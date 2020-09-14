Monday Roundup: Estes repeats as meet winner

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Farmington watched three separate leads slip away Monday, and Seckman prevailed 5-4 on a walk-off single by Chiara Grasso in the seventh inning.

Josie Lindsey ripped two doubles and Abby Harvell finished 2-for-3 to pace Seckman (5-4). Madi Conrad pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win.

The contest remained tied 1-1 through four frames before each squad tallied twice in the fifth and once in the sixth. The Knights committed two errors and were outhit 7-6 in defeat.

Jayden Tucker raised her batting average to .436 with single and RBI double for Farmington (6-6). Shelby Bowling, Abby Robbins and Jayce Jarvis added RBI while Alayna Resinger doubled and scored.

Robbins took the loss after throwing a complete game with two strikeouts. McKennah Wallace equaled Bowling by finishing 1-for-2 at the plate.

TENNIS

Potosi 7, Sikeston 2

POTOSI – Sarah Hornsey and Molly Hamby were two-time winners on their Senior Day as Potosi topped Sikeston 7-2 in non-conference tennis action.