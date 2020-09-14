Monday Roundup: Estes repeats as meet winner

BOURBON, Mo. – Kingston junior Noah Estes repeated as boys varsity champion within a modest field at the Bourbon Invitational cross country meet on Monday.
Dylan Morrison placed fourth, Mason Nelson took 12th and Carson Kemper was 15th individually for the Cougars, who raced competitively for the second time in three days.
Estes paced his wave from the opening gun, and finished ninth overall at the much larger Arcadia Valley gathering on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Chaffee 10, North County 8
CHAFFEE, Mo. – The North County softball team committed five defensive errors on Monday, and Chaffee capitalized for a 10-8 conference victory.
Kylie Moebes finished 3-for-5, and losing pitcher Emilie Morgan provided three more hits offensively for the Lady Raiders (2-3, 0-3)
Taizja Lawless went 2-for-3 while Zoey Cheek, Sammy Waller and Madi Pyeatt added one hit each.
Five of the 10 runs allowed by Morgan were unearned. She tallied five strikeouts over six innings.
Seckman 5, Farmington 4
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Farmington watched three separate leads slip away Monday, and Seckman prevailed 5-4 on a walk-off single by Chiara Grasso in the seventh inning.
Josie Lindsey ripped two doubles and Abby Harvell finished 2-for-3 to pace Seckman (5-4). Madi Conrad pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win.
The contest remained tied 1-1 through four frames before each squad tallied twice in the fifth and once in the sixth. The Knights committed two errors and were outhit 7-6 in defeat.
Jayden Tucker raised her batting average to .436 with single and RBI double for Farmington (6-6). Shelby Bowling, Abby Robbins and Jayce Jarvis added RBI while Alayna Resinger doubled and scored.
Robbins took the loss after throwing a complete game with two strikeouts. McKennah Wallace equaled Bowling by finishing 1-for-2 at the plate.
TENNIS
Potosi 7, Sikeston 2
POTOSI – Sarah Hornsey and Molly Hamby were two-time winners on their Senior Day as Potosi topped Sikeston 7-2 in non-conference tennis action.
Michelle Whitaker cruised in her No. 1 singles contest, and Jessica Littrell added an identical 8-1 victory after the Lady Trojans (3-1) swept the doubles segment.
Hornsey downed Karris Allen 8-1, and Hamby ousted Quinn Riley 8-4. Littrell teamed with Grace Laramore for the first time, and won all seven points in a doubles tiebreak.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Mack Conway, 8-1
2. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Karris Allen, 8-1
3. Molly Hamby (P) def. Quinn Riley, 8-4
4. Zoie McDonald (S) def. Grace Laramore, 8-4
5. Molly Bogle (S) def. Tori Krebs, 8-6
6. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Deonna Drury, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Conway/Bogle, 8-2
2. Hamby/Krebs (P) def. Allen/McDonald, 8-6
3. Laramore/Littrell (P) def. Riley/Drury, 9-8 (7-0)
St. Pius 7, Fredericktown 2
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – St. Pius prevailed in five of the six singles matches, including three shutouts, and defeated Fredericktown 7-2 on Monday.
Skylar Hennen earned the lone singles win for Fredericktown (0-4) at the No. 1 ranking, 8-6 over Sophia Stolzer.
No. 2 doubles pairing Sophie Rehkop and Bailey White gave the Lady Blackcats an 8-3 win.
Singles Results:
1. Skylar Hennen (FR) def. Sophia Stolzer, 8-6
2. Caroline Kurzweil (SP) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-4
3. Eleanor Campbell-Fehlker (SP) def. Sydney Bell, 8-3
4. Sofia Keene (SP) def. Bailey White, 8-0
5. Ellen Pesek (SP) def. Emiley Green, 8-0
6. Isabella Barbagallo (SP) def. Grace Lewis, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Stolzer/Kurzweil (SP) def. Hennen/Bell, 8-5
2. Rehkop/White (FR) def. Campbell-Fehlker/Keene, 8-3
3. Pesek/Kraus (SP) def. Green/Lewis, 8-3
VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia Valley 2, Lesterville 1
IRONTON – Maddie DeMent was devastating at the net with 27 kills and four stuff-blocks, and added 14 digs to lead Arcadia Valley past Lesterville 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 on Monday.
Gracee Smith spiked 16 kills while also making 11 digs and seven assists for the Lady Tigers (6-2). Riley Brogan supplied eight kills and Maggie Newstead-Adams chipped in eight digs.
Sammi Layton totaled 22 assists and 16 digs as three AV players shared setting responsibilities.
Cate Newstead-Adams had 18 assists and seven digs.
St. Paul 3, Bourbon 1
FARMINGTON – St. Paul served 19 aces and handled visiting Bourbon 25-17, 25-5, 21-25, 25-11 to snap a five-game losing streak on Monday evening.
Riley Petty provided 13 kills and two stuff-blocks for the Giants. Lexi Callahan added 10 more kills for the Giants (3-6).
