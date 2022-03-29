Monday Roundup: Huck grand slam sparks Potosi past West County

POTOSI – The task of facing Potosi all-state softball pitcher Sami Huck obliged West County to take some chances with minimal room for mistakes.

The defense of the visiting Lady Bulldogs held steady for two innings on Monday afternoon, but a pivotal swing by Huck broke open an early MAAA conference showdown.

Her slicing drive touched down in left field, and became an inside-the-park grand slam during the third as the Lady Trojans rolled to an 8-0 victory.

Huck was dominant again from the circle with 18 strikeouts in a two-hitter, and finished 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBI for the reigning Class 2 state runner-up Lady Trojans.

Emily Hochstatter and Lani Elder each scored two runs, and Jade Williams provided an RBI single during another four-run outburst by Potosi (4-1, 2-0) in the fifth.

Gracie Wright countered with 13 strikeouts over six innings, and allowed just five hits in defeat for the Lady Bulldogs, who did not have injured sophomore hurler Alexis Hedgcorth available.

Wright retired Huck as shortstop Grace Barton handled a sharp ground ball in the first inning, then utilized a flashy stop from diving second baseman Jacy Tongay during a 1-2-3 second.

But a costly walk to No. 9 batter Danielle King and four-pitch free pass to Elder with two outs loaded the bases after Hochstatter singled through the right side.

Huck battled Wright to a full count, and never stopped running hard as the ball eluded the reach of Natalee Womack on a late break.

Working with a 4-0 cushion, Huck became even more overpowering. The Mizzou signee struck out eight batters in a row before Wright singled up the middle to begin the seventh inning.

West County (3-3, 1-1) threatened to score in the second after Reese Smith walked and senior catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth singled to left-center with no outs.

Tongay sacrificed to put runners at second and third, but Huck picked up a key strikeout. An attempted delayed steal of home backfired as King threw to catcher Maggie Williams for the tag.

Wright tore through the fourth inning by fanning all three batters faced, but a single by Chelbi Poucher preceded a pair of errors on a bobbled ground ball and dropped throw to first.

Huck made it 7-0 with an RBI triple that fell past substitute left fielder Sierra Halters in similar fashion to her earlier home run.

Jade Williams followed with a liner that handcuffed Tongay before stealing second base, but a running catch in right by Lily Francis prevented further damage.

A game next Monday against Central could present the toughest remaining hurdle between the Lady Trojans and an MAAA regular-season title repeat.

Central 11, Arcadia Valley 0

IRONTON – Taylor Marler finished 3-for-5 with a triple, double and two runs scored, and the Central softball team rolled to an 11-0 conference shutout over Arcadia Valley on Monday.

Allie Kelly and Alex Neff combined for a four-hitter in the circle, and Alexia Poppe bolstered the offense with two doubles and two RBI for the Lady Rebels.

Central (4-4, 3-0) grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and increased it to 8-0 in the fifth while collecting 14 hits overall. Kaydence Cosby was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Kelly notched six strikeouts while allowing three hits and no walks over four innings. Neff fanned four over the final three frames, throwing 23 of her 33 pitches for strikes.

Sydney Miles reached base three times on a double plus two walks. Kelsie Politte doubled and Zoey Rhea added a two-run single off the bench.

Ella McClanahan, Jaycee McMillan, Alexis Portell and Kelly singled for the Lady Rebels, who continue this week with scheduled road games against Bismarck and Steelville before hosting Neelyville on Friday.

Arcadia Valley (0-2, 0-2) received doubles from Elena Lara and Mackenzie Hurt along with singles by Katelyn Strange and Breanna Ivester.

Lara yielded 11 runs, nine earned, on 14 hits while striking out seven in defeat.

Valle Catholic defeated Ste. Genevieve 8-3, and Bismarck routed Kingston 29-9 in other conference action.

BASEBALL

Bismarck 9, Ellington 5

ELLINGTON, Mo. – Gavin Butery pitched six innings and popped a two-run home run in the second while going 2-for-4 overall as Bismarck secured a quality road victory on Monday.

Garrett Mork reached base five consecutive times on three singles and two walks, and the Indians used 14 total hits to outlast Ellington 9-5.

Bismarck (2-0) snapped a 1-1 deadlock with four runs in the second inning, and eventually built an 8-1 lead in the fifth. Trevor Politte and Hunter Dugal each finished 2-for-4 at the plate.

Butery allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits while hitting three batters and striking out four. Mork closed out the seventh with three strikeouts after giving one run on two hits.

Freshman Lucas Dickey was aboard three times behind a single and two walks, and Will Clark and Carter Hedrick added RBI hits. Jesse Mack singled and later lifted a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Evan Weaver paced Ellington (3-4) at 2-for-4 overall. Jacob Henry and Tyler Hackworth doubled.

West County 12, Valley Park 0

LEADWOOD – Dawson Dowd pitched a dominant two-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks as West County blanked Valley Park 12-0 to stay unbeaten on Monday.

Caden Merrill finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Michael Simily notched a game-high three RBI with a double for the Bulldogs.

West County (4-0) pounced for a 6-0 lead in the opening frame. Jase Campbell went 2-for-3, and Mason Simily added a double, single and two RBI.

Julian Thebeau provided a two-run single, Nolan Rawson had a single with two runs scored, and J.D. Whitter contributed a hit.

Will Geary and Jeffrey Chitwood produced the lone hits during the season debut for Valley Park.

Arcadia Valley 17, Clearwater 2

IRONTON – Jackson Dement collected three RBI, and equaled Keagan Lawlor by going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and four stolen bases for Arcadia Valley on Monday.

Colin Whited compiled eight strikeouts over three innings without allowing a walk or hit, and the Tigers pummeled Clearwater 17-2 by run rule after scoring seven times in the fourth.

Will Erpenbach finished 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Whited was likewise 2-for-2 with three RBI, three runs scored and two walks for Arcadia Valley (2-1).

Kolten Smith and Tyler Helms had RBI hits, and Hunter Smith scored three runs while Hayden Gallaher and Eli Browers also singled for the Tigers.

Clearwater (0-6) picked up two runs in the fourth as Erpenbach relieved.

Fredericktown 9, Doniphan 8

DONIPHAN, Mo. – Fredericktown coughed up an 8-0 lead on the road, but pushed across the winning run in the top of the eighth inning to edge Doniphan 9-8 on Monday.

Ryan Souden delivered a sensational effort on the mound despite a no-decision, notching 14 strikeouts while carrying a shutout through six innings.

Doniphan scored eight times in the bottom of the seventh. Both teams committed three errors.

Benji Brubacher produced two hits and two RBI for the Blackcats. Ethan Marler drove in a team-high three runs, and Zander Stephens added two hits.

Hillsboro 4, Farmington 2

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Hillsboro scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, and held off Farmington 4-2 behind five strong innings from pitcher Kyle Turman on Monday.

Jaxon Day provided two hits and Keynen Drury collected two RBI at the plate as Hillsboro (2-2) capitalized on three errors by the Knights.

Justin Mattingly recovered from the rocky start to throw a complete game in defeat for Farmington (2-2). He posted five strikeouts and allowed seven hits.

Ryan Cooper paced the Knights with two doubles, and Mattingly equaled his two hits. Caden Probst and Brady Cox had RBI as the visitors scored once in the fourth and sixth innings.

Valle Catholic 13, Valmeyer (Ill.) 3

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic scored at least three runs in four separate innings, and routed Valmeyer (Ill.) 13-3 during its home baseball opener on Monday.

Nathan Schwent pitched three innings before Josh Bieser and Collin Vaeth worked two each in relief for the Warriors ahead of their matchups with St. Vincent on Wednesday and Central on Thursday.

Chase Fallert tallied a game-high three hits, and Vaeth earned four RBI for Valle Catholic (6-1). Bieser and Isaac Viox each drove in two.

The Warriors extended a 6-3 advantage when Aiden Heberlie belted a solo home run and Viox ripped a two-run triple in the home half of the fifth.

Michael Okenfuss had an RBI single, and Fallert added an RBI double in the second inning.

Festus 14, Central 6

PARK HILLS – Festus scored 12 runs after receiving 11 walks in the top of the seventh inning on Monday to overtake Central 14-6 in unlikely fashion.

Jackson Gross went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Nate Moore had a two-run double for Festus (6-2). Wyatt Huskey drew four of his team’s 16 free passes overall.

Central (1-2) carried a 5-2 lead through the sixth inning after starting pitcher Nathan Hamski threw four shutout frames with two strikeouts in an eventual no-decision.

Kendall Horton had two hits for the Rebels.

Jackson 16, North County 1

JACKSON, Mo. – Owen Evans pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out three on Monday as Jackson thumped North County 16-1.

The contest stood at 2-0 until the Indians brought nine runs across the plate in the third inning. Caden Bogenpohl tripled and Logan Bruns doubled to power the offense.

Jobe Smith walked and scored the lone run for North County (0-3). Jack Moore pitched 2 2/3 innings in the loss, yielding seven earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Kingston 8, Lesterville 3

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Ayden Piel battled through six quality innings on the mound, and Kingston prevailed 8-3 at Lesterville for its second straight victory on Monday.

Wyatt Johnson finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Cody Yates drove in three for Kingston (2-3-1).

GOLF

Notre Dame Invitational

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington shot a collective score of 363 for seventh place among 13 teams in the Notre Dame Tournament on Monday at Dalhousie Golf Club.

North County was 10th with 391, followed by Ste. Genevieve with 398.

Roger Govero finished among the group of medalists for North County, tied for 10th individually with a round of 83.

Nixa won the tournament with 330.

BOYS TENNIS

Notre Dame 8, Farmington 1

FARMINGTON – Charles West, Elijah Youngblood and Austin Matthew each scored 8-3 singles victories to lead the Notre Dame boys tennis team past Farmington 8-1 on Monday.

The Bulldogs set the tone with a doubles sweep that included two 8-0 shutouts.

Trey McKenney beat Blake Schreckenberg 8-1 at No. 6 singles to give Farmington (0-4) its lone win.

Singles Results:

1. Charles West (ND) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-3

2. Stephen Southard (ND) def. Wyatt Bach, 7-6, retired

3. Elijah Youngblood (ND) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-3

4. Austin Matthew (ND) def. Cole Wofford, 8-3

5. Gavin Harden (ND) def. Jack Williams, 8-4

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Blake Schreckenberg, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Southard/Youngblood (ND) def. Brenneke/Bach 8-5

2. West/Harden (ND) def. Bauer/Wofford, 8-0

3. Matthew/Schreckenberg (ND) def. Williams/McKenney, 8-0

Potosi 8, Crystal City 1

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Potosi pairing Hayden Eckhoff and Logan Compton avenged their No. 2 doubles loss from last week by edging Brooklyn Portell and Elli Smith in a tiebreaker on Monday.

Chase Glore and Isaiah Marty also teamed up to prevail 8-6, and Wyatt Mercer joined Wyatt Richards for an 8-4 result as the Trojans topped the Hornets 8-1.

Glore posted the most decisive singles triumph at 8-2 atop the rankings. Marty, Eckhoff, Mercer and Compton also won twice for Potosi (2-1).

Zach Wood got past Richards 9-7 on a late service break for Crystal City.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Baptiste Poittevim, 8-2

2. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Isabella Hankins, 8-6

3. Hayden Eckhoff (P) def. Brooklyn Portell, 8-4

4. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Elli Smith, 8-4

5. Zach Wood (CC) def. Wyatt Richards, 9-7

6. Logan Compton (P) def. Lauren Crawford, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Glore/Marty (P) def. Poittevim/Hankins, 8-6

2. Eckhoff/Compton (P) def. Portell/Smith, 9-8 (3)

3. Mercer/Richards (P) def. Wood/Crawford, 8-4

