Monday Roundup: First-place Farmington scores 13 in huge inning

FARMINGTON – Elly Robbins smashed a tiebreaking two-run home run – her seventh of the season – and triggered a massive 13-run outburst by Farmington in the fourth inning.

Jayden Tucker and Angelia Davis connected for back-to-back solo shots in the opening frame, and the Knights beat Poplar Bluff 17-4 on Monday to stay top the SEMO softball standings.

Davis finished 3-for-3 overall, and Tucker added a double and single while going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Alayna Resinger also drove in two runs for Farmington (14-7, 5-0).

Poplar Bluff (5-12, 2-3) committed five defensive errors, but pulled even at 4-4 when losing pitcher Molly Eason lined a two-run single against Robbins in the top of the fourth.

Robbins got her immediate revenge with a drive beyond the center field fence, and tallied five RBI during the inning after adding a bases-clearing double.

The Knights eventually sent 18 batters to the dish as Avery Graham picked up three RBI on two singles. Shelby Bowling made it 15-4 with her second single of the rally.

Robbins was backed by unblemished defense, and pitched a three-hitter with three strikeouts while plunking two batters who scored on the Eason single.

Olivia Hartupee and Olivia Sherrill chipped in singles off the Farmington bench.

Adrianne Casey homered in the second inning, and Ashtyn Reese doubled for the Lady Mules.

North County 5, Festus 0

BONNE TERRE – Sammy Waller was superb in the pitching circle again, striking out 10 batters and scattering six hits as North County blanked visiting Festus 5-0.

Raegan Pierce finished a perfect 2-for-2 with two walks offensively, and the Lady Raiders extended a 1-0 lead with three runs in the fifth inning.

Kylie Moebes went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and North County (4-9) was unharmed by stranding 10 on base.

Madi Pyeatt provided a single, two walks and two runs scored, and Waller had a hit in the victory.

Perryville 3, Fredericktown 1

FREDERICKTOWN – Perryville was outhit by Fredericktown 11-5 on Monday but protected a two-run lead in the first inning for an eventual 3-1 triumph.

Alyson Stortz notched 11 strikeouts while going the distance in the circle, and also picked up two hits at the plate for the Lady Pirates.

Fredericktown (7-9) got three hits each from Calie Allgier and Abby Kinkead while Emma Wengler drove in its lone run.

Sadie Gibson pitched a complete game five-hitter in defeat.

VOLLEYBALL

Valle Catholic 3, St. Vincent 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Makayla Joggerst served nine punishing aces among 20 total points, and provided 11 kills, three blocks and 10 digs to help Valle Catholic thump St. Vincent 25-13, 25-20, 25-7 on Monday.

Macy Wolk connected for 10 kills with three blocks and two aces, and Abree Zipprich contributed six kills with 11 assists for the Lady Warriors.

Ava Bauman chipped in three blocks plus two aces, and equaled Ade Weiler and Claire Drury with three kills each. Weiler also paced the back-row defense with 13 digs.

Addi Donze compiled 20 serve receptions and nine digs, and Kristen Drury supplied 17 assists and eight digs to further propel Valle Catholic (5-8).

Bismarck 3, Viburnum 0

BISMARCK – Trinity Boyer served seven aces and knocked down five kills Monday evening as Bismarck cruised past Viburnum 25-9, 25-21, 25-8 in a sweep.

Ashley Hawkins posted team highs with seven kills and four blocks, and Bismarck (5-7-1) secured its third consecutive home win.

GIRLS GOLF

Poplar Bluff Triangular

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Alaina Gilbert and Kaylin Stroud each carded two birdies, and Jackson dominated a girls golf tri-match at Ozark Ridge on Monday.

Gilbert shot a medalist round of 1-under-par 34, and Olivia Thedford of Poplar Bluff was three shots off the individual pace with 37 to lead her squad.

Jackson totaled 155 while Poplar Bluff finished with 215 and Farmington ended with 254.

Chloe Allen had the low round for the Knights with 54.

GIRLS TENNIS

North County 8, Windsor 1

IMPERIAL, Mo. – The North County girls tennis team remained unbeaten in dual competition on Monday with a solid 8-1 triumph at Windsor.

Lauren Politte topped Mia Steighorst 8-3 while meeting for the second time in three days, and Chloe Roach posted an 8-0 shutout for the Lady Raiders.

North County (10-0) also received singles victories from freshmen Alli Scott and Kinley Tracy and junior Lucy Pace, who captured the Kennett tournament singles title on Saturday.

Tracy and Roach prevailed in a tiebreaker to complete a doubles sweep for the visitors.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Mia Steighorst, 8-3

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Skyler Rosvall, 8-1

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Carmen Peterson, 8-2

4. Ava Mason (W) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-4

5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Madison Crump, 8-2

6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Ava Cohoon, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Steighorst/Peterson, 8-1

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Rosvall/Ferrell, 8-3

3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Mason/Crump, 9-8

St. Pius 7, Potosi 2

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – St. Pius captured five of six singles match on Monday to pull away from Potosi 7-2 in girls tennis action.

Carolyne Argana and Isabella Barbagallo won their singles contests following a doubles triumph while Chloe Kronlage and Brooke Madden did likewise for the Lancers.

Potosi (10-5) was led by senior Kya Gibson with two victories. She carried the No. 4 singles match 8-2 after pairing with Lani Elder in a narrow doubles tiebreaker.

Singles Results:

1. Carolyne Argana (SP) def. Tori Krebs, 8-4

2. Isabella Barbagallo (SP) def. Lani Elder, 8-3

3. Lydia Hackbarth (SP) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-3

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Claire Arcipowski, 8-2

5. Chloe Kronlage (SP) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2

6. Brooke Madden (SP) def. Gracie Lawson, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Argana/Barbagallo (SP) def. Krebs/Littrell, 8-3

2. Elder/Gibson (P) def. Hackbarth/Arcipowski, 9-8 (5)

3. Kronlage/Madden (SP) def. Laramore/Lawson, 8-0

Notre Dame 9, Fredericktown 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Top three players Vita Galati, Suna Mungee and Katherine Moon coasted to 8-1 singles victories on Monday as Notre Dame shut out Fredericktown 9-0.

Clara Basden offered the best chance for Fredericktown (2-8) to seal a singles match, but fell 9-7 against Eloisa West.

Karoline Harold teamed with Eloisa West to hold off Danielle West and Nina Lewis in a No. 3 doubles tiebreaker that required extra points.

Singles Results:

1. Vita Galati (ND) def. Sydney Bell, 8-1

2. Suna Mungee (ND) def. Emiley Geen, 8-1

3. Katherine Moon (ND) def. Grace Lewis, 8-1

4. Eloisa West (ND) def. Clara Basden, 9-7

5. Monica Coello (ND) def. Danielle West, 8-4

6. Karoline Harold (ND) def. Nina Lewis, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Galati/Mungee (ND) def. Bell/Geen, 8-3

2. Moon/Coello (ND) def. G Lewis/Basden, 8-2

3. West/Harold (ND) def. West/N Lewis, 9-8 (7)