victory.

Forward Carletta West powered Valley (3-10) with 20 points. Kenley Missey dropped in 17 points, and Alyssa Warren added seven.

West County 55, Herculaneum 42

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Senior forward Bailey Skiles equaled her career high with 29 points, and West County beat Herculaneum 55-42 in a physical, foul-plagued contest on Monday night.

Alivia Simily distributed 11 assists, and Alexis Hedgcorth grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, who overcame 21 turnovers to prevail.

Morgan Simily hit an early putback and turnaround shot in the lane, and Lilly James drained a 3-pointer to bolster a 19-9 lead after 18 fouls were evenly called in the first quarter.

Skiles was the exception to a parade of free throws heading into halftime. She registered 12 field goals overall, including a 3-point play and impressive catch and finish in traffic before the break.

West County (14-3) built its largest advantage at 32-17, then matched it at 53-38 while patiently melting the clock in the final stanza.

Jillian Jarvis nailed a 3-pointer to make the intermission deficit 34-26 for the Lady Blackcats, who drew within 41-35 on a basket through contact by Haley Smith.

Skiles responded with a pair of free throws, and caught an outlet pass from Alivia Simily in stride to restore a double-digit lead for West County.

Herculaneum (6-7) sank 18-of-36 free throws, including 11-of-16 by Smith, compared to 15-of-29 by the visiting Lady Bulldogs.

Smith finished with 15 points and four steals while Kristina Walker had 10 points in defeat.

Notre Dame 46, North County 20

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Notre Dame allowed just two opposing players to score through the first 25 minutes, and rolled past visiting North County 46-20 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs stretched a 25-12 halftime lead to 35-14 after three quarters, and overcame shooting struggles from the perimeter and charity stripe.

Kate Rubel and Tori Rubel scored 10 points each while Brie Rubel and Nevaeh Lucious netted eight apiece for state-ranked Notre Dame (11-1).

Paris Larkin paced North County (8-6) with 10 points.

Saxony Lutheran 43, Fredericktown 37

JACKSON, Mo. – Saxony Lutheran won a tight battle 43-37 at home while sending Fredericktown to its third consecutive loss on Monday night.

The Crusaders were ahead 18-14 at halftime, and held on after the Lady Blackcats pulled to within 28-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

P.J. Reutzel scored 11 points, and Ava Penuel tallied nine for Fredericktown (6-9).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valle Catholic 59, Valley 27

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Sam Drury scored a game-high 20 points, and Valle Catholic controlled its conference opener 59-27 over short-handed Valley on Monday night.

Chase Fallert provided nine points, and Clayton Drury added eight. Valle Catholic (9-5, 1-0) outscored the Vikings 23-3 in the first quarter, and carried a 43-12 halftime lead.

Valley (8-7, 0-2) was already without starters Kaiden Dickey and K.J. Tiefenauer, then lost leading scorer Colby Maxwell to an ankle injury about two minutes into the action.

Chayse DeClue and Westin Thompson each netted nine points in defeat.