Monday Roundup: Knights, Dragons end golf seasons

Meadow Heights 3, Bismarck 1

PATTON, Mo. – Bismarck prolonged the match by winning the third set on Monday night, but Meadow Heights secured the 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20 victory at home.

Sophomore Madison Dunn totaled 12 kills with 14 digs, and setter Alyssa Freeman made 28 assists for the Lady Indians.

Bismarck (7-12-2) received six kills and four blocks each from middle hitters Alyssa Brake and Trinity Boyer.

Farmington 3, Cape Central 0

FARMINGTON – Jade Roth spiked seven kills, and achieved three of her six blocks during a single rally in game two as Farmington swept Cape Central 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 on Monday night.

Jelena Gray totaled seven kills, nine digs and two blocks, and the Knights jumped ahead 18-10 when Cape Central contacted the net on consecutive points in game one.

Grace Duncan made a team-high 15 digs and equaled Kaylee Gerwitz with five kills each. Emma Gerstner had four kills, six digs and two aces for Farmington (19-5-1).