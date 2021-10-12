Monday Roundup: Knights, Dragons end golf seasons

Class 3, District 1
FARMINGTON – Champion Webster Groves shot 342 and runner-up Ladue tallied 366 to advance in the postseason during the Class 3 District 1 girls golf tournament at Crown Pointe.
Jenna Clark of Webster Groves finished at 2-over-par 74 to claim individual medalist honors on Monday. Farmington ended its season with three players missing the sectional cut.
Audrey Crawford carded 120, Emma Burgess finished at 126 and Chloe Allen shot 136 for the Knights.
Class 2, District 1
CRESCENT, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve totaled 452 strokes to finish seventh among 11 teams on Monday in Class 2, District 1 girls golf action at Crescent Farms.
Lani Yamnitz finished two strokes off the sectional cut at 100 to lead the Dragons. Mia Schweigert (114), Etta Heller (119) and Ava Meyer (119) rounded out the team total.
Elizabeth Johnson of Westminster Christian earned a three-shot victory at 78 over the remaining field. Visitation Academy notched a team score of 338 to claim the district title.
VOLLEYBALL
Meadow Heights 3, Bismarck 1
PATTON, Mo. – Bismarck prolonged the match by winning the third set on Monday night, but Meadow Heights secured the 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20 victory at home.
Sophomore Madison Dunn totaled 12 kills with 14 digs, and setter Alyssa Freeman made 28 assists for the Lady Indians.
Bismarck (7-12-2) received six kills and four blocks each from middle hitters Alyssa Brake and Trinity Boyer.
Farmington 3, Cape Central 0
FARMINGTON – Jade Roth spiked seven kills, and achieved three of her six blocks during a single rally in game two as Farmington swept Cape Central 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 on Monday night.
Jelena Gray totaled seven kills, nine digs and two blocks, and the Knights jumped ahead 18-10 when Cape Central contacted the net on consecutive points in game one.
Grace Duncan made a team-high 15 digs and equaled Kaylee Gerwitz with five kills each. Emma Gerstner had four kills, six digs and two aces for Farmington (19-5-1).
Jordan Anderson dished out 11 assists and matched Alyssa Koppeis with five digs apiece. Alyssa Wilson finished with 10 assists, three kills, two blocks and two aces.